Home > Smartphone Ratings > Phones With HiSilicon Kirin 970

Smartphones with Kirin 970

#1

Huawei P20 Pro
Huawei P20 Pro specs
Price: ~$245
Released: almost 3 years ago
AnTuTu: 209,233
Generic score: 64 out of 100
  • Android 10, EMUI 10
  • 6.1" OLED display (1080 x 2240)
  • HiSilicon Kirin 970, 6 GB RAM
  • Rear – 40 MP, front 24 MP
  • 4000 mAh
Display
65
Camera
72
Performance
49
Battery Life
72
Full specs
#2

Huawei Honor Note 10
Huawei Honor Note 10 specs
Price: ~$232
Released: over 1 year ago
AnTuTu: 208,112
Generic score: 63 out of 100
  • Android 8.1, EMUI 8.2
  • 6.95" AMOLED display (1080 x 2220)
  • HiSilicon Kirin 970, 8 GB RAM
  • Rear – 16 MP, front 13 MP
  • 4900 mAh
Display
64
Camera
50
Performance
57
Battery Life
89
Full specs
#3

Huawei Nova 4
Huawei Nova 4 specs
Price: ~$258
Released: about 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 209,745
Generic score: 61 out of 100
  • Android 9.0, EMUI 9
  • 6.4" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2310)
  • HiSilicon Kirin 970, 8 GB RAM
  • Rear – 48 MP, front 25 MP
  • 3750 mAh
Display
65
Camera
58
Performance
51
Battery Life
75
Full specs
#4

Huawei Mate 10
Huawei Mate 10 specs
Price: ~$396
Released: about 3 years ago
AnTuTu: 212,383
Generic score: 61 out of 100
  • Android 9.0, EMUI 10
  • 5.9" IPS LCD display (1440 x 2560)
  • HiSilicon Kirin 970, 4 GB RAM
  • Rear – 12 MP, front 8 MP
  • 4000 mAh
Display
65
Camera
61
Performance
50
Battery Life
70
Full specs
#5

Huawei P20
Huawei P20 specs
Price: ~$369
Released: almost 3 years ago
AnTuTu: 207,833
Generic score: 61 out of 100
  • Android 9.0, EMUI 9.1
  • 5.8" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2240)
  • HiSilicon Kirin 970, 4 GB RAM
  • Rear – 12 MP, front 24 MP
  • 3400 mAh
Display
63
Camera
65
Performance
48
Battery Life
64
Full specs
#6

Huawei Nova 3
Huawei Nova 3 specs
Price: ~$184
Released: over 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 213,454
Generic score: 59 out of 100
  • Android 9.0, EMUI 9
  • 6.3" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2340)
  • HiSilicon Kirin 970, 6 GB RAM
  • Rear – 16 MP, front 24 MP
  • 3750 mAh
Display
61
Camera
54
Performance
49
Battery Life
75
Full specs
#7

Huawei Honor 10
Huawei Honor 10 specs
Price: ~$318
Released: almost 3 years ago
AnTuTu: 214,054
Generic score: 58 out of 100
  • Android 10.0, EMUI 9.1
  • 5.84" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2280)
  • HiSilicon Kirin 970, 6 GB RAM
  • Rear – 16 MP, front 24 MP
  • 3400 mAh
Display
60
Camera
54
Performance
48
Battery Life
63
Full specs
РусскийEnglish