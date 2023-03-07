ZTE Nubia Z50 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) VS ZTE Nubia Z50 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch ZTE Nubia Z50 Ultra (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on March 7, 2023, against the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon), which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the ZTE Nubia Z50 Ultra Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) 28% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1231K versus 963K)

28% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1231K versus 963K) Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1

Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1 24% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1509 and 1215 points

24% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1509 and 1215 points Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom Supports wireless charging up to 15W

Supports wireless charging up to 15W 25% higher pixel density (500 vs 400 PPI)

25% higher pixel density (500 vs 400 PPI) Reverse charging feature

Reverse charging feature The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Ready for eSIM technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED Size 6.8 inches 6.8 inches Resolution 1116 x 2480 pixels 1440 x 3088 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 400 ppi 500 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Yes Max rated brightness 500 nits 830 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1500 nits 1750 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Screen-to-body ratio 86.1% 90.2% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

Design and build Height 169.9 mm (6.69 inches) 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) Width 76.3 mm (3 inches) 77.9 mm (3.07 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 228 g (8.04 oz) 228 g (8.04 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Advanced cooling - Vapor chamber Rear material Glass Glass Frame material - Metal Colors Black, Silver, Blue White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Nubia Z50 Ultra 86.1% Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) +5% 90.2%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5 Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 256, 512, 1024 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM MyOS 13 One UI 5.1

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 80 W 45 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (15 W) Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes Yes (50% in 20 min) Full charging time - 0:59 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 108 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 12000 x 9000 Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 10x Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 116° 120° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 64 MP + 50 MP) 4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Focal length: 35 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.3", Sony IMX787 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/3.3

- Focal length: 85 mm

- Sensor: 1/2"

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 10 MP

- Aperture: f/4.9

- Focal length: 230 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX574 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 40 megapixels Image resolution - 7864 x 5200 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.82" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Nubia Z50 Ultra n/a Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) 136 Video quality Nubia Z50 Ultra n/a Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) 111 Generic camera score Nubia Z50 Ultra n/a Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) 131

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.1 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos - Yes

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced March 2023 February 2022 Release date March 2023 February 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the display, software, battery life, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon). But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the ZTE Nubia Z50 Ultra.