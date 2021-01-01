TOP-10 Huawei Phones Under $300
Price: ~$338
Released: about 1 year ago
AnTuTu: 345,982
Generic score: 76 out of 100
- Android 10.0, Magic UI 3
- 6.57" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2400)
- HiSilicon Kirin 990, 8 GB RAM
- Rear – 40 MP, front 32 MP
- 4200 mAh
NFC USB Type-C
Display
65
Camera
78
Performance
83
Battery Life
81
Price: ~$314
Released: 7 months ago
Generic score: 72 out of 100
- Android 10.0, Magic UI 3.1
- 6.5" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2400)
- HiSilicon Kirin 820, 6 GB RAM
- Rear – 64 MP, front 16 MP
- 4000 mAh
USB Type-C
Display
69
Camera
74
Performance
67
Battery Life
78
Price: ~$335
Released: about 1 year ago
AnTuTu: 335,981
Generic score: 69 out of 100
- Android 10, EMUI 10.1
- 6.26" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2340)
- HiSilicon Kirin 980, 6 GB RAM
- Rear – 48 MP, front 32 MP
- 3750 mAh
NFC USB Type-C
Display
65
Camera
65
Performance
73
Battery Life
75
Price: ~$221
Released: about 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 298,093
Generic score: 68 out of 100
- Android 10, Magic UI 3.1
- 6.4" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2310)
- HiSilicon Kirin 980, 8 GB RAM
- Rear – 48 MP, front 25 MP
- 4000 mAh
NFC USB Type-C
Display
61
Camera
62
Performance
72
Battery Life
74
Price: ~$326
Released: 10 months ago
AnTuTu: 235,082
Generic score: 67 out of 100
- Android 10.0, EMUI 10
- 6.4" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2310)
- HiSilicon Kirin 810, 8 GB RAM
- Rear – 48 MP, front 16 MP
- 4200 mAh
NFC USB Type-C
Display
65
Camera
64
Performance
63
Battery Life
81
Price: ~$219
Released: over 1 year ago
AnTuTu: 206,874
Generic score: 64 out of 100
- Android 10, EMUI 10
- 6.59" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2340)
- HiSilicon Kirin 810, 8 GB RAM
- Rear – 48 MP, front 16 MP
- 4000 mAh
USB Type-C MicroSD
Display
64
Camera
62
Performance
60
Battery Life
73
Price: ~$245
Released: almost 3 years ago
AnTuTu: 209,233
Generic score: 64 out of 100
- Android 10, EMUI 10
- 6.1" OLED display (1080 x 2240)
- HiSilicon Kirin 970, 6 GB RAM
- Rear – 40 MP, front 24 MP
- 4000 mAh
NFC USB Type-C Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Stereo speakers IP67
Display
65
Camera
72
Performance
49
Battery Life
72
Price: ~$203
Released: 2 months ago
AnTuTu: 134,884
Generic score: 63 out of 100
- Android 10, EMUI 10.1
- 6.67" TFT LCD display (1080 x 2400)
- HiSilicon Kirin 710A, 4 GB RAM
- Rear – 48 MP, front 8 MP
- 5000 mAh
USB Type-C MicroSD
Display
67
Camera
64
Performance
37
Battery Life
89
Price: ~$232
Released: over 1 year ago
AnTuTu: 208,112
Generic score: 63 out of 100
- Android 8.1, EMUI 8.2
- 6.95" AMOLED display (1080 x 2220)
- HiSilicon Kirin 970, 8 GB RAM
- Rear – 16 MP, front 13 MP
- 4900 mAh
NFC USB Type-C MicroSD Stereo speakers
Display
64
Camera
50
Performance
57
Battery Life
89
Price: ~$197
Released: 2 months ago
AnTuTu: 136,119
Generic score: 62 out of 100
- Android 10, Magic UI 3.1
- 6.67" TFT LCD display (1080 x 2400)
- HiSilicon Kirin 710A, 4 GB RAM
- Rear – 48 MP, front 8 MP
- 5000 mAh
NFC USB Type-C MicroSD
Display
67
Camera
59
Performance
38
Battery Life
87