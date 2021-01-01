TOP-10 Meizu Phones Under $120
#1
Price: ~$123
Released: about 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 103,987
Generic score: 51 out of 100
- Android 8.1, Flyme UI 7.3
- 6" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2160)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 632, 4 GB RAM
- Rear – 12 MP, front 8 MP
- 3600 mAh
MicroSD Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Display
60
Camera
47
Performance
30
Battery Life
73
#2
Price: ~$105
Released: almost 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 16,212
Generic score: 45 out of 100
- Android 8.0, "Чистый" Android
- 5.45" IPS LCD display (720 x 1440)
- Unisoc SC9832E, 3 GB RAM
- Rear – 13 MP, front 13 MP
- 3000 mAh
MicroSD Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Display
53
Camera
48
Performance
17
Battery Life
56
#3
Price: ~$112
Released: over 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 41,034
Generic score: 43 out of 100
- Android 8.0, Flyme UI 7
- 5.7" IPS LCD display (720 x 1440)
- MediaTek MT6750, 4 GB RAM
- Rear – 13 MP, front 8 MP
- 3300 mAh
MicroSD
Display
51
Camera
45
Performance
18
Battery Life
60
Price: ~$75
Released: over 3 years ago
AnTuTu: 56,214
Generic score: 43 out of 100
- Android 6.0, Flyme 5.2
- 5.5" IPS LCD display (1080 x 1920)
- MediaTek MT6755, 4 GB RAM
- Rear – 13 MP, front 5 MP
- 4000 mAh
MicroSD
Display
53
Camera
37
Performance
22
Battery Life
75
Price: ~$76
Released: over 4 years ago
AnTuTu: 44,877
Generic score: 42 out of 100
- Android 5.1, Flyme UI
- 5.5" IPS LCD display (1080 x 1920)
- MediaTek MT6755, 2 GB RAM
- Rear – 13 MP, front 5 MP
- 4100 mAh
MicroSD
Display
53
Camera
39
Performance
22
Battery Life
70
#6
Price: ~$86
Released: about 4 years ago
AnTuTu: 50,182
Generic score: 40 out of 100
- Android 6.0, Flyme UI
- 5.5" IPS LCD display (1080 x 1920)
- MediaTek MT6755, 3 GB RAM
- Rear – 13 MP, front 5 MP
- 3260 mAh
MicroSD
Display
52
Camera
37
Performance
20
Battery Life
59
#7
Price: ~$89
Released: almost 4 years ago
AnTuTu: 37,844
Generic score: 39 out of 100
- Android 6.0, Flyme 6.3
- 5.2" IPS LCD display (720 x 1280)
- MediaTek MT6750, 3 GB RAM
- Rear – 13 MP, front 5 MP
- 3070 mAh
MicroSD Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Display
46
Camera
38
Performance
19
Battery Life
55
#8
Price: ~$89
Released: almost 4 years ago
AnTuTu: 39,033
Generic score: 38 out of 100
- Android 6.0, Flyme 5.2
- 5.2" IPS LCD display (720 x 1280)
- MediaTek MT6753, 3 GB RAM
- Rear – 13 MP, front 5 MP
- 3000 mAh
MicroSD Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Display
45
Camera
38
Performance
19
Battery Life
53