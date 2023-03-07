Home > Smartphone comparison > Nubia Z50 Ultra vs Find X6 Pro – which one to choose?

ZTE Nubia Z50 Ultra vs Oppo Find X6 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch ZTE Nubia Z50 Ultra (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on March 7, 2023, against the Oppo Find X6 Pro, which is powered by the same chip. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the ZTE Nubia Z50 Ultra
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X6 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 28% higher pixel density (510 vs 400 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Reverse charging feature
Review

Value for money

Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.8 inches 6.82 inches
Resolution 1116 x 2480 pixels 1440 x 3168 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 400 ppi 510 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No Yes
Max rated brightness 500 nits 800 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1500 nits 2500 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus 2
Screen-to-body ratio 86.1% 90%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming

Design and build

Height 169.9 mm (6.69 inches) 164.8 mm (6.49 inches)
Width 76.3 mm (3 inches) 76.2 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 228 g (8.04 oz) 218 g (7.69 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Advanced cooling - Vapor chamber
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material - Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Green, Brown
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of ZTE Nubia Z50 Ultra and Oppo Find X6 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Max clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
L3 cache 8 MB 8 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740 Adreno 740
GPU clock 680 MHz 680 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nubia Z50 Ultra
1281914
Find X6 Pro +1%
1298536
CPU 261419 278004
GPU 579773 570900
Memory 245898 255236
UX 195143 205992
Total score 1281914 1298536
AnTuTu 9 Android Rating (7th and 4th place)
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5X
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512, 1024 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 4.0
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM MyOS 13 ColorOS 13.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 80 W 100 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes Yes (45% in 10 min)
Full charging time - 0:29 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 2.8x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 116° 110°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 64 MP + 50 MP) 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 35 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX787 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.0", Sony IMX989 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/3.3
- Focal length: 85 mm
- Sensor: 1/2"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.6
- Focal length: 65 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution - 6560 x 4928
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm 21 mm
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.74"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be) Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No -
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2023 March 2023
Release date March 2023 March 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Further details
Notes on Nubia Z50 Ultra:
    - The top configuration with 1024/16 GB has LPDDR5X memory and UFS 4.0 storage, while the others have slower LPDDR5 and UFS 3.1.
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, battery life, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Find X6 Pro. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the ZTE Nubia Z50 Ultra.

