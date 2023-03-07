Home > Smartphone comparison > Nubia Z50 Ultra vs 13 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch ZTE Nubia Z50 Ultra (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on March 7, 2023, against the Xiaomi 13 Pro, which is powered by the same chip and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 13 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 31% higher pixel density (522 vs 400 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • The rear camera has a 3.2x optical zoom
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nubia Z50 Ultra
vs
13 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.8 inches 6.73 inches
Resolution 1116 x 2480 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 400 ppi 522 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No Yes
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1500 nits 1900 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 86.1% 89.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.2%
PWM - 120 Hz
Response time - 2 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Nubia Z50 Ultra
n/a
13 Pro
1263 nits
Design and build

Height 169.9 mm (6.69 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 76.3 mm (3 inches) 74.6 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.38 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 228 g (8.04 oz) 229 g (8.08 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Advanced cooling - Vapor chamber
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material - Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue White, Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Nubia Z50 Ultra
86.1%
13 Pro +4%
89.6%

Performance

Tests of ZTE Nubia Z50 Ultra and Xiaomi 13 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Max clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
L3 cache 8 MB 8 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740 Adreno 740
GPU clock 680 MHz 680 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nubia Z50 Ultra +1%
1509
13 Pro
1496
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nubia Z50 Ultra +1%
5151
13 Pro
5114
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nubia Z50 Ultra
1231244
13 Pro +5%
1298617
CPU - 278655
GPU - 578893
Memory - 241568
UX - 189574
Total score 1231244 1298617
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature - 36 °C
Stability - 82%
Graphics test - 76 FPS
Graphics score - 12802
AnTuTu Android Results (13th and 6th place)
Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5X
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512, 1024 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 4.0
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM MyOS 13 MIUI 14
OS size - 32 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4820 mAh
Charge power 80 W 120 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes Yes (50% in 9 min)
Full charging time - 0:22 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 11:49 hr
Watching video - 17:34 hr
Gaming - 04:37 hr
Standby - 99 hr
General battery life
Nubia Z50 Ultra
n/a
13 Pro
33:56 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 3.2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 1920 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 116° 115°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 64 MP + 50 MP) 3 (50.3 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 35 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.3", Sony IMX787 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/1", Sony IMX989 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/3.3
- Focal length: 85 mm
- Sensor: 1/2"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 75 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution - 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 22 mm
Pixel size - 0.7 microns
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.2"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be) Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Nubia Z50 Ultra
n/a
13 Pro
88.5 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2023 December 2022
Release date March 2023 December 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi 13 Pro. It has a better display, software, design, and sound.

