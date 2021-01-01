Home > Smartphone Ratings > Best Meizu Phones for $120 or less

TOP-10 Meizu Phones Under $120

#1

Meizu Note 8
Meizu Note 8 specs
Price: ~$123
Released: about 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 103,987
Generic score: 51 out of 100
  • Android 8.1, Flyme UI 7.3
  • 6" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2160)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 632, 4 GB RAM
  • Rear – 12 MP, front 8 MP
  • 3600 mAh
MicroSD Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Display
60
Camera
47
Performance
30
Battery Life
73
Full specs
#2

Meizu C9 Pro
Meizu C9 Pro specs
Price: ~$105
Released: almost 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 16,212
Generic score: 45 out of 100
  • Android 8.0, "Чистый" Android
  • 5.45" IPS LCD display (720 x 1440)
  • Unisoc SC9832E, 3 GB RAM
  • Rear – 13 MP, front 13 MP
  • 3000 mAh
MicroSD Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Display
53
Camera
48
Performance
17
Battery Life
56
Full specs
#3

Meizu M6T
Meizu M6T specs
Price: ~$112
Released: over 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 41,034
Generic score: 43 out of 100
  • Android 8.0, Flyme UI 7
  • 5.7" IPS LCD display (720 x 1440)
  • MediaTek MT6750, 4 GB RAM
  • Rear – 13 MP, front 8 MP
  • 3300 mAh
MicroSD
Display
51
Camera
45
Performance
18
Battery Life
60
Full specs
#4

Meizu M5 Note
Meizu M5 Note specs
Price: ~$75
Released: over 3 years ago
AnTuTu: 56,214
Generic score: 43 out of 100
  • Android 6.0, Flyme 5.2
  • 5.5" IPS LCD display (1080 x 1920)
  • MediaTek MT6755, 4 GB RAM
  • Rear – 13 MP, front 5 MP
  • 4000 mAh
MicroSD
Display
53
Camera
37
Performance
22
Battery Life
75
Full specs
#5

Meizu M3 Note
Meizu M3 Note specs
Price: ~$76
Released: over 4 years ago
AnTuTu: 44,877
Generic score: 42 out of 100
  • Android 5.1, Flyme UI
  • 5.5" IPS LCD display (1080 x 1920)
  • MediaTek MT6755, 2 GB RAM
  • Rear – 13 MP, front 5 MP
  • 4100 mAh
MicroSD
Display
53
Camera
39
Performance
22
Battery Life
70
Full specs
#6

Meizu U20
Meizu U20 specs
Price: ~$86
Released: about 4 years ago
AnTuTu: 50,182
Generic score: 40 out of 100
  • Android 6.0, Flyme UI
  • 5.5" IPS LCD display (1080 x 1920)
  • MediaTek MT6755, 3 GB RAM
  • Rear – 13 MP, front 5 MP
  • 3260 mAh
MicroSD
Display
52
Camera
37
Performance
20
Battery Life
59
Full specs
#7

Meizu M5
Meizu M5 specs
Price: ~$89
Released: almost 4 years ago
AnTuTu: 37,844
Generic score: 39 out of 100
  • Android 6.0, Flyme 6.3
  • 5.2" IPS LCD display (720 x 1280)
  • MediaTek MT6750, 3 GB RAM
  • Rear – 13 MP, front 5 MP
  • 3070 mAh
MicroSD Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Display
46
Camera
38
Performance
19
Battery Life
55
Full specs
#8

Meizu M5S
Meizu M5S specs
Price: ~$89
Released: almost 4 years ago
AnTuTu: 39,033
Generic score: 38 out of 100
  • Android 6.0, Flyme 5.2
  • 5.2" IPS LCD display (720 x 1280)
  • MediaTek MT6753, 3 GB RAM
  • Rear – 13 MP, front 5 MP
  • 3000 mAh
MicroSD Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Display
45
Camera
38
Performance
19
Battery Life
53
Full specs
