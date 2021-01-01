Home > Smartphone Ratings > Phones With Samsung Exynos 2100

Smartphones with Exynos 2100

#1

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra specs
Price: ~$1462
Released: 3 days ago
Generic score: 93 out of 100
  • Android 11, One UI 3.1
  • 6.8" Dynamic AMOLED display (1440 x 3200)
  • Exynos 2100, 16 GB RAM
  • Rear – 108 MP, front 40 MP
  • 5000 mAh
Display
99
Camera
89
Performance
100
Battery Life
92
Full specs
#2

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus specs
Price: ~$1203
Released: 3 days ago
Generic score: 89 out of 100
  • Android 11, One UI 3.1
  • 6.7" Dynamic AMOLED display (1080 x 2400)
  • Exynos 2100, 8 GB RAM
  • Rear – 12 MP, front 10 MP
  • 4800 mAh
Display
91
Camera
78
Performance
98
Battery Life
90
Full specs
#3

Samsung Galaxy S21
Samsung Galaxy S21 specs
Price: ~$955
Released: 3 days ago
Generic score: 86 out of 100
  • Android 11, One UI 3.1
  • 6.2" Dynamic AMOLED display (1080 x 2400)
  • Exynos 2100, 8 GB RAM
  • Rear – 12 MP, front 10 MP
  • 4000 mAh
Display
92
Camera
78
Performance
94
Battery Life
78
Full specs
РусскийEnglish