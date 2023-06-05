Home > Smartphone comparison > Nubia Red Magic 8S Pro vs OnePlus 11 – which one to choose?

ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8S Pro vs OnePlus 11

83 out of 100
ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8S Pro
VS
86 out of 100
OnePlus 11
ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8S Pro
OnePlus 11

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8S Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on June 5, 2023, against the OnePlus 11, which is powered by the same chip and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8S Pro
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • Shows 20% longer battery life (39:18 vs 32:53 hours)
  • 32% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1719K versus 1301K)
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 11
  • Water-resistant body (IP54 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 31% higher pixel density (525 vs 400 PPI)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Supports higher wattage charging (100W versus 65W)
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 23 grams less
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Evaluation of ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8S Pro and OnePlus 11 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS
Promotion

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nubia Red Magic 8S Pro
vs
OnePlus 11

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.8 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1116 x 2480 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20.1:9
PPI 400 ppi 525 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No Yes
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits 1300 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 89.1% 89.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 96.9%
PWM - 361 Hz
Response time - 6 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Nubia Red Magic 8S Pro +2%
784 nits
OnePlus 11
769 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.98 mm (6.46 inches) 163.1 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 76.35 mm (3.01 inches) 74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 9.47 mm (0.37 inches) 8.53 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 228 g (8.04 oz) 205 g (7.23 oz)
Waterproof No IP54
Advanced cooling Active fan Vapor chamber
Rear material Metal Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8S Pro and OnePlus 11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Max clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
L3 cache 8 MB 8 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740 Adreno 740
GPU clock 680 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~3481 GFLOPS ~3481 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nubia Red Magic 8S Pro +32%
1719594
OnePlus 11
1301387
CPU 454470 268819
GPU 642562 581162
Memory 318386 249222
UX 288602 198185
Total score 1719594 1301387
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature - 48.1 °C
Stability - 58%
Graphics test - 75 FPS
Graphics score - 12677
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Rating (1st and 11th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 12, 16 GB 8, 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5X
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 4.0
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM Redmagic OS 8 OxygenOS 13
OS size - 37 GB

Battery

Capacity 6000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 65 W 100 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (94% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 8 min)
Full charging time 0:35 hr 0:22 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:55 hr 11:04 hr
Watching video 18:20 hr 16:41 hr
Gaming 05:39 hr 06:02 hr
Standby 123 hr 97 hr
General battery life
Nubia Red Magic 8S Pro +20%
39:18 hr
OnePlus 11
32:53 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8160 x 6120 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 115°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 32 MP + 48 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 32 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 48 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.74", Sony IMX709 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0"
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX581 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of OnePlus 11 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Focal length - 25 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns
Sensor type - ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax/be) Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support - Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced June 2023 January 2023
Release date July 2023 January 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 65 W Yes, 100 W
Further details
Notes on OnePlus 11:
    - The 128GB version features UFS 3.1 storage, while the other configurations utilize UFS 4.0 storage.
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, camera, gaming, software, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus 11. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8S Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8S Pro and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
2. ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8S Pro and Xiaomi 13 Ultra
3. ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8S Pro and Red Magic 8 Pro
4. ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8S Pro and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon)
5. ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8S Pro and Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate
6. ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8S Pro and Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
7. OnePlus 11 and Motorola Edge Plus (2023)
8. OnePlus 11 and Nord 3
9. OnePlus 11 and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
10. OnePlus 11 and Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
Compare other phones (1100+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
EnglishРусский