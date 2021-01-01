Smartphones with Kirin 980
Price: ~$579
Released: over 1 year ago
AnTuTu: 298,734
Generic score: 76 out of 100
- Android 10, EMUI 10
- 6.47" OLED display (1080 x 2340)
- HiSilicon Kirin 980, 12 GB RAM
- Rear – 40 MP, front 32 MP
- 4200 mAh
Display
71
Camera
82
Performance
72
Battery Life
84
Price: ~$342
Released: over 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 304,984
Generic score: 74 out of 100
- Android 10, 10.1
- 7.2" OLED display (1080 x 2240)
- HiSilicon Kirin 980, 6 GB RAM
- Rear – 40 MP, front 24 MP
- 5000 mAh
Display
67
Camera
73
Performance
74
Battery Life
85
Price: ~$726
Released: about 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 274,954
Generic score: 74 out of 100
- Android 10, EMUI 10.1
- 6.39" OLED display (1440 x 3120)
- HiSilicon Kirin 980, 8 GB RAM
- Rear – 40 MP, front 24 MP
- 4200 mAh
Display
78
Camera
72
Performance
71
Battery Life
78
Price: ~$2050
Released: over 1 year ago
AnTuTu: 305,844
Generic score: 73 out of 100
- Android 10, EMUI 10
- 6.6" OLED display (1148 x 2480)
- HiSilicon Kirin 980, 8 GB RAM
- Rear – 40 MP, front 0 MP
- 4500 mAh
Display
68
Camera
70
Performance
74
Battery Life
84
#5
Price: ~$421
Released: over 1 year ago
AnTuTu: 291,034
Generic score: 73 out of 100
- Android 10, EMUI 10
- 6.1" OLED display (1080 x 2340)
- HiSilicon Kirin 980, 6 GB RAM
- Rear – 40 MP, front 32 MP
- 3650 mAh
Display
72
Camera
74
Performance
72
Battery Life
69
Price: ~$410
Released: over 1 year ago
AnTuTu: 310,199
Generic score: 71 out of 100
- Android 10, Magic 3.1
- 6.26" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2340)
- HiSilicon Kirin 980, 8 GB RAM
- Rear – 48 MP, front 32 MP
- 4000 mAh
Display
64
Camera
71
Performance
74
Battery Life
78
Price: ~$341
Released: about 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 273,475
Generic score: 70 out of 100
- Android 10, EMUI 10.1
- 6.53" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2244)
- HiSilicon Kirin 980, 6 GB RAM
- Rear – 12 MP, front 24 MP
- 4000 mAh
Display
67
Camera
66
Performance
69
Battery Life
75
Price: ~$335
Released: about 1 year ago
AnTuTu: 335,981
Generic score: 69 out of 100
- Android 10, EMUI 10.1
- 6.26" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2340)
- HiSilicon Kirin 980, 6 GB RAM
- Rear – 48 MP, front 32 MP
- 3750 mAh
Display
65
Camera
65
Performance
73
Battery Life
75
Price: ~$342
Released: over 1 year ago
AnTuTu: 235,021
Generic score: 69 out of 100
- Android 10, EMUI 10.1
- 6.39" OLED display (1080 x 2340)
- HiSilicon Kirin 980, 8 GB RAM
- Rear – 48 MP, front 32 MP
- 3500 mAh
Display
67
Camera
70
Performance
72
Battery Life
72
#10
Price: ~$342
Released: over 1 year ago
AnTuTu: 309,322
Generic score: 68 out of 100
- Android 10, Magic 3.1
- 6.26" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2340)
- HiSilicon Kirin 980, 6 GB RAM
- Rear – 48 MP, front 32 MP
- 3750 mAh
Display
64
Camera
64
Performance
71
Battery Life
72
Price: ~$221
Released: about 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 298,093
Generic score: 68 out of 100
- Android 10, Magic UI 3.1
- 6.4" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2310)
- HiSilicon Kirin 980, 8 GB RAM
- Rear – 48 MP, front 25 MP
- 4000 mAh
Display
61
Camera
62
Performance
72
Battery Life
74