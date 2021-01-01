Smartphones with Snapdragon 632
Price: ~$218
Released: almost 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 107,845
Generic score: 51 out of 100
- Android 9.0, Stock Android
- 6.24" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2270)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 632, 4 GB RAM
- Rear – 12 MP, front 8 MP
- 3000 mAh
Display
62
Camera
50
Performance
33
Battery Life
58
#2
Price: ~$123
Released: about 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 103,987
Generic score: 51 out of 100
- Android 8.1, Flyme UI 7.3
- 6" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2160)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 632, 4 GB RAM
- Rear – 12 MP, front 8 MP
- 3600 mAh
Display
60
Camera
47
Performance
30
Battery Life
73
Released: over 1 year ago
AnTuTu: 103,443
Generic score: 50 out of 100
- Android 9.0, MIUI 11
- 6.26" IPS LCD display (720 x 1520)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 632, 4 GB RAM
- Rear – 12 MP, front 32 MP
- 4000 mAh
Display
54
Camera
49
Performance
30
Battery Life
69
Released: almost 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 97,834
Generic score: 50 out of 100
- Android 10, Stock Android
- 5.7" IPS LCD display (720 x 1512)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 632, 2 GB RAM
- Rear – 13 MP, front 8 MP
- 3000 mAh
Display
57
Camera
46
Performance
31
Battery Life
67
Price: ~$134
Released: about 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 105,098
Generic score: 50 out of 100
- Android 8.1, EMUI 8.2
- 6.26" IPS LCD display (720 x 1520)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 632, 4 GB RAM
- Rear – 13 MP, front 8 MP
- 4000 mAh
Display
53
Camera
48
Performance
33
Battery Life
69
Price: ~$127
Released: over 1 year ago
AnTuTu: 98,818
Generic score: 49 out of 100
- Android 10, MIUI 12
- 6.26" IPS LCD display (720 x 1520)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 632, 4 GB RAM
- Rear – 12 MP, front 8 MP
- 4000 mAh
Display
56
Camera
47
Performance
27
Battery Life
69