Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch ZTE Nubia Z50 Ultra (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on March 7, 2023, against the Honor Magic 5 Ultimate, which is powered by the same chip. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the ZTE Nubia Z50 Ultra
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
Reasons to consider the Honor Magic 5 Ultimate
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • The rear camera has a 3.5x optical zoom
  • Comes with 450 mAh larger battery capacity: 5450 vs 5000 mAh
  • 15% higher pixel density (460 vs 400 PPI)
  • Reverse charging feature
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nubia Z50 Ultra
vs
Magic 5 Ultimate

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.8 inches 6.81 inches
Resolution 1116 x 2480 pixels 1312 x 2848 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.54:9
PPI 400 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No Yes
Max rated brightness 500 nits -
Max rated brightness in HDR 1500 nits 1800 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86.1% 91%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming

Design and build

Height 169.9 mm (6.69 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 76.3 mm (3 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 228 g (8.04 oz) 217 g (7.65 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass -
Frame material - Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of ZTE Nubia Z50 Ultra and Honor Magic 5 Ultimate in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Max clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
L3 cache 8 MB 8 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740 Adreno 740
GPU clock 680 MHz 680 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nubia Z50 Ultra +8%
1281914
Magic 5 Ultimate
1182947
CPU 261419 -
GPU 579773 -
Memory 245898 -
UX 195143 -
Total score 1281914 1182947
AnTuTu 9 Rating (7th and 18th place)
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5X
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512, 1024 GB 512 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 4.0
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM MyOS 13 MagicOS 7.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5450 mAh
Charge power 80 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes Yes

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 3.5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Angle of widest lens 116° 122°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 64 MP + 50 MP) 4 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 35 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX787 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.0", Sony IMX989 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/3.3
- Focal length: 85 mm
- Sensor: 1/2"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/3.0
- Focal length: 90 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.4", Sony IMX758 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.5", Sony (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution - 4096 x 3072
Aperture f/2.0 -
Focal length 26 mm -
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2023 March 2023
Release date March 2023 March 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
Further details
Notes on Nubia Z50 Ultra:
    - The top configuration with 1024/16 GB has LPDDR5X memory and UFS 4.0 storage, while the others have slower LPDDR5 and UFS 3.1.
Notes on Magic 5 Ultimate:
    - The back panel is made of eco-leather.
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, battery life, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Honor Magic 5 Ultimate. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the ZTE Nubia Z50 Ultra.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

