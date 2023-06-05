Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8S Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on June 5, 2023, against the Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate, which is powered by the same chip and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.