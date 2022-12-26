ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro vs Red Magic 7S
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on December 26, 2022, against the ZTE Nubia Red Magic 7S, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro
- Comes with 1500 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4500 mAh
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- 21% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1235K versus 1019K)
- More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
- Thinner bezels – 5.5% more screen real estate
- Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1
- 19% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1487 and 1246 points
Reasons to consider the ZTE Nubia Red Magic 7S
- Higher display refresh rate – 165 Hz
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.8 inches
|6.8 inches
|Resolution
|1116 x 2480 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|400 ppi
|387 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|165 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|-
|700 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1300 nits
|-
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.1%
|83.6%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Design and build
|Height
|164 mm (6.46 inches)
|170.5 mm (6.71 inches)
|Width
|76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
|78.3 mm (3.08 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|9.5 mm (0.37 inches)
|Weight
|228 gramm (8.04 oz)
|215 gramm (7.58 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black
|Black, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
|Max. clock
|3200 MHz
|3190 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 4 + 3)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|6 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 740
|Adreno 730
|GPU clock
|-
|900 MHz
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8, 12, 16 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|LPDDR5
|Channels
|4
|-
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 4.0
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1487
1246
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5058
3818
|CPU
|-
|234924
|GPU
|-
|446259
|Memory
|-
|170289
|UX
|-
|175384
|Total score
|1235747
|1019543
|Stability
|-
|99%
|Graphics test
|-
|63 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|10625
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 12
|ROM
|Redmagic OS 6
|Redmagic 5.5
Battery
|Capacity
|6000 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|80 W
|120 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|-
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 14 min)
|Yes (50% in 7 min)
|Full charging time
|0:37 hr
|0:18 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|9000 x 7000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung GW3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0"
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|-
|1.12 microns
|Sensor size
|-
|1/4.0"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|December 2022
|July 2022
|Release date
|December 2022
|July 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Conclusion
If the performance, software, and battery life are more important to you, then choose the ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the ZTE Nubia Red Magic 7S.
