Smartphones with Snapdragon 750G
Released: about 1 month ago
Generic score: 73 out of 100
- Android 10, MIUI 12
- 6.67" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2400)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G, 8 GB RAM
- Rear – 108 MP, front 16 MP
- 4820 mAh
Display
81
Camera
71
Performance
61
Battery Life
88
Price: ~$358
Released: 4 months ago
Generic score: 73 out of 100
- Android 10, MIUI 12
- 6.67" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2400)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G, 6 GB RAM
- Rear – 64 MP, front 16 MP
- 4820 mAh
Display
80
Camera
70
Performance
62
Battery Life
86
Price: ~$410
Released: 3 months ago
Generic score: 70 out of 100
- Android 10, One UI Core
- 6.6" Super AMOLED display (720 x 1600)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 750 5G, 8 GB RAM
- Rear – 48 MP, front 20 MP
- 5000 mAh
Display
66
Camera
66
Performance
60
Battery Life
95