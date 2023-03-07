Home > Smartphone comparison > Nubia Z50 Ultra vs iPhone 14 Pro – which one to choose?

ZTE Nubia Z50 Ultra vs Apple iPhone 14 Pro

ЗТЕ Нубия Z50 Ультра
VS
Эпл Айфон 14 Про
ZTE Nubia Z50 Ultra
Apple iPhone 14 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch ZTE Nubia Z50 Ultra (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on March 7, 2023, against the Apple iPhone 14 Pro, which is powered by Apple A16 Bionic and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the ZTE Nubia Z50 Ultra
  • Comes with 1800 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3200 mAh
  • Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • 30% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1231K versus 946K)
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than ZTE
  • 15% higher pixel density (460 vs 400 PPI)
  • 24% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1864 and 1509 points
  • Weighs 22 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nubia Z50 Ultra
vs
iPhone 14 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.8 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1116 x 2480 pixels 1179 x 2556 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 400 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No Yes
Max rated brightness 500 nits 1000 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1500 nits 1600 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 86.1% 87%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.8%
PWM - 240 Hz
Response time - 1 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 169.9 mm (6.69 inches) 147.5 mm (5.81 inches)
Width 76.3 mm (3 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 7.85 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 228 g (8.04 oz) 206 g (7.27 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material - Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Silver, Gold, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of ZTE Nubia Z50 Ultra and Apple iPhone 14 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Apple A16 Bionic
Max clock 3200 MHz 3460 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Sawtooth
- 2 cores at 3.46 GHz: Everest
L3 cache 8 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740 Apple GPU
GPU clock 680 MHz -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nubia Z50 Ultra +30%
1231244
iPhone 14 Pro
946206
CPU - 253169
GPU - 394023
Memory - 149281
UX - 145972
Total score 1231244 946206
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature - 41.2 °C
Stability - 79%
Graphics test - 59 FPS
Graphics score - 9874
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512, 1024 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 NVMe
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.2)
ROM MyOS 13 -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3200 mAh
Charge power 80 W 23 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 1:41 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 12:35 hr
Watching video - 15:45 hr
Gaming - 06:03 hr
Standby - 120 hr
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 116° 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 64 MP + 50 MP) 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 35 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.3", Sony IMX787 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX803 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/3.3
- Focal length: 85 mm
- Sensor: 1/2"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.5" (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution - 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.0 f/1.9
Focal length 26 mm 23 mm
Sensor type - Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2023 September 2022
Release date March 2023 September 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 14 Pro. But if the performance and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the ZTE Nubia Z50 Ultra.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra or ZTE Nubia Z50 Ultra
2. Xiaomi 13 Pro or ZTE Nubia Z50 Ultra
3. Apple iPhone 12 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro
4. Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max or iPhone 14 Pro
5. Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max or iPhone 14 Pro
6. Samsung Galaxy S22 or Apple iPhone 14 Pro
7. Apple iPhone 14 Plus or iPhone 14 Pro
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish