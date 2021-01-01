TOP-10 Meizu Phones Under $80
Price: ~$75
Released: over 3 years ago
AnTuTu: 56,214
Generic score: 43 out of 100
- Android 6.0, Flyme 5.2
- 5.5" IPS LCD display (1080 x 1920)
- MediaTek MT6755, 4 GB RAM
- Rear – 13 MP, front 5 MP
- 4000 mAh
MicroSD
Display
53
Camera
37
Performance
22
Battery Life
75
Price: ~$76
Released: over 4 years ago
AnTuTu: 44,877
Generic score: 42 out of 100
- Android 5.1, Flyme UI
- 5.5" IPS LCD display (1080 x 1920)
- MediaTek MT6755, 2 GB RAM
- Rear – 13 MP, front 5 MP
- 4100 mAh
MicroSD
Display
53
Camera
39
Performance
22
Battery Life
70
#3
Price: ~$65
Released: about 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 16,000
Generic score: 41 out of 100
- Android 8.0, Flyme UI
- 5.45" IPS LCD display (720 x 1440)
- Spreadtrum SC9832E, 2 GB RAM
- Rear – 13 MP, front 8 MP
- 3000 mAh
MicroSD
Display
52
Camera
41
Performance
16
Battery Life
56