Smartphones with Snapdragon 865
Price: ~$716
Released: 9 months ago
Generic score: 88 out of 100
- Android 10.0, OxygenOS 10.0
- 6.78" AMOLED display (1440 x 3168)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 12 GB RAM
- Rear – 48 MP, front 16 MP
- 4510 mAh
Display
95
Camera
83
Performance
95
Battery Life
82
Price: ~$836
Released: 9 months ago
Generic score: 86 out of 100
- Android 10.0, ColorOS 7.1
- 6.7" OLED display (1440 x 3168)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 12 GB RAM
- Rear – 48 MP, front 32 MP
- 4260 mAh
Display
94
Camera
80
Performance
96
Battery Life
76
Price: ~$1066
Released: 5 months ago
Generic score: 85 out of 100
- Android 10, MIUI 12
- 6.67" OLED display (1080 x 2400)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 16 GB RAM
- Rear – 48 MP, front 20 MP
- 4500 mAh
Display
89
Camera
83
Performance
97
Battery Life
79
#4
Price: ~$607
Released: 3 months ago
Generic score: 84 out of 100
- Android 11, OxygenOS 11
- 6.55" AMOLED display (1080 x 2400)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 12 GB RAM
- Rear – 48 MP, front 16 MP
- 4500 mAh
Display
89
Camera
76
Performance
93
Battery Life
81
Price: ~$624
Released: about 2 months ago
Generic score: 84 out of 100
- Android 10, MIUI 12
- 6.67" LTPS LCD display (1080 x 2400)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 8 GB RAM
- Rear – 108 MP, front 20 MP
- 5000 mAh
Display
81
Camera
79
Performance
94
Battery Life
89
Price: ~$882
Released: 3 months ago
AnTuTu: 471,541
Generic score: 83 out of 100
- Android 10.0,
- 6.1" OLED display (1080 x 2520)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 8 GB RAM
- Rear – 12 MP, front 8 MP
- 4000 mAh
Display
88
Camera
69
Performance
92
Battery Life
81
Price: ~$526
Released: 7 months ago
Generic score: 83 out of 100
- Android 11.0, MIUI 12
- 6.67" Super AMOLED display (1080 x 2400)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 8 GB RAM
- Rear – 64 MP, front 20 MP
- 4700 mAh
Display
79
Camera
76
Performance
93
Battery Life
90
#8
Price: ~$545
Released: 9 months ago
Generic score: 83 out of 100
- Android 11.0, OxygenOS 10.0
- 6.55" AMOLED display (1080 x 2400)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 12 GB RAM
- Rear – 48 MP, front 16 MP
- 4300 mAh
Display
83
Camera
75
Performance
93
Battery Life
82
#9
Price: ~$775
Released: 9 months ago
Generic score: 83 out of 100
- Android 10.0, ColorOS 7.1
- 6.7" OLED display (1440 x 3168)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 12 GB RAM
- Rear – 48 MP, front 32 MP
- 4200 mAh
Display
95
Camera
77
Performance
95
Battery Life
70
#10
Price: ~$954
Released: 10 months ago
Generic score: 83 out of 100
- Android 10.0, MIUI 12
- 6.67" AMOLED display (1080 x 2340)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 12 GB RAM
- Rear – 108 MP, front 20 MP
- 4500 mAh
Display
82
Camera
83
Performance
93
Battery Life
84
#11
Price: ~$493
Released: about 2 months ago
Generic score: 82 out of 100
- Android 10, MIUI 12
- 6.67" LTPS LCD display (1080 x 2400)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 8 GB RAM
- Rear – 64 MP, front 20 MP
- 5000 mAh
Display
81
Camera
71
Performance
93
Battery Life
91
Price: ~$956
Released: 10 months ago
Generic score: 82 out of 100
- Android 10.0, JoyUI 11
- 7.1" AMOLED display (1440 x 3120)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 12 GB RAM
- Rear – 64 MP, front 20 MP
- 5000 mAh
Display
84
Camera
71
Performance
92
Battery Life
91
#13
Price: ~$941
Released: 6 months ago
AnTuTu: 470,872
Generic score: 82 out of 100
- Android 10.0,
- 6.5" OLED display (1644 x 3840)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 12 GB RAM
- Rear – 12 MP, front 8 MP
- 4000 mAh
Display
83
Camera
71
Performance
94
Battery Life
74
#14
Price: ~$629
Released: 8 months ago
Generic score: 82 out of 100
- Android 11.0, MIUI 12
- 6.67" AMOLED display (1080 x 2340)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 8 GB RAM
- Rear – 108 MP, front 20 MP
- 4780 mAh
Display
82
Camera
79
Performance
90
Battery Life
91
Price: ~$671
Released: 8 months ago
Generic score: 81 out of 100
- Android 10.0, Joy UI 12
- 6.67" AMOLED display (1080 x 2400)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 12 GB RAM
- Rear – 64 MP, front 20 MP
- 4720 mAh
Display
80
Camera
71
Performance
96
Battery Life
87
#16
Released: 8 months ago
Generic score: 81 out of 100
- Android 10, FlyMe 9
- 6.6" AMOLED display (1080 x 2340)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 8 GB RAM
- Rear – 64 MP, front 20 MP
- 4500 mAh
Display
87
Camera
69
Performance
92
Battery Life
84
Price: ~$471
Released: 7 months ago
Generic score: 81 out of 100
- Android 10.0, MIUI 12
- 6.67" Super AMOLED display (1080 x 2400)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 8 GB RAM
- Rear – 64 MP, front 20 MP
- 4700 mAh
Display
72
Camera
73
Performance
93
Battery Life
87
#18
Released: 6 months ago
Generic score: 80 out of 100
- Android 10.0, ColorOS 7.1
- 6.55" AMOLED display (1080 x 2400)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 12 GB RAM
- Rear – 48 MP, front 16 MP
- 4000 mAh
Display
79
Camera
66
Performance
94
Battery Life
88
#19
Released: 7 months ago
Generic score: 80 out of 100
- Android 10.0, LG UX
- 6.8" POLED display (1080 x 2460)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 8 GB RAM
- Rear – 64 MP, front 10 MP
- 5000 mAh
Display
74
Camera
71
Performance
87
Battery Life
91
Released: 7 months ago
Generic score: 80 out of 100
- Android 10.0, Realme UI 1.0
- 6.44" Super AMOLED display (1080 x 2400)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 12 GB RAM
- Rear – 64 MP, front 32 MP
- 4200 mAh
Display
80
Camera
70
Performance
94
Battery Life
75