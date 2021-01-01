Smartphones with Snapdragon 439
Price: ~$164
Released: about 1 year ago
AnTuTu: 85,382
Generic score: 53 out of 100
- Android 10.0, MIUI 12
- 6.22" IPS LCD display (720 x 1520)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 439, 4 GB RAM
- Rear – 12 MP, front 8 MP
- 5000 mAh
Display
57
Camera
50
Performance
23
Battery Life
91
Price: ~$116
Released: over 1 year ago
AnTuTu: 77,784
Generic score: 51 out of 100
- Android 10, MIUI 12
- 6.22" IPS LCD display (720 x 1520)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 439, 2 GB RAM
- Rear – 12 MP, front 8 MP
- 5000 mAh
Display
55
Camera
46
Performance
22
Battery Life
91
Price: ~$136
Released: 8 months ago
AnTuTu: 76,987
Generic score: 50 out of 100
- Android 10, One UI 2.0
- 5.7" PLS TFT display (720 x 1520)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 439, 3 GB RAM
- Rear – 13 MP, front 5 MP
- 4000 mAh
Display
60
Camera
47
Performance
22
Battery Life
69
Price: ~$137
Released: about 1 year ago
AnTuTu: 68,923
Generic score: 49 out of 100
- Android 9.0, Funtouch 9.1
- 6.35" IPS LCD display (720 x 1544)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 439, 3 GB RAM
- Rear – 13 MP, front 8 MP
- 5000 mAh
Display
55
Camera
48
Performance
22
Battery Life
81
Price: ~$89
Released: over 1 year ago
AnTuTu: 76,174
Generic score: 47 out of 100
- Android 10, MIUI 12
- 5.45" IPS LCD display (720 x 1440)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 439, 2 GB RAM
- Rear – 12 MP, front 5 MP
- 4000 mAh
Display
57
Camera
42
Performance
22
Battery Life
69
Price: ~$88
Released: 11 months ago
AnTuTu: 70,982
Generic score: 46 out of 100
- Android 10.0, One UI 2
- 5.7" TFT LCD display (720 x 1520)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 439, 2 GB RAM
- Rear – 13 MP, front 5 MP
- 3000 mAh
Display
57
Camera
46
Performance
21
Battery Life
56
#7
Price: ~$178
Released: about 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 80,911
Generic score: 46 out of 100
- Android 8.1, Funtouch 4.5
- 6.22" IPS LCD display (720 x 1520)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 439, 4 GB RAM
- Rear – 13 MP, front 20 MP
- 4030 mAh
Display
53
Camera
48
Performance
24
Battery Life
69
#8
Price: ~$137
Released: over 1 year ago
AnTuTu: 77,790
Generic score: 45 out of 100
- Android 10, Android One
- 5.71" IPS LCD display (720 x 1520)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 439, 3 GB RAM
- Rear – 13 MP, front 8 MP
- 3000 mAh
Display
54
Camera
46
Performance
20
Battery Life
56