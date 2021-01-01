Smartphones with Exynos 2100
Price: ~$1462
Released: 3 days ago
Generic score: 93 out of 100
- Android 11, One UI 3.1
- 6.8" Dynamic AMOLED display (1440 x 3200)
- Exynos 2100, 16 GB RAM
- Rear – 108 MP, front 40 MP
- 5000 mAh
Display
99
Camera
89
Performance
100
Battery Life
92
Price: ~$1203
Released: 3 days ago
Generic score: 89 out of 100
- Android 11, One UI 3.1
- 6.7" Dynamic AMOLED display (1080 x 2400)
- Exynos 2100, 8 GB RAM
- Rear – 12 MP, front 10 MP
- 4800 mAh
Display
91
Camera
78
Performance
98
Battery Life
90
Price: ~$955
Released: 3 days ago
Generic score: 86 out of 100
- Android 11, One UI 3.1
- 6.2" Dynamic AMOLED display (1080 x 2400)
- Exynos 2100, 8 GB RAM
- Rear – 12 MP, front 10 MP
- 4000 mAh
Display
92
Camera
78
Performance
94
Battery Life
78