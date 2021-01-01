TOP-10 Nokia Phones Under $100
Price: ~$102
Released: over 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 120,343
Generic score: 50 out of 100
- Android 10, Android One
- 5.86" IPS LCD display (720 x 1520)
- MediaTek Helio P60, 6 GB RAM
- Rear – 13 MP, front 8 MP
- 3060 mAh
USB Type-C MicroSD
Display
53
Camera
45
Performance
34
Battery Life
57
#2
Price: ~$95
Released: about 1 year ago
AnTuTu: 60,023
Generic score: 48 out of 100
- Android 10, Android One
- 6.2" IPS LCD display (720 x 1520)
- MediaTek Helio A22, 2 GB RAM
- Rear – 13 MP, front 5 MP
- 4000 mAh
MicroSD
Display
57
Camera
46
Performance
18
Battery Life
69
Price: ~$86
Released: about 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 77,871
Generic score: 46 out of 100
- Android 10, Android One
- 6" IPS LCD display (720 x 1440)
- MediaTek Helio P22, 3 GB RAM
- Rear – 13 MP, front 8 MP
- 3500 mAh
NFC MicroSD
Display
53
Camera
46
Performance
24
Battery Life
63
#4
Price: ~$72
Released: 9 months ago
Generic score: 45 out of 100
- Android 10,
- 5.71" IPS LCD display (720 x 1520)
- Qualcomm 215, 1 GB RAM
- Rear – 8 MP, front 5 MP
- 3000 mAh
MicroSD
Display
58
Camera
41
Performance
16
Battery Life
56
#5
Price: ~$88
Released: over 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 40,292
Generic score: 42 out of 100
- Android 10.0, Android One
- 5.2" IPS LCD display (720 x 1440)
- MediaTek MT6750, 3 GB RAM
- Rear – 13 MP, front 8 MP
- 2990 mAh
MicroSD Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Display
54
Camera
41
Performance
19
Battery Life
49
#6
Price: ~$89
Released: over 3 years ago
AnTuTu: 48,933
Generic score: 41 out of 100
- Android 9.0,
- 5.5" IPS LCD display (1080 x 1920)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 430, 4 GB RAM
- Rear – 16 MP, front 8 MP
- 3000 mAh
NFC MicroSD Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Display
52
Camera
41
Performance
21
Battery Life
52
#7
Price: ~$61
Released: almost 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 35,323
Generic score: 38 out of 100
- Android 10, Android Go
- 5.45" TFT LCD display (480 x 960)
- MediaTek MT6739, 1 GB RAM
- Rear – 8 MP, front 5 MP
- 2500 mAh
MicroSD
Display
48
Camera
32
Performance
12
Battery Life
50