ZTE Nubia Z50 Ultra vs Oppo Find X6 Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch ZTE Nubia Z50 Ultra (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on March 7, 2023, against the Oppo Find X6 Pro, which is powered by the same chip. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the ZTE Nubia Z50 Ultra
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X6 Pro
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- 28% higher pixel density (510 vs 400 PPI)
- Supports wireless charging up to 50W
- Reverse charging feature
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.8 inches
|6.82 inches
|Resolution
|1116 x 2480 pixels
|1440 x 3168 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|400 ppi
|510 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|Yes
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|800 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1500 nits
|2500 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Gorilla Glass Victus 2
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86.1%
|90%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Design and build
|Height
|169.9 mm (6.69 inches)
|164.8 mm (6.49 inches)
|Width
|76.3 mm (3 inches)
|76.2 mm (3 inches)
|Thickness
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|Weight
|228 g (8.04 oz)
|218 g (7.69 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Advanced cooling
|-
|Vapor chamber
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|-
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Blue
|Black, Green, Brown
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|Max clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
|8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
|Architecture
|- 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
|- 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 740
|Adreno 740
|GPU clock
|680 MHz
|680 MHz
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nubia Z50 Ultra +1%
1491
1482
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nubia Z50 Ultra +5%
5113
4870
|CPU
|261419
|278004
|GPU
|579773
|570900
|Memory
|245898
|255236
|UX
|195143
|205992
|Total score
|1281914
|1298536
AnTuTu 9 Android Rating (7th and 4th place)
Memory
|RAM size
|8, 12, 16 GB
|12, 16 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|LPDDR5X
|Channels
|4
|4
|Storage size
|256, 512, 1024 GB
|256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 4.0
|UFS 4.0
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 13
|ROM
|MyOS 13
|ColorOS 13.1
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|80 W
|100 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (50 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes (45% in 10 min)
|Full charging time
|-
|0:29 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Optical, 3x
|Optical, 2.8x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|116°
|110°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 64 MP + 50 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 35 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX787 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.0", Sony IMX989 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/3.3
- Focal length: 85 mm
- Sensor: 1/2"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.6
- Focal length: 65 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|6560 x 4928
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|26 mm
|21 mm
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/2.74"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be)
|Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|-
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|-
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2023
|March 2023
|Release date
|March 2023
|March 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Further details
Notes on Nubia Z50 Ultra:
- The top configuration with 1024/16 GB has LPDDR5X memory and UFS 4.0 storage, while the others have slower LPDDR5 and UFS 3.1.
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, battery life, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Find X6 Pro. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the ZTE Nubia Z50 Ultra.
