Smartphones with Snapdragon 888
#1
Released: about 1 month ago
Generic score: 88 out of 100
- Android 11, MIUI 12.5
- 6.81" AMOLED display (1440 x 3200)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, 12 GB RAM
- Rear – 108 MP, front 20 MP
- 4600 mAh
Display
99
Camera
71
Performance
100
Battery Life
95
Released: 9 days ago
Generic score: 87 out of 100
- Android 11, OriginOS 1.0
- 6.56" AMOLED display (1080 x 2376)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, 12 GB RAM
- Rear – 50 MP, front 32 MP
- 4200 mAh
Display
92
Camera
88
Performance
100
Battery Life
81
#3
Released: 23 days ago
Generic score: 84 out of 100
- Android 11, OriginOS
- 6.62" AMOLED display (1080 x 2400)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, 12 GB RAM
- Rear – 48 MP, front 16 MP
- 4000 mAh
Display
90
Camera
76
Performance
100
Battery Life
78