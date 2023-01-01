ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro vs nubia Red Magic 7 VS ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro ZTE nubia Red Magic 7 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on December 26, 2022, against the ZTE nubia Red Magic 7, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro Shows 57% longer battery life (39:09 vs 25:00 hours)

Shows 57% longer battery life (39:09 vs 25:00 hours) Comes with 1500 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4500 mAh

Comes with 1500 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4500 mAh Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) 27% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1327K versus 1042K)

27% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1327K versus 1042K) Delivers 20% higher peak brightness (825 against 686 nits)

Delivers 20% higher peak brightness (825 against 686 nits) More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 Thinner bezels – 5.5% more screen real estate Reasons to consider the ZTE nubia Red Magic 7 Higher display refresh rate – 165 Hz

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.8 inches 6.8 inches Resolution 1116 x 2480 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 400 ppi 387 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 165 Hz Max rated brightness 550 nits 530 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits 700 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 89.1% 83.6% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space - 98.5% PWM - 729 Hz Response time - 1 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro +20% 825 nits nubia Red Magic 7 686 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 164 mm (6.46 inches) 170.5 mm (6.71 inches) Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 78.3 mm (3.08 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 9.5 mm (0.37 inches) Weight 228 g (8.04 oz) 215 g (7.58 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro +7% 89.1% nubia Red Magic 7 83.6%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12, 16, 18 GB Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5 Memory clock - 2750 MHz Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 12 ROM Redmagic OS 6 Redmagic 5.0 OS size - 21 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 6000 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 80 W 65 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 14 min) Yes (99% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:37 hr 0:38 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 13:43 hr 08:09 hr Watching video 18:16 hr 10:54 hr Gaming 05:55 hr 03:49 hr Standby 123 hr 89 hr General battery life Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro +57% 39:09 hr nubia Red Magic 7 25:00 hr Phone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution - 9000 x 7000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung ISOCELL S5KGN5 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung GW3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0"

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns Sensor type - CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/4.0" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No No Speakers test Max. loudness Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro n/a nubia Red Magic 7 91.8 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced December 2022 February 2022 Release date December 2022 February 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro is definitely a better buy.