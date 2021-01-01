Home > Smartphone Ratings > Phones With Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

Smartphones with Snapdragon 888

#1

Xiaomi Mi 11
Xiaomi Mi 11 specs
Released: about 1 month ago
Generic score: 88 out of 100
  • Android 11, MIUI 12.5
  • 6.81" AMOLED display (1440 x 3200)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, 12 GB RAM
  • Rear – 108 MP, front 20 MP
  • 4600 mAh
Display
99
Camera
71
Performance
100
Battery Life
95
Full specs
#2

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus specs
Released: 9 days ago
Generic score: 87 out of 100
  • Android 11, OriginOS 1.0
  • 6.56" AMOLED display (1080 x 2376)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, 12 GB RAM
  • Rear – 50 MP, front 32 MP
  • 4200 mAh
Display
92
Camera
88
Performance
100
Battery Life
81
Full specs
#3

Vivo iQOO 7
Vivo iQOO 7 specs
Released: 23 days ago
Generic score: 84 out of 100
  • Android 11, OriginOS
  • 6.62" AMOLED display (1080 x 2400)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, 12 GB RAM
  • Rear – 48 MP, front 16 MP
  • 4000 mAh
Display
90
Camera
76
Performance
100
Battery Life
78
Full specs
