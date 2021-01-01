TOP-10 Oppo Phones Under $120
Price: ~$123
Released: 11 months ago
Generic score: 55 out of 100
- Android 10.0, realme UI 1.0
- 6.5" IPS LCD display (720 x 1560)
- MediaTek Helio G70, 4 GB RAM
- Rear – 12 MP, front 5 MP
- 5000 mAh
MicroSD Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Display
58
Camera
51
Performance
37
Battery Life
81
Price: ~$113
Released: almost 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 132,899
Generic score: 52 out of 100
- Android 10, Realme UI 1.0
- 6.2" IPS LCD display (720 x 1520)
- MediaTek Helio P70, 4 GB RAM
- Rear – 13 MP, front 13 MP
- 4230 mAh
MicroSD Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Display
53
Camera
50
Performance
35
Battery Life
76
#3
Price: ~$123
Released: over 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 64,177
Generic score: 48 out of 100
- Android 8.1, ColorOS 5.1
- 6.2" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2340)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 450, 2 GB RAM
- Rear – 13 MP, front 8 MP
- 4230 mAh
MicroSD Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Display
60
Camera
45
Performance
27
Battery Life
72
#4
Price: ~$96
Released: over 1 year ago
AnTuTu: 76,172
Generic score: 47 out of 100
- Android 9.0, ColorOS 6 Lite
- 6.1" IPS LCD display (720 x 1520)
- MediaTek Helio P22, 2 GB RAM
- Rear – 8 MP, front 5 MP
- 4000 mAh
MicroSD Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Display
55
Camera
44
Performance
23
Battery Life
69
Price: ~$98
Released: over 1 year ago
AnTuTu: 75,322
Generic score: 47 out of 100
- Android 9.0, ColorOS 6 Lite
- 6.1" IPS LCD display (720 x 1520)
- MediaTek Helio P22, 3 GB RAM
- Rear – 13 MP, front 5 MP
- 4000 mAh
MicroSD Corning Gorilla Glass 3 IPX4
Display
55
Camera
46
Performance
22
Battery Life
69
#6
Price: ~$102
Released: over 1 year ago
AnTuTu: 86,522
Generic score: 47 out of 100
- Android 8.1, ColorOS 5.2
- 6.2" IPS LCD display (720 x 1520)
- MediaTek Helio P35, 3 GB RAM
- Rear – 13 MP, front 8 MP
- 4230 mAh
MicroSD Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Display
54
Camera
46
Performance
25
Battery Life
72
#7
Price: ~$116
Released: over 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 77,086
Generic score: 46 out of 100
- Android 8.1, ColorOS 5.1
- 6.2" IPS LCD display (720 x 1520)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 450, 4 GB RAM
- Rear – 13 MP, front 8 MP
- 4230 mAh
MicroSD Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Display
52
Camera
44
Performance
26
Battery Life
72