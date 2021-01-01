TOP-10 Nokia Phones Under $200
#1
Price: ~$165
Released: 8 months ago
AnTuTu: 139,787
Generic score: 57 out of 100
- Android 10.0, Android One
- 6.55" IPS LCD display (720 x 1600)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 665, 3 GB RAM
- Rear – 13 MP, front 8 MP
- 4000 mAh
NFC USB Type-C MicroSD Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Display
58
Camera
59
Performance
37
Battery Life
69
#2
Price: ~$150
Released: over 1 year ago
AnTuTu: 117,476
Generic score: 56 out of 100
- Android 10, Android One
- 6.3" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2280)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 636, 4 GB RAM
- Rear – 16 MP, front 8 MP
- 3500 mAh
NFC USB Type-C MicroSD Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Display
67
Camera
57
Performance
34
Battery Life
58
#3
Price: ~$191
Released: almost 3 years ago
AnTuTu: 148,984
Generic score: 56 out of 100
- Android 10, Android One
- 6" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2160)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 660, 4 GB RAM
- Rear – 12 MP, front 16 MP
- 3800 mAh
NFC USB Type-C MicroSD Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Display
59
Camera
52
Performance
44
Battery Life
69
#4
Price: ~$130
Released: over 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 117,822
Generic score: 55 out of 100
- Android 10, Android One
- 5.84" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2280)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 636, 4 GB RAM
- Rear – 12 MP, front 8 MP
- 3060 mAh
NFC USB Type-C MicroSD Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Display
65
Camera
55
Performance
34
Battery Life
61
Price: ~$123
Released: over 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 115,401
Generic score: 54 out of 100
- Android 10, Android One
- 5.8" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2280)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 636, 6 GB RAM
- Rear – 16 MP, front 16 MP
- 3060 mAh
NFC USB Type-C MicroSD Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Display
63
Camera
51
Performance
32
Battery Life
66
#6
Price: ~$115
Released: 4 months ago
AnTuTu: 75,689
Generic score: 51 out of 100
- Android 10, Android One
- 6.5" IPS LCD display (720 x 1600)
- MediaTek Helio P22, 3 GB RAM
- Rear – 13 MP, front 5 MP
- 4500 mAh
MicroSD
Display
60
Camera
48
Performance
21
Battery Life
75
#7
Price: ~$135
Released: almost 3 years ago
AnTuTu: 90,323
Generic score: 50 out of 100
- Android 10, Android One
- 5.5" IPS LCD display (1080 x 1920)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 630, 3 GB RAM
- Rear – 16 MP, front 8 MP
- 3000 mAh
NFC USB Type-C MicroSD Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Display
57
Camera
45
Performance
28
Battery Life
60
#8
Price: ~$137
Released: over 1 year ago
AnTuTu: 77,790
Generic score: 45 out of 100
- Android 10, Android One
- 5.71" IPS LCD display (720 x 1520)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 439, 3 GB RAM
- Rear – 13 MP, front 8 MP
- 3000 mAh
NFC MicroSD
Display
54
Camera
46
Performance
20
Battery Life
56