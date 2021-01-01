Home > Smartphone Ratings > Phones With Qualcomm Snapdragon 845

Smartphones with Snapdragon 845

#1

ZTE Axon 9 Pro
ZTE Axon 9 Pro specs
Price: ~$212
Released: about 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 265,822
Generic score: 68 out of 100
  • Android 9, Android One
  • 6.21" AMOLED display (1080 x 2248)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, 6 GB RAM
  • Rear – 12 MP, front 20 MP
  • 4000 mAh
Display
67
Camera
61
Performance
60
Battery Life
88
Full specs
#2

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3
Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 specs
Price: ~$437
Released: about 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 292,002
Generic score: 68 out of 100
  • Android 10, MIUI 11
  • 6.39" AMOLED display (1080 x 2340)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, 10 GB RAM
  • Rear – 12 MP, front 24 MP
  • 3200 mAh
Display
70
Camera
71
Performance
64
Battery Life
69
Full specs
#3

OnePlus 6T
OnePlus 6T specs
Price: ~$461
Released: almost 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 293,448
Generic score: 67 out of 100
  • Android 10, OxygenOS 10.3.1
  • 6.41" Super AMOLED display (1080 x 2340)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, 8 GB RAM
  • Rear – 16 MP, front 16 MP
  • 3700 mAh
Display
66
Camera
67
Performance
65
Battery Life
72
Full specs
#4

Xiaomi Mi 8
Xiaomi Mi 8 specs
Price: ~$399
Released: over 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 301,122
Generic score: 67 out of 100
  • Android 10, MIUI 12
  • 6.21" AMOLED display (1080 x 2248)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, 8 GB RAM
  • Rear – 12 MP, front 20 MP
  • 3400 mAh
Display
70
Camera
70
Performance
66
Battery Life
67
Full specs
#5

LG V40 ThinQ
LG V40 ThinQ specs
Price: ~$492
Released: over 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 246,754
Generic score: 67 out of 100
  • Android 10, LG UX 7.1
  • 6.4" OLED display (1440 x 3120)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, 6 GB RAM
  • Rear – 12 MP, front 8 MP
  • 3300 mAh
Display
77
Camera
67
Performance
57
Battery Life
63
Full specs
#6

Sony Xperia XZ3
Sony Xperia XZ3 specs
Price: ~$369
Released: over 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 259,345
Generic score: 66 out of 100
  • Android 10,
  • 6" OLED display (1440 x 2880)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, 6 GB RAM
  • Rear – 19 MP, front 13 MP
  • 3330 mAh
Display
76
Camera
57
Performance
59
Battery Life
71
Full specs
#7

LG G7 ThinQ
LG G7 ThinQ specs
Price: ~$324
Released: over 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 259,734
Generic score: 65 out of 100
  • Android 10, LG UX 7.0
  • 6.1" IPS LCD display (1440 x 3120)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, 4 GB RAM
  • Rear – 16 MP, front 8 MP
  • 3000 mAh
Display
73
Camera
58
Performance
58
Battery Life
65
Full specs
#8

Sony Xperia XZ2
Sony Xperia XZ2 specs
Price: ~$335
Released: almost 3 years ago
AnTuTu: 260,932
Generic score: 65 out of 100
  • Android 10,
  • 5.7" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2160)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, 6 GB RAM
  • Rear – 19 MP, front 5 MP
  • 3180 mAh
Display
62
Camera
52
Performance
68
Battery Life
69
Full specs
#9

OnePlus 6
OnePlus 6 specs
Price: ~$353
Released: over 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 260,453
Generic score: 65 out of 100
  • Android 10, OxygenOS 10.3.1
  • 6.28" AMOLED display (1080 x 2280)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, 8 GB RAM
  • Rear – 16 MP, front 16 MP
  • 3300 mAh
Display
64
Camera
64
Performance
63
Battery Life
64
Full specs
#10

Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro
Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro specs
Price: ~$471
Released: about 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 271,076
Generic score: 64 out of 100
  • Android 10, MIUI 11
  • 6.21" AMOLED display (1080 x 2248)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, 8 GB RAM
  • Rear – 12 MP, front 20 MP
  • 3000 mAh
Display
67
Camera
59
Performance
62
Battery Life
66
Full specs
#11

Xiaomi Pocophone F1
Xiaomi Pocophone F1 specs
Price: ~$281
Released: over 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 265,251
Generic score: 64 out of 100
  • Android 10, MIUI 12 POCO
  • 6.18" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2246)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, 8 GB RAM
  • Rear – 12 MP, front 20 MP
  • 4000 mAh
Display
61
Camera
64
Performance
58
Battery Life
73
Full specs
#12

Google Pixel 3 XL
Google Pixel 3 XL specs
Price: ~$420
Released: about 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 178,547
Generic score: 64 out of 100
  • Android 10, Stock Android
  • 6.3" OLED display (1440 x 2960)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, 4 GB RAM
  • Rear – 12.2 MP, front 8 MP
  • 3430 mAh
Display
71
Camera
56
Performance
52
Battery Life
81
Full specs
#13

Meizu 16 Plus
Meizu 16 Plus specs
Released: about 1 year ago
AnTuTu: 295,145
Generic score: 63 out of 100
  • Android 10, Flyme UI 8,1
  • 6.5" Super AMOLED display (1080 x 2160)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, 8 GB RAM
  • Rear – 12 MP, front 20 MP
  • 3640 mAh
Display
61
Camera
58
Performance
60
Battery Life
74
Full specs
#14

Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact
Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact specs
Price: ~$134
Released: almost 3 years ago
AnTuTu: 265,459
Generic score: 62 out of 100
  • Android 10,
  • 5" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2160)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, 4 GB RAM
  • Rear – 13 MP, front 8 MP
  • 2870 mAh
Display
65
Camera
51
Performance
62
Battery Life
63
Full specs
#15

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S specs
Price: ~$342
Released: almost 3 years ago
AnTuTu: 266,776
Generic score: 62 out of 100
  • Android 10, MIUI 12
  • 5.99" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2160)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, 8 GB RAM
  • Rear – 12 MP, front 5 MP
  • 3400 mAh
Display
57
Camera
58
Performance
61
Battery Life
62
Full specs
#16

Google Pixel 3
Google Pixel 3 specs
Price: ~$402
Released: about 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 176,899
Generic score: 62 out of 100
  • Android 10, Stock Android
  • 5.5" OLED display (1080 x 2160)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, 4 GB RAM
  • Rear – 12.2 MP, front 8 MP
  • 2915 mAh
Display
69
Camera
57
Performance
52
Battery Life
63
Full specs
#17

Meizu 16
Meizu 16 specs
Price: ~$170
Released: over 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 291,144
Generic score: 62 out of 100
  • Android 10, Flyme UI 8.1
  • 6" Super AMOLED display (1080 x 2160)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, 8 GB RAM
  • Rear – 12 MP, front 20 MP
  • 3010 mAh
Display
62
Camera
53
Performance
60
Battery Life
66
Full specs
РусскийEnglish