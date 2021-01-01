Home > Smartphone Ratings > Best Oppo Phones for $120 or less

TOP-10 Oppo Phones Under $120

#1

Oppo Realme C3
Oppo Realme C3 specs
Price: ~$123
Released: 11 months ago
Generic score: 55 out of 100
  • Android 10.0, realme UI 1.0
  • 6.5" IPS LCD display (720 x 1560)
  • MediaTek Helio G70, 4 GB RAM
  • Rear – 12 MP, front 5 MP
  • 5000 mAh
MicroSD Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Display
58
Camera
51
Performance
37
Battery Life
81
Full specs
#2

Oppo Realme 3
Oppo Realme 3 specs
Price: ~$113
Released: almost 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 132,899
Generic score: 52 out of 100
  • Android 10, Realme UI 1.0
  • 6.2" IPS LCD display (720 x 1520)
  • MediaTek Helio P70, 4 GB RAM
  • Rear – 13 MP, front 13 MP
  • 4230 mAh
MicroSD Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Display
53
Camera
50
Performance
35
Battery Life
76
Full specs
#3

Oppo A3s
Oppo A3s specs
Price: ~$123
Released: over 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 64,177
Generic score: 48 out of 100
  • Android 8.1, ColorOS 5.1
  • 6.2" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2340)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 450, 2 GB RAM
  • Rear – 13 MP, front 8 MP
  • 4230 mAh
MicroSD Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Display
60
Camera
45
Performance
27
Battery Life
72
Full specs
#4

Oppo A1k
Oppo A1k specs
Price: ~$96
Released: over 1 year ago
AnTuTu: 76,172
Generic score: 47 out of 100
  • Android 9.0, ColorOS 6 Lite
  • 6.1" IPS LCD display (720 x 1520)
  • MediaTek Helio P22, 2 GB RAM
  • Rear – 8 MP, front 5 MP
  • 4000 mAh
MicroSD Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Display
55
Camera
44
Performance
23
Battery Life
69
Full specs
#5

Oppo Realme C2
Oppo Realme C2 specs
Price: ~$98
Released: over 1 year ago
AnTuTu: 75,322
Generic score: 47 out of 100
  • Android 9.0, ColorOS 6 Lite
  • 6.1" IPS LCD display (720 x 1520)
  • MediaTek Helio P22, 3 GB RAM
  • Rear – 13 MP, front 5 MP
  • 4000 mAh
MicroSD Corning Gorilla Glass 3 IPX4
Display
55
Camera
46
Performance
22
Battery Life
69
Full specs
#6

Oppo A5s
Oppo A5s specs
Price: ~$102
Released: over 1 year ago
AnTuTu: 86,522
Generic score: 47 out of 100
  • Android 8.1, ColorOS 5.2
  • 6.2" IPS LCD display (720 x 1520)
  • MediaTek Helio P35, 3 GB RAM
  • Rear – 13 MP, front 8 MP
  • 4230 mAh
MicroSD Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Display
54
Camera
46
Performance
25
Battery Life
72
Full specs
#7

Oppo A5
Oppo A5 specs
Price: ~$116
Released: over 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 77,086
Generic score: 46 out of 100
  • Android 8.1, ColorOS 5.1
  • 6.2" IPS LCD display (720 x 1520)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 450, 4 GB RAM
  • Rear – 13 MP, front 8 MP
  • 4230 mAh
MicroSD Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Display
52
Camera
44
Performance
26
Battery Life
72
Full specs
РусскийEnglish