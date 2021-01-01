Smartphones with Kirin 970
Price: ~$245
Released: almost 3 years ago
AnTuTu: 209,233
Generic score: 64 out of 100
- Android 10, EMUI 10
- 6.1" OLED display (1080 x 2240)
- HiSilicon Kirin 970, 6 GB RAM
- Rear – 40 MP, front 24 MP
- 4000 mAh
Display
65
Camera
72
Performance
49
Battery Life
72
Price: ~$232
Released: over 1 year ago
AnTuTu: 208,112
Generic score: 63 out of 100
- Android 8.1, EMUI 8.2
- 6.95" AMOLED display (1080 x 2220)
- HiSilicon Kirin 970, 8 GB RAM
- Rear – 16 MP, front 13 MP
- 4900 mAh
Display
64
Camera
50
Performance
57
Battery Life
89
Price: ~$258
Released: about 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 209,745
Generic score: 61 out of 100
- Android 9.0, EMUI 9
- 6.4" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2310)
- HiSilicon Kirin 970, 8 GB RAM
- Rear – 48 MP, front 25 MP
- 3750 mAh
Display
65
Camera
58
Performance
51
Battery Life
75
Price: ~$396
Released: about 3 years ago
AnTuTu: 212,383
Generic score: 61 out of 100
- Android 9.0, EMUI 10
- 5.9" IPS LCD display (1440 x 2560)
- HiSilicon Kirin 970, 4 GB RAM
- Rear – 12 MP, front 8 MP
- 4000 mAh
Display
65
Camera
61
Performance
50
Battery Life
70
#5
Price: ~$369
Released: almost 3 years ago
AnTuTu: 207,833
Generic score: 61 out of 100
- Android 9.0, EMUI 9.1
- 5.8" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2240)
- HiSilicon Kirin 970, 4 GB RAM
- Rear – 12 MP, front 24 MP
- 3400 mAh
Display
63
Camera
65
Performance
48
Battery Life
64
Price: ~$184
Released: over 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 213,454
Generic score: 59 out of 100
- Android 9.0, EMUI 9
- 6.3" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2340)
- HiSilicon Kirin 970, 6 GB RAM
- Rear – 16 MP, front 24 MP
- 3750 mAh
Display
61
Camera
54
Performance
49
Battery Life
75
Price: ~$318
Released: almost 3 years ago
AnTuTu: 214,054
Generic score: 58 out of 100
- Android 10.0, EMUI 9.1
- 5.84" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2280)
- HiSilicon Kirin 970, 6 GB RAM
- Rear – 16 MP, front 24 MP
- 3400 mAh
Display
60
Camera
54
Performance
48
Battery Life
63