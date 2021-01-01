Home > Smartphone Ratings > Phones With HiSilicon Kirin 980

Smartphones with Kirin 980

#1

Huawei P30 Pro
Huawei P30 Pro specs
Price: ~$579
Released: over 1 year ago
AnTuTu: 298,734
Generic score: 76 out of 100
  • Android 10, EMUI 10
  • 6.47" OLED display (1080 x 2340)
  • HiSilicon Kirin 980, 12 GB RAM
  • Rear – 40 MP, front 32 MP
  • 4200 mAh
Display
71
Camera
82
Performance
72
Battery Life
84
Full specs
#2

Huawei Mate 20 X
Huawei Mate 20 X specs
Price: ~$342
Released: over 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 304,984
Generic score: 74 out of 100
  • Android 10, 10.1
  • 7.2" OLED display (1080 x 2240)
  • HiSilicon Kirin 980, 6 GB RAM
  • Rear – 40 MP, front 24 MP
  • 5000 mAh
Display
67
Camera
73
Performance
74
Battery Life
85
Full specs
#3

Huawei Mate 20 Pro
Huawei Mate 20 Pro specs
Price: ~$726
Released: about 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 274,954
Generic score: 74 out of 100
  • Android 10, EMUI 10.1
  • 6.39" OLED display (1440 x 3120)
  • HiSilicon Kirin 980, 8 GB RAM
  • Rear – 40 MP, front 24 MP
  • 4200 mAh
Display
78
Camera
72
Performance
71
Battery Life
78
Full specs
#4

Huawei Mate X
Huawei Mate X specs
Price: ~$2050
Released: over 1 year ago
AnTuTu: 305,844
Generic score: 73 out of 100
  • Android 10, EMUI 10
  • 6.6" OLED display (1148 x 2480)
  • HiSilicon Kirin 980, 8 GB RAM
  • Rear – 40 MP, front 0 MP
  • 4500 mAh
Display
68
Camera
70
Performance
74
Battery Life
84
Full specs
#5

Huawei P30
Huawei P30 specs
Price: ~$421
Released: over 1 year ago
AnTuTu: 291,034
Generic score: 73 out of 100
  • Android 10, EMUI 10
  • 6.1" OLED display (1080 x 2340)
  • HiSilicon Kirin 980, 6 GB RAM
  • Rear – 40 MP, front 32 MP
  • 3650 mAh
Display
72
Camera
74
Performance
72
Battery Life
69
Full specs
#6

Huawei Honor 20 Pro
Huawei Honor 20 Pro specs
Price: ~$410
Released: over 1 year ago
AnTuTu: 310,199
Generic score: 71 out of 100
  • Android 10, Magic 3.1
  • 6.26" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2340)
  • HiSilicon Kirin 980, 8 GB RAM
  • Rear – 48 MP, front 32 MP
  • 4000 mAh
Display
64
Camera
71
Performance
74
Battery Life
78
Full specs
#7

Huawei Mate 20
Huawei Mate 20 specs
Price: ~$341
Released: about 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 273,475
Generic score: 70 out of 100
  • Android 10, EMUI 10.1
  • 6.53" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2244)
  • HiSilicon Kirin 980, 6 GB RAM
  • Rear – 12 MP, front 24 MP
  • 4000 mAh
Display
67
Camera
66
Performance
69
Battery Life
75
Full specs
#8

Huawei Nova 5T
Huawei Nova 5T specs
Price: ~$335
Released: about 1 year ago
AnTuTu: 335,981
Generic score: 69 out of 100
  • Android 10, EMUI 10.1
  • 6.26" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2340)
  • HiSilicon Kirin 980, 6 GB RAM
  • Rear – 48 MP, front 32 MP
  • 3750 mAh
Display
65
Camera
65
Performance
73
Battery Life
75
Full specs
#9

Huawei Nova 5 Pro
Huawei Nova 5 Pro specs
Price: ~$342
Released: over 1 year ago
AnTuTu: 235,021
Generic score: 69 out of 100
  • Android 10, EMUI 10.1
  • 6.39" OLED display (1080 x 2340)
  • HiSilicon Kirin 980, 8 GB RAM
  • Rear – 48 MP, front 32 MP
  • 3500 mAh
Display
67
Camera
70
Performance
72
Battery Life
72
Full specs
#10

Huawei Honor 20
Huawei Honor 20 specs
Price: ~$342
Released: over 1 year ago
AnTuTu: 309,322
Generic score: 68 out of 100
  • Android 10, Magic 3.1
  • 6.26" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2340)
  • HiSilicon Kirin 980, 6 GB RAM
  • Rear – 48 MP, front 32 MP
  • 3750 mAh
Display
64
Camera
64
Performance
71
Battery Life
72
Full specs
#11

Huawei Honor View 20
Huawei Honor View 20 specs
Price: ~$221
Released: about 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 298,093
Generic score: 68 out of 100
  • Android 10, Magic UI 3.1
  • 6.4" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2310)
  • HiSilicon Kirin 980, 8 GB RAM
  • Rear – 48 MP, front 25 MP
  • 4000 mAh
Display
61
Camera
62
Performance
72
Battery Life
74
Full specs
