TOP-10 Huawei Phones Under $100
#1
Price: ~$96
Released: 5 months ago
AnTuTu: 76,487
Generic score: 48 out of 100
- Android 10, EMUI 10.1
- 5.45" TFT LCD display (720 x 1440)
- MediaTek Helio P22, 2 GB RAM
- Rear – 8 MP, front 5 MP
- 3020 mAh
MicroSD
Display
60
Camera
44
Performance
21
Battery Life
56
Price: ~$89
Released: 9 months ago
AnTuTu: 77,245
Generic score: 48 out of 100
- Android 10, Magic UI 3.1
- 5.45" IPS LCD display (720 x 1440)
- MediaTek Helio P22, 2 GB RAM
- Rear – 8 MP, front 5 MP
- 3020 mAh
MicroSD
Display
59
Camera
44
Performance
24
Battery Life
56
Price: ~$96
Released: 7 months ago
AnTuTu: 57,054
Generic score: 47 out of 100
- Android 9.0, EMUI 9.0
- 5.71" IPS LCD display (720 x 1520)
- MediaTek Helio A22, 3 GB RAM
- Rear – 13 MP, front 5 MP
- 3020 mAh
MicroSD
Display
58
Camera
46
Performance
20
Battery Life
56
Price: ~$87
Released: almost 3 years ago
AnTuTu: 75,987
Generic score: 47 out of 100
- Android 9.0, EMUI 9
- 5.65" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2160)
- HiSilicon Kirin 659, 4 GB RAM
- Rear – 13 MP, front 13 MP
- 3000 mAh
NFC MicroSD
Display
60
Camera
46
Performance
27
Battery Life
56
Price: ~$87
Released: over 1 year ago
AnTuTu: 56,788
Generic score: 46 out of 100
- Android 9.0, EMUI 9
- 5.71" IPS LCD display (720 x 1520)
- MediaTek Helio A22, 2 GB RAM
- Rear – 13 MP, front 5 MP
- 3020 mAh
NFC MicroSD
Display
59
Camera
44
Performance
18
Battery Life
56
Price: ~$95
Released: over 1 year ago
AnTuTu: 56,788
Generic score: 46 out of 100
- Android 9.0, EMUI 9.0
- 5.71" IPS LCD display (720 x 1520)
- MediaTek Helio A22, 2 GB RAM
- Rear – 13 MP, front 5 MP
- 3020 mAh
MicroSD
Display
56
Camera
44
Performance
19
Battery Life
56
Price: ~$98
Released: almost 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 59,811
Generic score: 46 out of 100
- Android 9.0, EMUI 9
- 6.09" IPS LCD display (720 x 1560)
- MediaTek Helio A22, 2 GB RAM
- Rear – 13 MP, front 8 MP
- 3020 mAh
MicroSD Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Display
55
Camera
45
Performance
20
Battery Life
66
Price: ~$98
Released: almost 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 56,987
Generic score: 45 out of 100
- Android 9.0, EMUI 9
- 6.09" IPS LCD display (720 x 1560)
- MediaTek Helio A22, 3 GB RAM
- Rear – 13 MP, front 8 MP
- 3020 mAh
MicroSD
Display
53
Camera
44
Performance
23
Battery Life
56
Price: ~$106
Released: over 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 61,987
Generic score: 43 out of 100
- Android 8.0, EMUI 8
- 5.99" IPS LCD display (720 x 1440)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 450, 4 GB RAM
- Rear – 13 MP, front 8 MP
- 3000 mAh
NFC MicroSD
Display
49
Camera
45
Performance
22
Battery Life
56
Price: ~$75
Released: over 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 41,984
Generic score: 42 out of 100
- Android 8.1, EMUI 8
- 5.45" IPS LCD display (720 x 1440)
- MediaTek MT6739, 2 GB RAM
- Rear – 13 MP, front 5 MP
- 3020 mAh
MicroSD
Display
51
Camera
41
Performance
19
Battery Life
56