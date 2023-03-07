ZTE Nubia Z50 Ultra vs Oppo Find X6 Pro VS ZTE Nubia Z50 Ultra Oppo Find X6 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch ZTE Nubia Z50 Ultra (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on March 7, 2023, against the Oppo Find X6 Pro, which is powered by the same chip. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the ZTE Nubia Z50 Ultra The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X6 Pro Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) 28% higher pixel density (510 vs 400 PPI)

28% higher pixel density (510 vs 400 PPI) Supports wireless charging up to 50W

Supports wireless charging up to 50W Reverse charging feature

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.8 inches 6.82 inches Resolution 1116 x 2480 pixels 1440 x 3168 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 400 ppi 510 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Yes Max rated brightness 500 nits 800 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1500 nits 2500 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Screen-to-body ratio 86.1% 90% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming

Design and build Height 169.9 mm (6.69 inches) 164.8 mm (6.49 inches) Width 76.3 mm (3 inches) 76.2 mm (3 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 228 g (8.04 oz) 218 g (7.69 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Advanced cooling - Vapor chamber Rear material Glass Glass Frame material - Metal Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Green, Brown Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Nubia Z50 Ultra 86.1% Find X6 Pro +5% 90%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB 12, 16 GB Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5X Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 256, 512, 1024 GB 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 4.0 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 13 ROM MyOS 13 ColorOS 13.1

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 80 W 100 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (50 W) Reverse charging No Yes Fast charging Yes Yes (45% in 10 min) Full charging time - 0:29 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8192 x 6144 Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 2.8x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 116° 110° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 64 MP + 50 MP) 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Focal length: 35 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX787 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Sensor: 1/1.0", Sony IMX989 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/3.3

- Focal length: 85 mm

- Sensor: 1/2"

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.6

- Focal length: 65 mm

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 15 mm

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution - 6560 x 4928 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4 Focal length 26 mm 21 mm Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.74" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be) Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.1 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No - Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 - 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos - Yes

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced March 2023 March 2023 Release date March 2023 March 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Further details Notes on Nubia Z50 Ultra: - The top configuration with 1024/16 GB has LPDDR5X memory and UFS 4.0 storage, while the others have slower LPDDR5 and UFS 3.1.

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, battery life, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Find X6 Pro. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the ZTE Nubia Z50 Ultra.