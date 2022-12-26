Home > Smartphone comparison > Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro vs Nubia Red Magic 7S – which one to choose?

ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro vs Red Magic 7S

ЗТЕ Нубия Ред Мэджик 8 Про
VS
ЗТЕ Нубия Ред Мэджик 7S
ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro
ZTE Nubia Red Magic 7S

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on December 26, 2022, against the ZTE Nubia Red Magic 7S, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro
  • Comes with 1500 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • 21% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1235K versus 1019K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Thinner bezels – 5.5% more screen real estate
  • Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1
  • 19% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1487 and 1246 points
Reasons to consider the ZTE Nubia Red Magic 7S
  • Higher display refresh rate – 165 Hz

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro
vs
Nubia Red Magic 7S

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.8 inches 6.8 inches
Resolution 1116 x 2480 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 400 ppi 387 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 165 Hz
Max rated brightness - 700 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.1% 83.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming

Design and build

Height 164 mm (6.46 inches) 170.5 mm (6.71 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 78.3 mm (3.08 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 9.5 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 228 gramm (8.04 oz) 215 gramm (7.58 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black Black, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro and ZTE Nubia Red Magic 7S in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max. clock 3200 MHz 3190 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 4 + 3) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 8 MB 6 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740 Adreno 730
GPU clock - 900 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5
Channels 4 -
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU - 234924
GPU - 446259
Memory - 170289
UX - 175384
Total score 1235747 1019543
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 63 FPS
Graphics score - 10625
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12
ROM Redmagic OS 6 Redmagic 5.5

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 80 W 120 W
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 14 min) Yes (50% in 7 min)
Full charging time 0:37 hr 0:18 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution - 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung GW3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0"
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor size - 1/4.0"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2022 July 2022
Release date December 2022 July 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, and battery life are more important to you, then choose the ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the ZTE Nubia Red Magic 7S.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro or Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
2. ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro or Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon)
3. ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro or ZTE nubia Red Magic 7 Pro
4. ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro or ZTE Nubia Red Magic 7S Pro
5. ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro or Apple iPhone 14
6. ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro or Xiaomi 13 Pro
7. ZTE Nubia Red Magic 7S or ZTE nubia Red Magic 7
8. ZTE Nubia Red Magic 7S or ZTE nubia Red Magic 7 Pro
9. ZTE Nubia Red Magic 7S or ZTE Nubia Red Magic 7S Pro
10. ZTE Nubia Red Magic 7S or Lenovo Legion Y70

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish