Smartphones with Snapdragon 865 Plus
Price: ~$1913
Released: 5 months ago
Generic score: 84 out of 100
- Android 11, One UI 3.0
- 7.6" Dynamic AMOLED display (1768 x 2208)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus, 12 GB RAM
- Rear – 12 MP, front 10 MP
- 4500 mAh
Display
87
Camera
78
Performance
98
Battery Life
80
Price: ~$786
Released: 4 months ago
Generic score: 83 out of 100
- Android 10, ROG UI
- 6.59" AMOLED display (1080 x 2340)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus, 16 GB RAM
- Rear – 64 MP, front 24 MP
- 6000 mAh
Display
87
Camera
66
Performance
98
Battery Life
90