ZTE Nubia Z50 Ultra vs Apple iPhone 14 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch ZTE Nubia Z50 Ultra (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on March 7, 2023, against the Apple iPhone 14 Pro, which is powered by Apple A16 Bionic and came out 6 months before.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the ZTE Nubia Z50 Ultra Comes with 1800 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3200 mAh

Comes with 1800 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3200 mAh Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size Fingerprint scanner

Fingerprint scanner 30% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1231K versus 946K)

30% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1231K versus 946K) Has 2 SIM card slots

Has 2 SIM card slots CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)

CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2) Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W

Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than ZTE

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than ZTE 15% higher pixel density (460 vs 400 PPI)

15% higher pixel density (460 vs 400 PPI) 24% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1864 and 1509 points

24% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1864 and 1509 points Weighs 22 grams less

Weighs 22 grams less The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Ready for eSIM technology

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.8 inches 6.1 inches Resolution 1116 x 2480 pixels 1179 x 2556 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 400 ppi 460 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Yes Max rated brightness 500 nits 1000 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1500 nits 1600 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Tempered glass Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 86.1% 87% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 99.8% PWM - 240 Hz Response time - 1 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Nubia Z50 Ultra n/a iPhone 14 Pro 1804 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 169.9 mm (6.69 inches) 147.5 mm (5.81 inches) Width 76.3 mm (3 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 7.85 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 228 g (8.04 oz) 206 g (7.27 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material - Metal Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Silver, Gold, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio Nubia Z50 Ultra 86.1% iPhone 14 Pro +1% 87%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5 Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 256, 512, 1024 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 NVMe Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.2) ROM MyOS 13 -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 3200 mAh Charge power 80 W 23 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes Yes (60% in 30 min) Full charging time - 1:41 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 12:35 hr Watching video - 15:45 hr Gaming - 06:03 hr Standby - 120 hr General battery life Nubia Z50 Ultra n/a iPhone 14 Pro 36:11 hr Smartphones With Long Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8000 x 6000 Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 3x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 116° 120° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 64 MP + 50 MP) 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Focal length: 35 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.3", Sony IMX787 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX803 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/3.3

- Focal length: 85 mm

- Sensor: 1/2"

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

- Focal length: 77 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.5" (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55" (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

Depth lens - Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution - 4032 x 3024 Aperture f/2.0 f/1.9 Focal length 26 mm 23 mm Sensor type - Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.6" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Nubia Z50 Ultra n/a iPhone 14 Pro 143 Video quality Nubia Z50 Ultra n/a iPhone 14 Pro 149 Generic camera score Nubia Z50 Ultra n/a iPhone 14 Pro 146

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C - USB version 3.1 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos - Yes Speakers test Max loudness Nubia Z50 Ultra n/a iPhone 14 Pro 89.5 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced March 2023 September 2022 Release date March 2023 September 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the software, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 14 Pro. But if the performance and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the ZTE Nubia Z50 Ultra.