ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8S Pro vs Xiaomi 13 Ultra

83 out of 100
ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8S Pro
VS
90 out of 100
Xiaomi 13 Ultra
ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8S Pro
Xiaomi 13 Ultra

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8S Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on June 5, 2023, against the Xiaomi 13 Ultra, which is powered by the same chip and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8S Pro
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • Shows 12% longer battery life (39:18 vs 35:00 hours)
  • 31% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1719K versus 1315K)
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 13 Ultra
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Delivers 55% higher peak brightness (1218 against 784 nits)
  • 31% higher pixel density (522 vs 400 PPI)
  • Handles wireless charging up to 50W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Supports higher wattage charging (90W versus 65W)
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Evaluation of ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8S Pro and Xiaomi 13 Ultra crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nubia Red Magic 8S Pro
vs
13 Ultra

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.8 inches 6.73 inches
Resolution 1116 x 2480 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 400 ppi 522 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No Yes
Max rated brightness 500 nits 1300 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits 2600 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 89.1% 89.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 97.4%
PWM - 120 Hz
Response time - 1 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Nubia Red Magic 8S Pro
784 nits
13 Ultra +55%
1218 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.98 mm (6.46 inches) 163.18 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 76.35 mm (3.01 inches) 74.64 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 9.47 mm (0.37 inches) 9.06 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 228 g (8.04 oz) 227 g (8.01 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Advanced cooling Active fan Vapor chamber
Rear material Metal -
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver White, Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8S Pro and Xiaomi 13 Ultra in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Max clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
L3 cache 8 MB 8 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740 Adreno 740
GPU clock 680 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~3481 GFLOPS ~3481 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nubia Red Magic 8S Pro +31%
1719594
13 Ultra
1315106
CPU 454470 274578
GPU 642562 581047
Memory 318386 250921
UX 288602 196580
Total score 1719594 1315106
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature - 52 °C
Stability - 83%
Graphics test - 71 FPS
Graphics score - 11925
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 12, 16 GB 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5X
Memory clock - 3200 MHz
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 4.0
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM Redmagic OS 8 MIUI 14

Battery

Capacity 6000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 65 W 90 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (94% in 30 min) Yes (58% in 15 min)
Full charging time 0:35 hr 0:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:55 hr 13:19 hr
Watching video 18:20 hr 15:02 hr
Gaming 05:39 hr 05:12 hr
Standby 123 hr 108 hr
General battery life
Nubia Red Magic 8S Pro +12%
39:18 hr
13 Ultra
35:00 hr
Smartphones With Long Battery Life (35th and 128th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50.3 megapixels
Image resolution 8160 x 6120 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Optical, 5x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 1920 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 122°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 5 (50.3 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/0", Sony IMX989 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/3.0
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.51", Sony IMX858 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0"
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.51", Sony IMX858 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Xiaomi 13 Ultra from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 22 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax/be) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support - Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced June 2023 April 2023
Release date July 2023 April 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 65 W Yes, 90 W
Further details
Notes on 13 Ultra:
    - The rear cover is made of eco-leather.
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, camera, gaming, software, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi 13 Ultra. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8S Pro.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
