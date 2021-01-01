Home > Smartphone Ratings > Phones With Qualcomm Snapdragon 865

Smartphones with Snapdragon 865

#1

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro specs
Price: ~$716
Released: 9 months ago
Generic score: 88 out of 100
  • Android 10.0, OxygenOS 10.0
  • 6.78" AMOLED display (1440 x 3168)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 12 GB RAM
  • Rear – 48 MP, front 16 MP
  • 4510 mAh
Display
95
Camera
83
Performance
95
Battery Life
82
Full specs
#2

Oppo Find X2 Pro
Oppo Find X2 Pro specs
Price: ~$836
Released: 9 months ago
Generic score: 86 out of 100
  • Android 10.0, ColorOS 7.1
  • 6.7" OLED display (1440 x 3168)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 12 GB RAM
  • Rear – 48 MP, front 32 MP
  • 4260 mAh
Display
94
Camera
80
Performance
96
Battery Life
76
Full specs
#3

Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra specs
Price: ~$1066
Released: 5 months ago
Generic score: 85 out of 100
  • Android 10, MIUI 12
  • 6.67" OLED display (1080 x 2400)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 16 GB RAM
  • Rear – 48 MP, front 20 MP
  • 4500 mAh
Display
89
Camera
83
Performance
97
Battery Life
79
Full specs
#4

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T specs
Price: ~$607
Released: 3 months ago
Generic score: 84 out of 100
  • Android 11, OxygenOS 11
  • 6.55" AMOLED display (1080 x 2400)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 12 GB RAM
  • Rear – 48 MP, front 16 MP
  • 4500 mAh
Display
89
Camera
76
Performance
93
Battery Life
81
Full specs
#5

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro specs
Price: ~$624
Released: about 2 months ago
Generic score: 84 out of 100
  • Android 10, MIUI 12
  • 6.67" LTPS LCD display (1080 x 2400)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 8 GB RAM
  • Rear – 108 MP, front 20 MP
  • 5000 mAh
Display
81
Camera
79
Performance
94
Battery Life
89
Full specs
#6

Sony Xperia 5 II
Sony Xperia 5 II specs
Price: ~$882
Released: 3 months ago
AnTuTu: 471,541
Generic score: 83 out of 100
  • Android 10.0,
  • 6.1" OLED display (1080 x 2520)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 8 GB RAM
  • Rear – 12 MP, front 8 MP
  • 4000 mAh
Display
88
Camera
69
Performance
92
Battery Life
81
Full specs
#7

Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro
Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro specs
Price: ~$526
Released: 7 months ago
Generic score: 83 out of 100
  • Android 11.0, MIUI 12
  • 6.67" Super AMOLED display (1080 x 2400)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 8 GB RAM
  • Rear – 64 MP, front 20 MP
  • 4700 mAh
Display
79
Camera
76
Performance
93
Battery Life
90
Full specs
#8

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8 specs
Price: ~$545
Released: 9 months ago
Generic score: 83 out of 100
  • Android 11.0, OxygenOS 10.0
  • 6.55" AMOLED display (1080 x 2400)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 12 GB RAM
  • Rear – 48 MP, front 16 MP
  • 4300 mAh
Display
83
Camera
75
Performance
93
Battery Life
82
Full specs
#9

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2 specs
Price: ~$775
Released: 9 months ago
Generic score: 83 out of 100
  • Android 10.0, ColorOS 7.1
  • 6.7" OLED display (1440 x 3168)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 12 GB RAM
  • Rear – 48 MP, front 32 MP
  • 4200 mAh
Display
95
Camera
77
Performance
95
Battery Life
70
Full specs
#10

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro specs
Price: ~$954
Released: 10 months ago
Generic score: 83 out of 100
  • Android 10.0, MIUI 12
  • 6.67" AMOLED display (1080 x 2340)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 12 GB RAM
  • Rear – 108 MP, front 20 MP
  • 4500 mAh
Display
82
Camera
83
Performance
93
Battery Life
84
Full specs
#11

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T specs
Price: ~$493
Released: about 2 months ago
Generic score: 82 out of 100
  • Android 10, MIUI 12
  • 6.67" LTPS LCD display (1080 x 2400)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 8 GB RAM
  • Rear – 64 MP, front 20 MP
  • 5000 mAh
Display
81
Camera
71
Performance
93
Battery Life
91
Full specs
#12

Xiaomi Black Shark 3 Pro
Xiaomi Black Shark 3 Pro specs
Price: ~$956
Released: 10 months ago
Generic score: 82 out of 100
  • Android 10.0, JoyUI 11
  • 7.1" AMOLED display (1440 x 3120)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 12 GB RAM
  • Rear – 64 MP, front 20 MP
  • 5000 mAh
Display
84
Camera
71
Performance
92
Battery Life
91
Full specs
#13

Sony Xperia 1 II
Sony Xperia 1 II specs
Price: ~$941
Released: 6 months ago
AnTuTu: 470,872
Generic score: 82 out of 100
  • Android 10.0,
  • 6.5" OLED display (1644 x 3840)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 12 GB RAM
  • Rear – 12 MP, front 8 MP
  • 4000 mAh
Display
83
Camera
71
Performance
94
Battery Life
74
Full specs
#14

Xiaomi Mi 10
Xiaomi Mi 10 specs
Price: ~$629
Released: 8 months ago
Generic score: 82 out of 100
  • Android 11.0, MIUI 12
  • 6.67" AMOLED display (1080 x 2340)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 8 GB RAM
  • Rear – 108 MP, front 20 MP
  • 4780 mAh
Display
82
Camera
79
Performance
90
Battery Life
91
Full specs
#15

Xiaomi Black Shark 3
Xiaomi Black Shark 3 specs
Price: ~$671
Released: 8 months ago
Generic score: 81 out of 100
  • Android 10.0, Joy UI 12
  • 6.67" AMOLED display (1080 x 2400)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 12 GB RAM
  • Rear – 64 MP, front 20 MP
  • 4720 mAh
Display
80
Camera
71
Performance
96
Battery Life
87
Full specs
#16

Meizu 17
Meizu 17 specs
Released: 8 months ago
Generic score: 81 out of 100
  • Android 10, FlyMe 9
  • 6.6" AMOLED display (1080 x 2340)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 8 GB RAM
  • Rear – 64 MP, front 20 MP
  • 4500 mAh
Display
87
Camera
69
Performance
92
Battery Life
84
Full specs
#17

Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro specs
Price: ~$471
Released: 7 months ago
Generic score: 81 out of 100
  • Android 10.0, MIUI 12
  • 6.67" Super AMOLED display (1080 x 2400)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 8 GB RAM
  • Rear – 64 MP, front 20 MP
  • 4700 mAh
Display
72
Camera
73
Performance
93
Battery Life
87
Full specs
#18

Oppo Ace 2
Oppo Ace 2 specs
Released: 6 months ago
Generic score: 80 out of 100
  • Android 10.0, ColorOS 7.1
  • 6.55" AMOLED display (1080 x 2400)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 12 GB RAM
  • Rear – 48 MP, front 16 MP
  • 4000 mAh
Display
79
Camera
66
Performance
94
Battery Life
88
Full specs
#19

LG V60 ThinQ
LG V60 ThinQ specs
Released: 7 months ago
Generic score: 80 out of 100
  • Android 10.0, LG UX
  • 6.8" POLED display (1080 x 2460)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 8 GB RAM
  • Rear – 64 MP, front 10 MP
  • 5000 mAh
Display
74
Camera
71
Performance
87
Battery Life
91
Full specs
#20

Oppo Realme X50 Pro
Oppo Realme X50 Pro specs
Released: 7 months ago
Generic score: 80 out of 100
  • Android 10.0, Realme UI 1.0
  • 6.44" Super AMOLED display (1080 x 2400)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 12 GB RAM
  • Rear – 64 MP, front 32 MP
  • 4200 mAh
Display
80
Camera
70
Performance
94
Battery Life
75
Full specs
РусскийEnglish