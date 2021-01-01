Home > Smartphone Ratings > Best Samsung Phones for $200 or less

TOP-10 Samsung Phones Under $200

#1

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31 specs
Price: ~$197
Released: 9 months ago
AnTuTu: 110,672
Generic score: 63 out of 100
  • Android 10, One UI 2.5
  • 6.4" Super AMOLED display (1080 x 2400)
  • Mediatek Helio P65, 4 GB RAM
  • Rear – 48 MP, front 20 MP
  • 5000 mAh
NFC USB Type-C MicroSD
Display
73
Camera
58
Performance
37
Battery Life
92
Full specs
#2

Samsung Galaxy M40
Samsung Galaxy M40 specs
Price: ~$137
Released: over 1 year ago
AnTuTu: 177,821
Generic score: 60 out of 100
  • Android 10, One UI 2.0
  • 6.3" PLS TFT display (1080 x 2340)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 675, 4 GB RAM
  • Rear – 32 MP, front 16 MP
  • 3500 mAh
NFC USB Type-C MicroSD
Display
64
Camera
61
Performance
45
Battery Life
72
Full specs
#3

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s specs
Price: ~$175
Released: 7 months ago
Generic score: 59 out of 100
  • Android 10, One UI 2,0
  • 6.5" PLS TFT display (720 x 1600)
  • Exynos 850, 4 GB RAM
  • Rear – 48 MP, front 13 MP
  • 5000 mAh
NFC USB Type-C MicroSD
Display
59
Camera
58
Performance
29
Battery Life
90
Full specs
#4

Samsung Galaxy A30s
Samsung Galaxy A30s specs
Price: ~$164
Released: over 1 year ago
AnTuTu: 107,123
Generic score: 58 out of 100
  • Android 10, One UI 2.0
  • 6.4" Super AMOLED display (720 x 1560)
  • Exynos 7 Octa 7904, 4 GB RAM
  • Rear – 25 MP, front 16 MP
  • 4000 mAh
NFC USB Type-C MicroSD
Display
62
Camera
58
Performance
31
Battery Life
78
Full specs
#5

Samsung Galaxy A30
Samsung Galaxy A30 specs
Price: ~$194
Released: almost 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 108,934
Generic score: 57 out of 100
  • Android 10, One UI 2.0
  • 6.4" Super AMOLED display (1080 x 2340)
  • Exynos 7 Octa 7904, 3 GB RAM
  • Rear – 16 MP, front 16 MP
  • 4000 mAh
NFC USB Type-C MicroSD Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Display
66
Camera
53
Performance
32
Battery Life
73
Full specs
#6

Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018)
Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) specs
Price: ~$143
Released: over 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 123,414
Generic score: 56 out of 100
  • Android 10, One UI 2.0
  • 6" Super AMOLED display (1080 x 2220)
  • Exynos 7 Octa 7885, 6 GB RAM
  • Rear – 24 MP, front 24 MP
  • 3300 mAh
NFC MicroSD Corning Gorilla Glass 4
Display
68
Camera
57
Performance
33
Battery Life
64
Full specs
#7

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11 specs
Price: ~$151
Released: 9 months ago
AnTuTu: 71,548
Generic score: 55 out of 100
  • Android 10.0, One UI 2.0
  • 6.4" PLS TFT display (720 x 1560)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 450, 3 GB RAM
  • Rear – 13 MP, front 8 MP
  • 5000 mAh
USB Type-C MicroSD
Display
57
Camera
55
Performance
22
Battery Life
91
Full specs
#8

Samsung Galaxy M20
Samsung Galaxy M20 specs
Price: ~$200
Released: almost 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 107,845
Generic score: 55 out of 100
  • Android 10, One UI 2.0
  • 6.3" PLS TFT display (1080 x 2340)
  • Exynos 7 Octa 7904, 4 GB RAM
  • Rear – 13 MP, front 8 MP
  • 5000 mAh
NFC USB Type-C MicroSD
Display
62
Camera
48
Performance
30
Battery Life
82
Full specs
#9

Samsung Galaxy A8 Plus (2018)
Samsung Galaxy A8 Plus (2018) specs
Price: ~$150
Released: about 3 years ago
AnTuTu: 85,899
Generic score: 55 out of 100
  • Android 9.0, One UI
  • 6" Super AMOLED display (1080 x 2220)
  • Exynos 7 Octa 7885, 4 GB RAM
  • Rear – 16 MP, front 16 MP
  • 3500 mAh
NFC USB Type-C MicroSD Corning Gorilla Glass 4 IP68
Display
60
Camera
46
Performance
34
Battery Life
72
Full specs
#10

Samsung Galaxy S7
Samsung Galaxy S7 specs
Price: ~$118
Released: almost 5 years ago
AnTuTu: 132,342
Generic score: 55 out of 100
  • Android 8.0, TouchWiz UI
  • 5.1" Super AMOLED display (1440 x 2560)
  • Exynos 8 Octa 8890, 4 GB RAM
  • Rear – 12 MP, front 5 MP
  • 3000 mAh
NFC Wireless charging MicroSD Corning Gorilla Glass 4 IP68
Display
63
Camera
53
Performance
49
Battery Life
67
Full specs
РусскийEnglish