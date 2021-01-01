TOP-10 Meizu Phones Under $200
#1
Price: ~$170
Released: over 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 291,144
Generic score: 62 out of 100
- Android 10, Flyme UI 8.1
- 6" Super AMOLED display (1080 x 2160)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, 8 GB RAM
- Rear – 12 MP, front 20 MP
- 3010 mAh
USB Type-C Stereo speakers
Display
62
Camera
53
Performance
60
Battery Life
66
#2
Price: ~$164
Released: almost 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 176,988
Generic score: 59 out of 100
- Android 9.0, Flyme 7.2
- 6.2" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2244)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 675, 6 GB RAM
- Rear – 48 MP, front 20 MP
- 4000 mAh
USB Type-C Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Display
61
Camera
53
Performance
44
Battery Life
78
#3
Price: ~$164
Released: over 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 160,254
Generic score: 57 out of 100
- Android 8.1, Flyme UI
- 6.2" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2220)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 710, 6 GB RAM
- Rear – 12 MP, front 20 MP
- 3210 mAh
USB Type-C
Display
60
Camera
53
Performance
45
Battery Life
68
#4
Price: ~$143
Released: over 3 years ago
AnTuTu: 128,933
Generic score: 53 out of 100
- Android 7.0, Flyme 7.3
- 5.2" Super AMOLED display (1080 x 1920)
- MediaTek MT6757CD, 4 GB RAM
- Rear – 12 MP, front 16 MP
- 3000 mAh
NFC USB Type-C Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Display
58
Camera
48
Performance
46
Battery Life
66
#5
Price: ~$123
Released: about 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 103,987
Generic score: 51 out of 100
- Android 8.1, Flyme UI 7.3
- 6" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2160)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 632, 4 GB RAM
- Rear – 12 MP, front 8 MP
- 3600 mAh
MicroSD Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Display
60
Camera
47
Performance
30
Battery Life
73
#6
Price: ~$178
Released: over 4 years ago
AnTuTu: 92,012
Generic score: 44 out of 100
- Android 6.0, Flyme UI
- 5.5" IPS LCD display (1080 x 1920)
- MediaTek MT6797, 4 GB RAM
- Rear – 12 MP, front 5 MP
- 3060 mAh
USB Type-C Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Display
55
Camera
40
Performance
29
Battery Life
57
#7
Price: ~$112
Released: over 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 41,034
Generic score: 43 out of 100
- Android 8.0, Flyme UI 7
- 5.7" IPS LCD display (720 x 1440)
- MediaTek MT6750, 4 GB RAM
- Rear – 13 MP, front 8 MP
- 3300 mAh
MicroSD
Display
51
Camera
45
Performance
18
Battery Life
60