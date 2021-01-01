Smartphones with Snapdragon 450
Price: ~$151
Released: 9 months ago
AnTuTu: 71,548
Generic score: 55 out of 100
- Android 10.0, One UI 2.0
- 6.4" PLS TFT display (720 x 1560)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 450, 3 GB RAM
- Rear – 13 MP, front 8 MP
- 5000 mAh
Display
57
Camera
55
Performance
22
Battery Life
91
Price: ~$143
Released: 17 days ago
Generic score: 54 out of 100
- Android 10.0,
- 6.5" TFT LCD display (720 x 1600)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 450, 3 GB RAM
- Rear – 13 MP, front 5 MP
- 5000 mAh
Display
56
Camera
51
Performance
26
Battery Life
91
Price: ~$127
Released: 8 months ago
AnTuTu: 74,014
Generic score: 54 out of 100
- Android 10.0, One UI 2.0
- 6.4" TFT LCD display (720 x 1560)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 450, 2 GB RAM
- Rear – 13 MP, front 8 MP
- 4000 mAh
Display
58
Camera
55
Performance
25
Battery Life
78
Released: 11 days ago
Generic score: 53 out of 100
- Android 10,
- 6.5" TFT LCD display (720 x 1600)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 450, 4 GB RAM
- Rear – 13 MP, front 5 MP
- 5000 mAh
Display
54
Camera
47
Performance
25
Battery Life
91
Price: ~$178
Released: over 1 year ago
AnTuTu: 79,120
Generic score: 52 out of 100
- Android 10, One UI 2.0
- 6.5" IPS LCD display (720 x 1560)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 450, 3 GB RAM
- Rear – 13 MP, front 8 MP
- 4000 mAh
Display
55
Camera
53
Performance
25
Battery Life
78
Price: ~$141
Released: over 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 57,899
Generic score: 50 out of 100
- Android 9.0, One UI
- 6" Super AMOLED display (1080 x 2220)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 450, 4 GB RAM
- Rear – 16 MP, front 24 MP
- 3500 mAh
Display
63
Camera
51
Performance
22
Battery Life
71
#7
Price: ~$123
Released: over 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 64,177
Generic score: 48 out of 100
- Android 8.1, ColorOS 5.1
- 6.2" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2340)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 450, 2 GB RAM
- Rear – 13 MP, front 8 MP
- 4230 mAh
Display
60
Camera
45
Performance
27
Battery Life
72
Released: over 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 75,640
Generic score: 48 out of 100
- Android 9.0, Color OS 5.1
- 6.2" IPS LCD display (720 x 1520)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 450, 4 GB RAM
- Rear – 13 MP, front 8 MP
- 4230 mAh
Display
51
Camera
45
Performance
26
Battery Life
81
#9
Released: about 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 56,577
Generic score: 47 out of 100
- Android 8.1, ColorOS 5.2
- 6.2" IPS LCD display (720 x 1520)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 450, 4 GB RAM
- Rear – 13 MP, front 16 MP
- 4230 mAh
Display
53
Camera
47
Performance
25
Battery Life
72
#10
Released: over 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 76,510
Generic score: 47 out of 100
- Android 8.1, Funtouch 4
- 6.3" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2280)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 450, 4 GB RAM
- Rear – 16 MP, front 16 MP
- 3260 mAh
Display
59
Camera
49
Performance
27
Battery Life
59
Released: almost 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 73,984
Generic score: 47 out of 100
- Android 8.1, EMUI 8.2
- 6.26" IPS LCD display (720 x 1520)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 450, 3 GB RAM
- Rear – 13 MP, front 16 MP
- 4000 mAh
Display
53
Camera
50
Performance
23
Battery Life
69
Released: almost 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 61,980
Generic score: 47 out of 100
- Android 8.1, EMUI 8.2
- 6.26" IPS LCD display (720 x 1520)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 450, 3 GB RAM
- Rear – 13 MP, front 16 MP
- 4000 mAh
Display
54
Camera
50
Performance
23
Battery Life
69
Price: ~$130
Released: over 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 57,838
Generic score: 47 out of 100
- Android 9.0, One UI 2.0
- 6" Super AMOLED display (720 x 1480)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 450, 3 GB RAM
- Rear – 16 MP, front 16 MP
- 3500 mAh
Display
55
Camera
51
Performance
22
Battery Life
63
Price: ~$117
Released: almost 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 87,122
Generic score: 46 out of 100
- Android 9.0, EMUI 9
- 6.09" IPS LCD display (720 x 1560)
- MediaTek Helio P35, 3 GB RAM
- Rear – 13 MP, front 8 MP
- 3020 mAh
Display
55
Camera
45
Performance
26
Battery Life
56
#15
Price: ~$130
Released: almost 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 73,457
Generic score: 46 out of 100
- Android 8.1, EMUI 8.2
- 6.26" IPS LCD display (720 x 1520)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 450, 3 GB RAM
- Rear – 13 MP, front 8 MP
- 4000 mAh
Display
52
Camera
46
Performance
26
Battery Life
69
#16
Price: ~$116
Released: over 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 77,086
Generic score: 46 out of 100
- Android 8.1, ColorOS 5.1
- 6.2" IPS LCD display (720 x 1520)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 450, 4 GB RAM
- Rear – 13 MP, front 8 MP
- 4230 mAh
Display
52
Camera
44
Performance
26
Battery Life
72
#17
Price: ~$96
Released: almost 3 years ago
AnTuTu: 57,831
Generic score: 45 out of 100
- Android 8.1, MiFavor UI
- 5.7" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2160)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 450, 4 GB RAM
- Rear – 16 MP, front 8 MP
- 3200 mAh
Display
57
Camera
48
Performance
21
Battery Life
59
#18
Price: ~$106
Released: over 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 61,987
Generic score: 43 out of 100
- Android 8.0, EMUI 8
- 5.99" IPS LCD display (720 x 1440)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 450, 4 GB RAM
- Rear – 13 MP, front 8 MP
- 3000 mAh
Display
49
Camera
45
Performance
22
Battery Life
56