ZTE Nubia Z50 Ultra vs Motorola Edge 40 Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch ZTE Nubia Z50 Ultra (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on March 7, 2023, against the Motorola Edge 40 Pro, which is powered by the same chip and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the ZTE Nubia Z50 Ultra
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4600 mAh
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 40 Pro
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Higher display refresh rate – 165 Hz
- Weighs 29 grams less
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
88
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
93
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
82
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
80
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
94
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
84
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.8 inches
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1116 x 2480 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|400 ppi
|394 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|165 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|Yes
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1500 nits
|1100 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86.1%
|90.5%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Design and build
|Height
|169.9 mm (6.69 inches)
|161.16 mm (6.34 inches)
|Width
|76.3 mm (3 inches)
|74 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.59 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|228 g (8.04 oz)
|199 g (7.02 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Advanced cooling
|-
|Vapor chamber
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|-
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Blue
|Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|Max clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
|8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
|Architecture
|- 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
|- 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 740
|Adreno 740
|GPU clock
|680 MHz
|680 MHz
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nubia Z50 Ultra +1%
1491
1475
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nubia Z50 Ultra +5%
5113
4861
|CPU
|261419
|-
|GPU
|579773
|-
|Memory
|245898
|-
|UX
|195143
|-
|Total score
|1281914
|1265241
AnTuTu Benchmark Rating (7th and 11th place)
Memory
|RAM size
|8, 12, 16 GB
|12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|LPDDR5X
|Channels
|4
|4
|Storage size
|256, 512, 1024 GB
|256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 4.0
|UFS 4.0
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 13
|ROM
|MyOS 13
|My UX
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4600 mAh
|Charge power
|80 W
|125 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes (83% in 15 min)
|Full charging time
|-
|0:23 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|12:15 hr
|Watching video
|-
|20:50 hr
|Gaming
|-
|04:42 hr
|Standby
|-
|124 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Optical, 3x
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|960 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|116°
|114°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 64 MP + 50 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 35 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX787 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/3.3
- Focal length: 85 mm
- Sensor: 1/2"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.93", Sony IMX663 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|60 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|4576 x 3296
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|-
|0.61 microns
|Sensor type
|-
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be)
|Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|3.2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2023
|April 2023
|Release date
|March 2023
|April 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Further details
Notes on Nubia Z50 Ultra:
- The top configuration with 1024/16 GB has LPDDR5X memory and UFS 4.0 storage, while the others have slower LPDDR5 and UFS 3.1.
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
