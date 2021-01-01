Home > Smartphone Ratings > Phones With Qualcomm Snapdragon 439

Smartphones with Snapdragon 439

#1

Xiaomi Redmi 8
Xiaomi Redmi 8 specs
Price: ~$164
Released: about 1 year ago
AnTuTu: 85,382
Generic score: 53 out of 100
  • Android 10.0, MIUI 12
  • 6.22" IPS LCD display (720 x 1520)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 439, 4 GB RAM
  • Rear – 12 MP, front 8 MP
  • 5000 mAh
Display
57
Camera
50
Performance
23
Battery Life
91
Full specs
#2

Xiaomi Redmi 8A
Xiaomi Redmi 8A specs
Price: ~$116
Released: over 1 year ago
AnTuTu: 77,784
Generic score: 51 out of 100
  • Android 10, MIUI 12
  • 6.22" IPS LCD display (720 x 1520)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 439, 2 GB RAM
  • Rear – 12 MP, front 8 MP
  • 5000 mAh
Display
55
Camera
46
Performance
22
Battery Life
91
Full specs
#3

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01 specs
Price: ~$136
Released: 8 months ago
AnTuTu: 76,987
Generic score: 50 out of 100
  • Android 10, One UI 2.0
  • 5.7" PLS TFT display (720 x 1520)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 439, 3 GB RAM
  • Rear – 13 MP, front 5 MP
  • 4000 mAh
Display
60
Camera
47
Performance
22
Battery Life
69
Full specs
#4

Vivo Y11 (2019)
Vivo Y11 (2019) specs
Price: ~$137
Released: about 1 year ago
AnTuTu: 68,923
Generic score: 49 out of 100
  • Android 9.0, Funtouch 9.1
  • 6.35" IPS LCD display (720 x 1544)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 439, 3 GB RAM
  • Rear – 13 MP, front 8 MP
  • 5000 mAh
Display
55
Camera
48
Performance
22
Battery Life
81
Full specs
#5

Xiaomi Redmi 7A
Xiaomi Redmi 7A specs
Price: ~$89
Released: over 1 year ago
AnTuTu: 76,174
Generic score: 47 out of 100
  • Android 10, MIUI 12
  • 5.45" IPS LCD display (720 x 1440)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 439, 2 GB RAM
  • Rear – 12 MP, front 5 MP
  • 4000 mAh
Display
57
Camera
42
Performance
22
Battery Life
69
Full specs
#6

Samsung Galaxy A01
Samsung Galaxy A01 specs
Price: ~$88
Released: 11 months ago
AnTuTu: 70,982
Generic score: 46 out of 100
  • Android 10.0, One UI 2
  • 5.7" TFT LCD display (720 x 1520)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 439, 2 GB RAM
  • Rear – 13 MP, front 5 MP
  • 3000 mAh
Display
57
Camera
46
Performance
21
Battery Life
56
Full specs
#7

Vivo Y95
Vivo Y95 specs
Price: ~$178
Released: about 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 80,911
Generic score: 46 out of 100
  • Android 8.1, Funtouch 4.5
  • 6.22" IPS LCD display (720 x 1520)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 439, 4 GB RAM
  • Rear – 13 MP, front 20 MP
  • 4030 mAh
Display
53
Camera
48
Performance
24
Battery Life
69
Full specs
#8

Nokia 4.2
Nokia 4.2 specs
Price: ~$137
Released: over 1 year ago
AnTuTu: 77,790
Generic score: 45 out of 100
  • Android 10, Android One
  • 5.71" IPS LCD display (720 x 1520)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 439, 3 GB RAM
  • Rear – 13 MP, front 8 MP
  • 3000 mAh
Display
54
Camera
46
Performance
20
Battery Life
56
Full specs
