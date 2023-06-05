ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8S Pro vs Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8S Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on June 5, 2023, against the Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate, which is powered by the same chip and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8S Pro
- 27% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1719K versus 1358K)
- Thinner bezels – 6.9% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate
- Water-resistant body (IP54 classification)
- Higher display refresh rate – 165 Hz
- Shows 10% longer battery life (43:17 vs 39:18 hours)
- Delivers 41% higher peak brightness (1102 against 784 nits)
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- Reverse charging feature
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.8 inches
|6.78 inches
|Resolution
|1116 x 2480 pixels
|1080 x 2448 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20.4:9
|PPI
|400 ppi
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|165 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|1000 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1300 nits
|1500 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.1%
|82.2%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|-
|99.9%
|PWM
|-
|513 Hz
|Response time
|-
|1 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|163.98 mm (6.46 inches)
|173 mm (6.81 inches)
|Width
|76.35 mm (3.01 inches)
|77 mm (3.03 inches)
|Thickness
|9.47 mm (0.37 inches)
|10.3 mm (0.41 inches)
|Weight
|228 g (8.04 oz)
|246 g (8.68 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP54
|Advanced cooling
|Active fan
|Vapor chamber
|Rear material
|Metal
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|White
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|Max clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
|8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
|Architecture
|- 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
|- 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 740
|Adreno 740
|GPU clock
|680 MHz
|680 MHz
|FLOPS
|~3481 GFLOPS
|~3481 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1579
1531
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5129
5044
|CPU
|454470
|293872
|GPU
|642562
|578199
|Memory
|318386
|269185
|UX
|288602
|204850
|Total score
|1719594
|1358653
|Max surface temperature
|-
|34.4 °C
|Stability
|-
|93%
|Graphics test
|-
|80 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|13369
AnTuTu 9 Smartphone Scores (1st and 4th place)
Memory
|RAM size
|12, 16 GB
|16 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|LPDDR5X
|Channels
|4
|4
|Storage size
|256, 512 GB
|512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 4.0
|UFS 4.0
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 13
|ROM
|Redmagic OS 8
|-
|OS size
|-
|28 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|6000 mAh
|6000 mAh
|Max charge power
|65 W
|65 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (94% in 30 min)
|Yes (68% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:35 hr
|1:02 hr
|Web browsing
|13:55 hr
|14:08 hr
|Watching video
|18:20 hr
|23:09 hr
|Gaming
|05:39 hr
|06:49 hr
|Standby
|123 hr
|128 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8160 x 6120
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 24FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0"
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10 (PureCel)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|-
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.5
|Focal length
|-
|29 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|0.7 microns
|Sensor type
|-
|PureCel
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/3.2"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax/be)
|Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|-
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|June 2023
|April 2023
|Release date
|July 2023
|June 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 65 W
|Yes, 65 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate. It has a better camera, gaming, battery life, design, and sound.
