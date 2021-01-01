Smartphones with MediaTek Dimensity 800U
Released: 4 months ago
Generic score: 73 out of 100
- Android 10, Realme UI 1.0
- 6.4" Super AMOLED display (1080 x 2400)
- MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G, 8 GB RAM
- Rear – 48 MP, front 16 MP
- 4300 mAh
Display
73
Camera
63
Performance
83
Battery Life
82
Released: 2 months ago
Generic score: 71 out of 100
- Android 10, Realme UI 1.0
- 6.5" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2400)
- MediaTek Dimensity 800U, 8 GB RAM
- Rear – 48 MP, front 16 MP
- 5000 mAh
Display
80
Camera
62
Performance
60
Battery Life
91
Released: 4 months ago
Generic score: 70 out of 100
- Android 10, Realme UI 1.0
- 6.5" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2400)
- MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G, 6 GB RAM
- Rear – 48 MP, front 16 MP
- 5000 mAh
Display
82
Camera
61
Performance
61
Battery Life
91
Released: 21 days ago
Generic score: 67 out of 100
- Android 10, MIUI 12
- 6.53" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2340)
- MediaTek Dimensity 800U, 4 GB RAM
- Rear – 48 MP, front 13 MP
- 5000 mAh
Display
68
Camera
58
Performance
56
Battery Life
87
Released: 5 months ago
Generic score: 67 out of 100
- Android 10, Realme UI 1.0
- 6.4" AMOLED display (1080 x 2400)
- MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G, 8 GB RAM
- Rear – 64 MP, front 32 MP
- 4300 mAh
Display
74
Camera
61
Performance
59
Battery Life
82