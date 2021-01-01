Home > Smartphone Ratings > Phones With Qualcomm Snapdragon 632

Smartphones with Snapdragon 632

#1

Motorola Moto G7
Motorola Moto G7 specs
Price: ~$218
Released: almost 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 107,845
Generic score: 51 out of 100
  • Android 9.0, Stock Android
  • 6.24" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2270)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 632, 4 GB RAM
  • Rear – 12 MP, front 8 MP
  • 3000 mAh
Display
62
Camera
50
Performance
33
Battery Life
58
Full specs
#2

Meizu Note 8
Meizu Note 8 specs
Price: ~$123
Released: about 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 103,987
Generic score: 51 out of 100
  • Android 8.1, Flyme UI 7.3
  • 6" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2160)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 632, 4 GB RAM
  • Rear – 12 MP, front 8 MP
  • 3600 mAh
Display
60
Camera
47
Performance
30
Battery Life
73
Full specs
#3

Xiaomi Redmi Y3
Xiaomi Redmi Y3 specs
Released: over 1 year ago
AnTuTu: 103,443
Generic score: 50 out of 100
  • Android 9.0, MIUI 11
  • 6.26" IPS LCD display (720 x 1520)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 632, 4 GB RAM
  • Rear – 12 MP, front 32 MP
  • 4000 mAh
Display
54
Camera
49
Performance
30
Battery Life
69
Full specs
#4

Motorola Moto G7 Play
Motorola Moto G7 Play specs
Released: almost 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 97,834
Generic score: 50 out of 100
  • Android 10, Stock Android
  • 5.7" IPS LCD display (720 x 1512)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 632, 2 GB RAM
  • Rear – 13 MP, front 8 MP
  • 3000 mAh
Display
57
Camera
46
Performance
31
Battery Life
67
Full specs
#5

Huawei Honor 8C
Huawei Honor 8C specs
Price: ~$134
Released: about 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 105,098
Generic score: 50 out of 100
  • Android 8.1, EMUI 8.2
  • 6.26" IPS LCD display (720 x 1520)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 632, 4 GB RAM
  • Rear – 13 MP, front 8 MP
  • 4000 mAh
Display
53
Camera
48
Performance
33
Battery Life
69
Full specs
#6

Xiaomi Redmi 7
Xiaomi Redmi 7 specs
Price: ~$127
Released: over 1 year ago
AnTuTu: 98,818
Generic score: 49 out of 100
  • Android 10, MIUI 12
  • 6.26" IPS LCD display (720 x 1520)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 632, 4 GB RAM
  • Rear – 12 MP, front 8 MP
  • 4000 mAh
Display
56
Camera
47
Performance
27
Battery Life
69
Full specs
РусскийEnglish