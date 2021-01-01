Smartphones with Snapdragon 845
Price: ~$212
Released: about 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 265,822
Generic score: 68 out of 100
- Android 9, Android One
- 6.21" AMOLED display (1080 x 2248)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, 6 GB RAM
- Rear – 12 MP, front 20 MP
- 4000 mAh
Display
67
Camera
61
Performance
60
Battery Life
88
Price: ~$437
Released: about 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 292,002
Generic score: 68 out of 100
- Android 10, MIUI 11
- 6.39" AMOLED display (1080 x 2340)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, 10 GB RAM
- Rear – 12 MP, front 24 MP
- 3200 mAh
Display
70
Camera
71
Performance
64
Battery Life
69
#3
Price: ~$461
Released: almost 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 293,448
Generic score: 67 out of 100
- Android 10, OxygenOS 10.3.1
- 6.41" Super AMOLED display (1080 x 2340)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, 8 GB RAM
- Rear – 16 MP, front 16 MP
- 3700 mAh
Display
66
Camera
67
Performance
65
Battery Life
72
#4
Price: ~$399
Released: over 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 301,122
Generic score: 67 out of 100
- Android 10, MIUI 12
- 6.21" AMOLED display (1080 x 2248)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, 8 GB RAM
- Rear – 12 MP, front 20 MP
- 3400 mAh
Display
70
Camera
70
Performance
66
Battery Life
67
#5
Price: ~$492
Released: over 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 246,754
Generic score: 67 out of 100
- Android 10, LG UX 7.1
- 6.4" OLED display (1440 x 3120)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, 6 GB RAM
- Rear – 12 MP, front 8 MP
- 3300 mAh
Display
77
Camera
67
Performance
57
Battery Life
63
Price: ~$369
Released: over 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 259,345
Generic score: 66 out of 100
- Android 10,
- 6" OLED display (1440 x 2880)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, 6 GB RAM
- Rear – 19 MP, front 13 MP
- 3330 mAh
Display
76
Camera
57
Performance
59
Battery Life
71
#7
Price: ~$324
Released: over 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 259,734
Generic score: 65 out of 100
- Android 10, LG UX 7.0
- 6.1" IPS LCD display (1440 x 3120)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, 4 GB RAM
- Rear – 16 MP, front 8 MP
- 3000 mAh
Display
73
Camera
58
Performance
58
Battery Life
65
Price: ~$335
Released: almost 3 years ago
AnTuTu: 260,932
Generic score: 65 out of 100
- Android 10,
- 5.7" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2160)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, 6 GB RAM
- Rear – 19 MP, front 5 MP
- 3180 mAh
Display
62
Camera
52
Performance
68
Battery Life
69
#9
Price: ~$353
Released: over 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 260,453
Generic score: 65 out of 100
- Android 10, OxygenOS 10.3.1
- 6.28" AMOLED display (1080 x 2280)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, 8 GB RAM
- Rear – 16 MP, front 16 MP
- 3300 mAh
Display
64
Camera
64
Performance
63
Battery Life
64
#10
Price: ~$471
Released: about 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 271,076
Generic score: 64 out of 100
- Android 10, MIUI 11
- 6.21" AMOLED display (1080 x 2248)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, 8 GB RAM
- Rear – 12 MP, front 20 MP
- 3000 mAh
Display
67
Camera
59
Performance
62
Battery Life
66
Price: ~$281
Released: over 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 265,251
Generic score: 64 out of 100
- Android 10, MIUI 12 POCO
- 6.18" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2246)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, 8 GB RAM
- Rear – 12 MP, front 20 MP
- 4000 mAh
Display
61
Camera
64
Performance
58
Battery Life
73
Price: ~$420
Released: about 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 178,547
Generic score: 64 out of 100
- Android 10, Stock Android
- 6.3" OLED display (1440 x 2960)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, 4 GB RAM
- Rear – 12.2 MP, front 8 MP
- 3430 mAh
Display
71
Camera
56
Performance
52
Battery Life
81
#13
Released: about 1 year ago
AnTuTu: 295,145
Generic score: 63 out of 100
- Android 10, Flyme UI 8,1
- 6.5" Super AMOLED display (1080 x 2160)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, 8 GB RAM
- Rear – 12 MP, front 20 MP
- 3640 mAh
Display
61
Camera
58
Performance
60
Battery Life
74
Price: ~$134
Released: almost 3 years ago
AnTuTu: 265,459
Generic score: 62 out of 100
- Android 10,
- 5" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2160)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, 4 GB RAM
- Rear – 13 MP, front 8 MP
- 2870 mAh
Display
65
Camera
51
Performance
62
Battery Life
63
#15
Price: ~$342
Released: almost 3 years ago
AnTuTu: 266,776
Generic score: 62 out of 100
- Android 10, MIUI 12
- 5.99" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2160)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, 8 GB RAM
- Rear – 12 MP, front 5 MP
- 3400 mAh
Display
57
Camera
58
Performance
61
Battery Life
62
#16
Price: ~$402
Released: about 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 176,899
Generic score: 62 out of 100
- Android 10, Stock Android
- 5.5" OLED display (1080 x 2160)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, 4 GB RAM
- Rear – 12.2 MP, front 8 MP
- 2915 mAh
Display
69
Camera
57
Performance
52
Battery Life
63
#17
Price: ~$170
Released: over 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 291,144
Generic score: 62 out of 100
- Android 10, Flyme UI 8.1
- 6" Super AMOLED display (1080 x 2160)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, 8 GB RAM
- Rear – 12 MP, front 20 MP
- 3010 mAh
Display
62
Camera
53
Performance
60
Battery Life
66