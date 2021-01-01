Home > Smartphone Ratings > Phones With MediaTek Dimensity 800U

Smartphones with MediaTek Dimensity 800U

#1

Oppo Realme Q2 Pro
Oppo Realme Q2 Pro specs
Released: 4 months ago
Generic score: 73 out of 100
  • Android 10, Realme UI 1.0
  • 6.4" Super AMOLED display (1080 x 2400)
  • MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G, 8 GB RAM
  • Rear – 48 MP, front 16 MP
  • 4300 mAh
Display
73
Camera
63
Performance
83
Battery Life
82
Full specs
#2

Oppo Realme 7 5G
Oppo Realme 7 5G specs
Released: 2 months ago
Generic score: 71 out of 100
  • Android 10, Realme UI 1.0
  • 6.5" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2400)
  • MediaTek Dimensity 800U, 8 GB RAM
  • Rear – 48 MP, front 16 MP
  • 5000 mAh
Display
80
Camera
62
Performance
60
Battery Life
91
Full specs
#3

Oppo Realme Q2
Oppo Realme Q2 specs
Released: 4 months ago
Generic score: 70 out of 100
  • Android 10, Realme UI 1.0
  • 6.5" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2400)
  • MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G, 6 GB RAM
  • Rear – 48 MP, front 16 MP
  • 5000 mAh
Display
82
Camera
61
Performance
61
Battery Life
91
Full specs
#4

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T specs
Released: 21 days ago
Generic score: 67 out of 100
  • Android 10, MIUI 12
  • 6.53" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2340)
  • MediaTek Dimensity 800U, 4 GB RAM
  • Rear – 48 MP, front 13 MP
  • 5000 mAh
Display
68
Camera
58
Performance
56
Battery Life
87
Full specs
#5

Oppo Realme X7
Oppo Realme X7 specs
Released: 5 months ago
Generic score: 67 out of 100
  • Android 10, Realme UI 1.0
  • 6.4" AMOLED display (1080 x 2400)
  • MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G, 8 GB RAM
  • Rear – 64 MP, front 32 MP
  • 4300 mAh
Display
74
Camera
61
Performance
59
Battery Life
82
Full specs
