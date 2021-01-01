Home > Smartphone Ratings > Phones With Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus

Smartphones with Snapdragon 865 Plus

#1

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2

Price: ~$1913
Released: 5 months ago
Generic score: 84 out of 100
  • Android 11, One UI 3.0
  • 7.6" Dynamic AMOLED display (1768 x 2208)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus, 12 GB RAM
  • Rear – 12 MP, front 10 MP
  • 4500 mAh
Display
87
Camera
78
Performance
98
Battery Life
80

#2

Asus ROG Phone 3

Price: ~$786
Released: 4 months ago
Generic score: 83 out of 100
  • Android 10, ROG UI
  • 6.59" AMOLED display (1080 x 2340)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus, 16 GB RAM
  • Rear – 64 MP, front 24 MP
  • 6000 mAh
Display
87
Camera
66
Performance
98
Battery Life
90

