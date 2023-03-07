Home > Smartphone comparison > Nubia Z50 Ultra vs Edge 40 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch ZTE Nubia Z50 Ultra (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on March 7, 2023, against the Motorola Edge 40 Pro, which is powered by the same chip and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the ZTE Nubia Z50 Ultra
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4600 mAh
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 40 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 165 Hz
  • Weighs 29 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nubia Z50 Ultra
vs
Edge 40 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.8 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1116 x 2480 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 400 ppi 394 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 165 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No Yes
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1500 nits 1100 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 86.1% 90.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Peak brightness test (auto)

Design and build

Height 169.9 mm (6.69 inches) 161.16 mm (6.34 inches)
Width 76.3 mm (3 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.59 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 228 g (8.04 oz) 199 g (7.02 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Advanced cooling - Vapor chamber
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material - Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Nubia Z50 Ultra
86.1%
Edge 40 Pro +5%
90.5%

Performance

Tests of ZTE Nubia Z50 Ultra and Motorola Edge 40 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Max clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
L3 cache 8 MB 8 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740 Adreno 740
GPU clock 680 MHz 680 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nubia Z50 Ultra +1%
1281914
Edge 40 Pro
1265241
CPU 261419 -
GPU 579773 -
Memory 245898 -
UX 195143 -
Total score 1281914 1265241
AnTuTu Benchmark Rating (7th and 11th place)
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5X
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512, 1024 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 4.0
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM MyOS 13 My UX

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4600 mAh
Charge power 80 W 125 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes (83% in 15 min)
Full charging time - 0:23 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 12:15 hr
Watching video - 20:50 hr
Gaming - 04:42 hr
Standby - 124 hr
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 116° 114°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 64 MP + 50 MP) 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 35 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX787 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/3.3
- Focal length: 85 mm
- Sensor: 1/2"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.93", Sony IMX663 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 60 megapixels
Image resolution - 4576 x 3296
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size - 0.61 microns
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be) Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2023 April 2023
Release date March 2023 April 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Further details
Notes on Nubia Z50 Ultra:
    - The top configuration with 1024/16 GB has LPDDR5X memory and UFS 4.0 storage, while the others have slower LPDDR5 and UFS 3.1.
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

