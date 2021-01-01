TOP-10 Samsung Phones Under $200
Price: ~$197
Released: 9 months ago
AnTuTu: 110,672
Generic score: 63 out of 100
- Android 10, One UI 2.5
- 6.4" Super AMOLED display (1080 x 2400)
- Mediatek Helio P65, 4 GB RAM
- Rear – 48 MP, front 20 MP
- 5000 mAh
NFC USB Type-C MicroSD
Display
73
Camera
58
Performance
37
Battery Life
92
Price: ~$137
Released: over 1 year ago
AnTuTu: 177,821
Generic score: 60 out of 100
- Android 10, One UI 2.0
- 6.3" PLS TFT display (1080 x 2340)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 675, 4 GB RAM
- Rear – 32 MP, front 16 MP
- 3500 mAh
NFC USB Type-C MicroSD
Display
64
Camera
61
Performance
45
Battery Life
72
Price: ~$175
Released: 7 months ago
Generic score: 59 out of 100
- Android 10, One UI 2,0
- 6.5" PLS TFT display (720 x 1600)
- Exynos 850, 4 GB RAM
- Rear – 48 MP, front 13 MP
- 5000 mAh
NFC USB Type-C MicroSD
Display
59
Camera
58
Performance
29
Battery Life
90
Price: ~$164
Released: over 1 year ago
AnTuTu: 107,123
Generic score: 58 out of 100
- Android 10, One UI 2.0
- 6.4" Super AMOLED display (720 x 1560)
- Exynos 7 Octa 7904, 4 GB RAM
- Rear – 25 MP, front 16 MP
- 4000 mAh
NFC USB Type-C MicroSD
Display
62
Camera
58
Performance
31
Battery Life
78
Price: ~$194
Released: almost 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 108,934
Generic score: 57 out of 100
- Android 10, One UI 2.0
- 6.4" Super AMOLED display (1080 x 2340)
- Exynos 7 Octa 7904, 3 GB RAM
- Rear – 16 MP, front 16 MP
- 4000 mAh
NFC USB Type-C MicroSD Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Display
66
Camera
53
Performance
32
Battery Life
73
Price: ~$143
Released: over 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 123,414
Generic score: 56 out of 100
- Android 10, One UI 2.0
- 6" Super AMOLED display (1080 x 2220)
- Exynos 7 Octa 7885, 6 GB RAM
- Rear – 24 MP, front 24 MP
- 3300 mAh
NFC MicroSD Corning Gorilla Glass 4
Display
68
Camera
57
Performance
33
Battery Life
64
Price: ~$151
Released: 9 months ago
AnTuTu: 71,548
Generic score: 55 out of 100
- Android 10.0, One UI 2.0
- 6.4" PLS TFT display (720 x 1560)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 450, 3 GB RAM
- Rear – 13 MP, front 8 MP
- 5000 mAh
USB Type-C MicroSD
Display
57
Camera
55
Performance
22
Battery Life
91
Price: ~$200
Released: almost 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 107,845
Generic score: 55 out of 100
- Android 10, One UI 2.0
- 6.3" PLS TFT display (1080 x 2340)
- Exynos 7 Octa 7904, 4 GB RAM
- Rear – 13 MP, front 8 MP
- 5000 mAh
NFC USB Type-C MicroSD
Display
62
Camera
48
Performance
30
Battery Life
82
Price: ~$150
Released: about 3 years ago
AnTuTu: 85,899
Generic score: 55 out of 100
- Android 9.0, One UI
- 6" Super AMOLED display (1080 x 2220)
- Exynos 7 Octa 7885, 4 GB RAM
- Rear – 16 MP, front 16 MP
- 3500 mAh
NFC USB Type-C MicroSD Corning Gorilla Glass 4 IP68
Display
60
Camera
46
Performance
34
Battery Life
72
Price: ~$118
Released: almost 5 years ago
AnTuTu: 132,342
Generic score: 55 out of 100
- Android 8.0, TouchWiz UI
- 5.1" Super AMOLED display (1440 x 2560)
- Exynos 8 Octa 8890, 4 GB RAM
- Rear – 12 MP, front 5 MP
- 3000 mAh
NFC Wireless charging MicroSD Corning Gorilla Glass 4 IP68
Display
63
Camera
53
Performance
49
Battery Life
67