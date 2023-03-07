ZTE Nubia Z50 Ultra vs Motorola Edge 30 Ultra VS ZTE Nubia Z50 Ultra Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch ZTE Nubia Z50 Ultra (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on March 7, 2023, against the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the ZTE Nubia Z50 Ultra The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) Comes with 390 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4610 mAh

Comes with 390 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4610 mAh 17% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1281K versus 1091K)

17% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1281K versus 1091K) More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 The phone is 6-months newer

The phone is 6-months newer Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1

Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1 18% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1491 and 1268 points

18% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1491 and 1268 points Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)

Water-resistant body (IP52 classification) Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz Supports wireless charging up to 50W

Supports wireless charging up to 50W Reverse charging feature

Reverse charging feature Weighs 29.5 grams less

Weighs 29.5 grams less The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. ZTE Nubia Z50 Ultra Price Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.8 inches 6.67 inches Resolution 1116 x 2480 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 400 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 600 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1500 nits 1250 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 86.1% 90.3% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space - 96.1% PWM - 720 Hz Response time - 1 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Nubia Z50 Ultra n/a Edge 30 Ultra 1042 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 169.9 mm (6.69 inches) 161.76 mm (6.37 inches) Width 76.3 mm (3 inches) 73.5 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.39 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 228 g (8.04 oz) 198.5 g (7 oz) Waterproof No IP52 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material - Metal Colors Black, Silver, Blue White, Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Nubia Z50 Ultra 86.1% Edge 30 Ultra +5% 90.3%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5 Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 256, 512, 1024 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 12 ROM MyOS 13 - OS size - 19 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4610 mAh Charge power 80 W 125 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (50 W) Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes Yes (95% in 30 min) Full charging time - 0:33 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 11:04 hr Watching video - 15:48 hr Gaming - 05:25 hr Standby - 105 hr General battery life Nubia Z50 Ultra n/a Edge 30 Ultra 32:57 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 200 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 16384 x 12288 Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 2x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 960 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 116° 114° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 64 MP + 50 MP) 3 (200 MP + 50 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Focal length: 35 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX787 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 200 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.22", Samsung ISOCELL HP1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/3.3

- Focal length: 85 mm

- Sensor: 1/2"

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

Depth lens - - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 60 megapixels Image resolution - 4576 x 3296 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size - 0.61 microns Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.1 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos - Yes Speakers test Max loudness Nubia Z50 Ultra n/a Edge 30 Ultra 90.3 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced March 2023 September 2022 Release date March 2023 September 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Further details Notes on Nubia Z50 Ultra: - The top configuration with 1024/16 GB has LPDDR5X memory and UFS 4.0 storage, while the others have slower LPDDR5 and UFS 3.1.

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance and software are more important to you, then choose the ZTE Nubia Z50 Ultra. But if the design and sound are more of a priority – go for the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra.