ZTE Nubia Z50 Ultra vs Motorola Edge 40 Pro VS ZTE Nubia Z50 Ultra Motorola Edge 40 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch ZTE Nubia Z50 Ultra (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on March 7, 2023, against the Motorola Edge 40 Pro, which is powered by the same chip and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the ZTE Nubia Z50 Ultra The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4600 mAh

Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4600 mAh Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 40 Pro Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) Higher display refresh rate – 165 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 165 Hz Weighs 29 grams less

Weighs 29 grams less The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Ready for eSIM technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.8 inches 6.67 inches Resolution 1116 x 2480 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 400 ppi 394 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 165 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Yes Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1500 nits 1100 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 86.1% 90.5% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Peak brightness test (auto) Nubia Z50 Ultra n/a Edge 40 Pro 1049 nits

Design and build Height 169.9 mm (6.69 inches) 161.16 mm (6.34 inches) Width 76.3 mm (3 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.59 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 228 g (8.04 oz) 199 g (7.02 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Advanced cooling - Vapor chamber Rear material Glass Glass Frame material - Metal Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Nubia Z50 Ultra 86.1% Edge 40 Pro +5% 90.5%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5X Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 256, 512, 1024 GB 256 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 4.0 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 13 ROM MyOS 13 My UX

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4600 mAh Charge power 80 W 125 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes Yes (83% in 15 min) Full charging time - 0:23 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 12:15 hr Watching video - 20:50 hr Gaming - 04:42 hr Standby - 124 hr General battery life Nubia Z50 Ultra n/a Edge 40 Pro 38:53 hr Phones With the Best Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8192 x 6144 Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 2x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 960 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 116° 114° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 64 MP + 50 MP) 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Focal length: 35 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX787 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/3.3

- Focal length: 85 mm

- Sensor: 1/2"

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.93", Sony IMX663 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 60 megapixels Image resolution - 4576 x 3296 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size - 0.61 microns Sensor type - CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be) Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.1 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos - Yes

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced March 2023 April 2023 Release date March 2023 April 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Further details Notes on Nubia Z50 Ultra: - The top configuration with 1024/16 GB has LPDDR5X memory and UFS 4.0 storage, while the others have slower LPDDR5 and UFS 3.1.

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.