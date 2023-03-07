ZTE Nubia Z50 Ultra vs Xiaomi 13 Pro VS ZTE Nubia Z50 Ultra Xiaomi 13 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch ZTE Nubia Z50 Ultra (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on March 7, 2023, against the Xiaomi 13 Pro, which is powered by the same chip and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 13 Pro Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) 31% higher pixel density (522 vs 400 PPI)

31% higher pixel density (522 vs 400 PPI) Supports wireless charging up to 50W

Supports wireless charging up to 50W The rear camera has a 3.2x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 3.2x optical zoom Reverse charging feature

Reverse charging feature Ready for eSIM technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.8 inches 6.73 inches Resolution 1116 x 2480 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 400 ppi 522 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Yes Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1500 nits 1900 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 86.1% 89.6% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space - 98.2% PWM - 120 Hz Response time - 2 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Nubia Z50 Ultra n/a 13 Pro 1263 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 169.9 mm (6.69 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) Width 76.3 mm (3 inches) 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.38 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 228 g (8.04 oz) 229 g (8.08 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Advanced cooling - Vapor chamber Rear material Glass Glass Frame material - Metal Colors Black, Silver, Blue White, Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Nubia Z50 Ultra 86.1% 13 Pro +4% 89.6%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5X Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 256, 512, 1024 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 4.0 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 13 ROM MyOS 13 MIUI 14 OS size - 32 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4820 mAh Charge power 80 W 120 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (50 W) Reverse charging No Yes Fast charging Yes Yes (50% in 9 min) Full charging time - 0:22 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 11:49 hr Watching video - 17:34 hr Gaming - 04:37 hr Standby - 99 hr General battery life Nubia Z50 Ultra n/a 13 Pro 33:56 hr Smartphones With the Best Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8192 x 6144 Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 3.2x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 1920 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 116° 115° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 64 MP + 50 MP) 3 (50.3 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Focal length: 35 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.3", Sony IMX787 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50.3 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1.6 micron

- Sensor: 1/1", Sony IMX989 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/3.3

- Focal length: 85 mm

- Sensor: 1/2"

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 75 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution - 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm 22 mm Pixel size - 0.7 microns Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.2" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be) Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.1 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos - Yes Speakers test Max loudness Nubia Z50 Ultra n/a 13 Pro 88.5 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced March 2023 December 2022 Release date March 2023 December 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi 13 Pro. It has a better display, software, design, and sound.