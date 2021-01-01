Home > Smartphone Ratings > Phones With Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G

Smartphones with Snapdragon 750G

#1

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i specs
Released: about 1 month ago
Generic score: 73 out of 100
  • Android 10, MIUI 12
  • 6.67" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2400)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G, 8 GB RAM
  • Rear – 108 MP, front 16 MP
  • 4820 mAh
Display
81
Camera
71
Performance
61
Battery Life
88
Full specs
#2

Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite
Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite specs
Price: ~$358
Released: 4 months ago
Generic score: 73 out of 100
  • Android 10, MIUI 12
  • 6.67" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2400)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G, 6 GB RAM
  • Rear – 64 MP, front 16 MP
  • 4820 mAh
Display
80
Camera
70
Performance
62
Battery Life
86
Full specs
#3

Samsung Galaxy A42
Samsung Galaxy A42 specs
Price: ~$410
Released: 3 months ago
Generic score: 70 out of 100
  • Android 10, One UI Core
  • 6.6" Super AMOLED display (720 x 1600)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 750 5G, 8 GB RAM
  • Rear – 48 MP, front 20 MP
  • 5000 mAh
Display
66
Camera
66
Performance
60
Battery Life
95
Full specs
