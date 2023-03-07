Home > Smartphone comparison > Nubia Z50 Ultra vs Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) – which one to choose?

ZTE Nubia Z50 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon)

ЗТЕ Нубия Z50 Ультра
VS
Самсунг Галакси С22 Ультра (Snapdragon)
ZTE Nubia Z50 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon)

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch ZTE Nubia Z50 Ultra (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on March 7, 2023, against the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon), which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the ZTE Nubia Z50 Ultra
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • 28% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1231K versus 963K)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1
  • 24% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1509 and 1215 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • 25% higher pixel density (500 vs 400 PPI)
  • Reverse charging feature
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology


Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nubia Z50 Ultra
vs
Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon)

Display

Type AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED
Size 6.8 inches 6.8 inches
Resolution 1116 x 2480 pixels 1440 x 3088 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 400 ppi 500 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No Yes
Max rated brightness 500 nits 830 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1500 nits 1750 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus Plus
Screen-to-body ratio 86.1% 90.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display

Design and build

Height 169.9 mm (6.69 inches) 163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 76.3 mm (3 inches) 77.9 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 228 g (8.04 oz) 228 g (8.04 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Advanced cooling - Vapor chamber
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material - Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of ZTE Nubia Z50 Ultra and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Max clock 3200 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 8 MB 6 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740 Adreno 730
GPU clock 680 MHz 818 MHz
FLOPS - ~2236 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU - 231882
GPU - 393268
Memory - 161153
UX - 173259
Total score 1231244 963788
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 56%
Graphics test - 48 FPS
Graphics score - 8040
PCMark 3.0 score - 13092
AnTuTu 9 Phone Scores (13th and 63rd place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512, 1024 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM MyOS 13 One UI 5.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 80 W 45 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes Yes (50% in 20 min)
Full charging time - 0:59 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 12000 x 9000
Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 10x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 116° 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 64 MP + 50 MP) 4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 35 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.3", Sony IMX787 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/3.3
- Focal length: 85 mm
- Sensor: 1/2"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 10 MP
- Aperture: f/4.9
- Focal length: 230 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX574 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution - 7864 x 5200
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.82"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2023 February 2022
Release date March 2023 February 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, battery life, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon). But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the ZTE Nubia Z50 Ultra.








User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
