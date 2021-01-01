Smartphones with Snapdragon 855 Plus
Price: ~$790
Released: over 1 year ago
AnTuTu: 395,673
Generic score: 80 out of 100
- Android 10.0, OxygenOS 10.0
- 6.67" AMOLED display (1440 x 3120)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus, 12 GB RAM
- Rear – 48 MP, front 16 MP
- 4085 mAh
Display
85
Camera
79
Performance
86
Battery Life
78
Price: ~$629
Released: over 1 year ago
AnTuTu: 401,230
Generic score: 80 out of 100
- Android 10, ROG UI
- 6.59" AMOLED display (1080 x 2340)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus, 12 GB RAM
- Rear – 48 MP, front 24 MP
- 6000 mAh
Display
82
Camera
67
Performance
87
Battery Life
94
#3
Price: ~$462
Released: over 1 year ago
AnTuTu: 365,183
Generic score: 78 out of 100
- Android 10.0, OxygenOS 10.0.7
- 6.55" AMOLED display (1080 x 2400)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus, 8 GB RAM
- Rear – 48 MP, front 16 MP
- 3800 mAh
Display
81
Camera
76
Performance
85
Battery Life
73
Price: ~$347
Released: 6 months ago
AnTuTu: 396,154
Generic score: 77 out of 100
- Android 10, Realme UI 1.0
- 6.6" Super AMOLED display (1080 x 2400)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus, 12 GB RAM
- Rear – 64 MP, front 16 MP
- 4200 mAh
Display
82
Camera
75
Performance
83
Battery Life
81
Price: ~$841
Released: 8 months ago
AnTuTu: 386,834
Generic score: 77 out of 100
- Android 10.0, One UI 2.5
- 6.7" Dynamic AMOLED display (1080 x 2636)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus, 8 GB RAM
- Rear – 12 MP, front 10 MP
- 3300 mAh
Display
76
Camera
74
Performance
84
Battery Life
73
Price: ~$388
Released: 6 months ago
AnTuTu: 398,014
Generic score: 76 out of 100
- Android 10, Realme UI 1.0
- 6.6" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2400)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus, 12 GB RAM
- Rear – 64 MP, front 32 MP
- 4200 mAh
Display
77
Camera
74
Performance
84
Battery Life
79
#7
Price: ~$683
Released: about 1 year ago
AnTuTu: 396,783
Generic score: 76 out of 100
- Android 10, Funtouch 10
- 6.89" Super AMOLED display (1080 x 2256)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus, 8 GB RAM
- Rear – 64 MP, front 16 MP
- 4500 mAh
Display
69
Camera
73
Performance
85
Battery Life
84
Released: about 1 year ago
AnTuTu: 397,182
Generic score: 76 out of 100
- Android 10, ColorOS 7.0
- 6.5" AMOLED display (1080 x 2400)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus, 12 GB RAM
- Rear – 48 MP, front 16 MP
- 4000 mAh
Display
80
Camera
72
Performance
84
Battery Life
78
Price: ~$478
Released: about 1 year ago
AnTuTu: 396,982
Generic score: 76 out of 100
- Android 10, Realme UI 1.0
- 6.5" Super AMOLED display (1080 x 2400)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus, 12 GB RAM
- Rear – 64 MP, front 16 MP
- 4000 mAh
Display
80
Camera
75
Performance
81
Battery Life
75
#10
Released: about 1 year ago
AnTuTu: 404,772
Generic score: 76 out of 100
- Android 10, MIUI 12
- 6.39" Super AMOLED display (1080 x 2340)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus, 12 GB RAM
- Rear – 48 MP, front 20 MP
- 4000 mAh
Display
69
Camera
72
Performance
85
Battery Life
88
Released: about 1 year ago
AnTuTu: 398,723
Generic score: 75 out of 100
- Android 10, MIUI 11
- 7.92" OLED display (2088 x 2250)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus, 12 GB RAM
- Rear – 108 MP, front 0 MP
- 4050 mAh
Display
68
Camera
71
Performance
87
Battery Life
79
Price: ~$486
Released: about 1 year ago
AnTuTu: 397,822
Generic score: 73 out of 100
- Android 10, Joy UI 11
- 6.39" AMOLED display (1080 x 2340)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus, 12 GB RAM
- Rear – 48 MP, front 20 MP
- 4000 mAh
Display
66
Camera
67
Performance
88
Battery Life
78
#13
Released: about 1 year ago
AnTuTu: 395,913
Generic score: 72 out of 100
- Android 9.0, Flyme 8
- 6.2" Super AMOLED display (1080 x 2232)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus, 8 GB RAM
- Rear – 48 MP, front 20 MP
- 3600 mAh
Display
66
Camera
67
Performance
84
Battery Life
73