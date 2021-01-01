TOP-10 Meizu Phones Under $250
#1
Price: ~$170
Released: over 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 291,144
Generic score: 62 out of 100
- Android 10, Flyme UI 8.1
- 6" Super AMOLED display (1080 x 2160)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, 8 GB RAM
- Rear – 12 MP, front 20 MP
- 3010 mAh
USB Type-C Stereo speakers
Display
62
Camera
53
Performance
60
Battery Life
66
#2
Price: ~$164
Released: almost 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 176,988
Generic score: 59 out of 100
- Android 9.0, Flyme 7.2
- 6.2" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2244)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 675, 6 GB RAM
- Rear – 48 MP, front 20 MP
- 4000 mAh
USB Type-C Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Display
61
Camera
53
Performance
44
Battery Life
78
#3
Price: ~$164
Released: over 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 160,254
Generic score: 57 out of 100
- Android 8.1, Flyme UI
- 6.2" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2220)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 710, 6 GB RAM
- Rear – 12 MP, front 20 MP
- 3210 mAh
USB Type-C
Display
60
Camera
53
Performance
45
Battery Life
68
Price: ~$225
Released: over 3 years ago
AnTuTu: 128,934
Generic score: 55 out of 100
- Android 7.0, Flyme 6
- 5.7" Super AMOLED display (1440 x 2560)
- MediaTek MT6799, 6 GB RAM
- Rear – 12 MP, front 16 MP
- 3500 mAh
USB Type-C Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Display
65
Camera
49
Performance
48
Battery Life
61
Price: ~$206
Released: about 4 years ago
AnTuTu: 113,454
Generic score: 52 out of 100
- Android 6, Flyme 7.3
- 5.7" Super AMOLED display (1440 x 2560)
- Exynos 8 Octa 8890, 4 GB RAM
- Rear – 12 MP, front 5 MP
- 3400 mAh
NFC USB Type-C Corning Gorilla Glass 4
Display
63
Camera
46
Performance
40
Battery Life
70
Price: ~$210
Released: about 3 years ago
AnTuTu: 76,182
Generic score: 48 out of 100
- Android 7.3, Flyme 7
- 5.5" IPS LCD display (1080 x 1920)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 625, 4 GB RAM
- Rear – 12 MP, front 16 MP
- 4000 mAh
MicroSD Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Display
55
Camera
47
Performance
27
Battery Life
78
#7
Price: ~$178
Released: over 4 years ago
AnTuTu: 92,012
Generic score: 44 out of 100
- Android 6.0, Flyme UI
- 5.5" IPS LCD display (1080 x 1920)
- MediaTek MT6797, 4 GB RAM
- Rear – 12 MP, front 5 MP
- 3060 mAh
USB Type-C Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Display
55
Camera
40
Performance
29
Battery Life
57