Home > Smartphone comparison > Nubia Red Magic 8S Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro Max – which one to choose?

ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8S Pro vs Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max

83 out of 100
ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8S Pro
VS
87 out of 100
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8S Pro
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8S Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on June 5, 2023, against the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A16 Bionic and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8S Pro
  • 87% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1719K versus 918K)
  • Comes with 1677 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4323 mAh
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 7 wireless networks
  • Supports higher wattage charging (65W versus 27W)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • The phone is 9-months newer
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Delivers 126% higher peak brightness (1774 against 784 nits)
  • Shows 17% longer battery life (45:56 vs 39:18 hours)
  • Handles wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than ZTE
  • 15% higher pixel density (460 vs 400 PPI)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Evaluation of ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8S Pro and Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS
Promotion

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nubia Red Magic 8S Pro
vs
iPhone 14 Pro Max

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.8 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1116 x 2480 pixels 1290 x 2796 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 400 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No Yes
Max rated brightness 500 nits 1000 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits 1600 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 89.1% 88.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
PWM - 240 Hz
Response time - 1 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Nubia Red Magic 8S Pro
784 nits
iPhone 14 Pro Max +126%
1774 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.98 mm (6.46 inches) 160.7 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 76.35 mm (3.01 inches) 77.6 mm (3.06 inches)
Thickness 9.47 mm (0.37 inches) 7.85 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 228 g (8.04 oz) 240 g (8.47 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Advanced cooling Active fan -
Rear material Metal Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver Black, Silver, Gold, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8S Pro and Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Apple A16 Bionic
Max clock 3200 MHz 3460 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Sawtooth
- 2 cores at 3.46 GHz: Everest
L3 cache 8 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740 Apple A16 GPU
GPU clock 680 MHz -
FLOPS ~3481 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU 454470 251271
GPU 642562 404052
Memory 318386 114622
UX 288602 145630
Total score 1719594 918170
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature - 46 °C
Stability - 82%
Graphics test - 58 FPS
Graphics score - 9846
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 12, 16 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 NVMe
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.5)
ROM Redmagic OS 8 -

Battery

Capacity 6000 mAh 4323 mAh
Max charge power 65 W 27 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (94% in 30 min) Yes (48% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:35 hr 1:52 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:55 hr 15:02 hr
Watching video 18:20 hr 21:10 hr
Gaming 05:39 hr 07:13 hr
Standby 123 hr 156 hr
General battery life
Nubia Red Magic 8S Pro
39:18 hr
iPhone 14 Pro Max +17%
45:56 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8160 x 6120 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX803 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.5" (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0"
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.0 f/1.9
Focal length - 23 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type - Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax/be) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support - Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced June 2023 September 2022
Release date July 2023 September 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
Bundled charger Yes, 65 W Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, camera, software, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max. But if the performance and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8S Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 or Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
2. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra or Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
3. Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus or Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
4. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra or Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
5. Apple iPhone 14 Plus or iPhone 14 Pro Max
6. Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max or iPhone 14 Pro Max
7. Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate or ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8S Pro
8. ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro or Red Magic 8S Pro
9. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) or ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8S Pro
10. ZTE Nubia Z50 Ultra or Red Magic 8S Pro
Compare other phones (1100+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
EnglishРусский