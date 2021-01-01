Home > Smartphone Ratings > Best Samsung Phones for $80 or less

TOP-10 Samsung Phones Under $80

#1

Samsung Galaxy A01 Core
Samsung Galaxy A01 Core specs
Price: ~$73
Released: 5 months ago
AnTuTu: 44,878
Generic score: 46 out of 100
  • Android 10, Android Go
  • 5.3" PLS TFT display (720 x 1480)
  • MediaTek MT6739, 1 GB RAM
  • Rear – 8 MP, front 5 MP
  • 3000 mAh
MicroSD
Display
59
Camera
43
Performance
15
Battery Life
56
Full specs
#2

Samsung Galaxy J6 Plus
Samsung Galaxy J6 Plus specs
Price: ~$68
Released: over 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 67,434
Generic score: 46 out of 100
  • Android 9.0, One UI 1.0
  • 6" TFT LCD display (720 x 1480)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 425, 4 GB RAM
  • Rear – 13 MP, front 8 MP
  • 3300 mAh
NFC MicroSD
Display
54
Camera
46
Performance
26
Battery Life
60
Full specs
#3

Samsung Galaxy E5
Samsung Galaxy E5 specs
Price: ~$68
Released: almost 6 years ago
AnTuTu: 22,833
Generic score: 40 out of 100
  • Android 4.4.4, TouchWiz
  • 5" Super AMOLED display (720 x 1280)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 410, 1.5 GB RAM
  • Rear – 8 MP, front 5 MP
  • 2400 mAh
MicroSD Corning Gorilla Glass 4
Display
49
Camera
37
Performance
32
Battery Life
49
Full specs
#4

Samsung Galaxy J2 (2018)
Samsung Galaxy J2 (2018) specs
Price: ~$67
Released: about 3 years ago
AnTuTu: 34,045
Generic score: 39 out of 100
  • Android 8.0, Experience UI
  • 5" Super AMOLED display (540 x 960)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 425, 2 GB RAM
  • Rear – 8 MP, front 5 MP
  • 2600 mAh
MicroSD
Display
48
Camera
38
Performance
15
Battery Life
51
Full specs
#5

Samsung Galaxy J2 Core
Samsung Galaxy J2 Core specs
Price: ~$53
Released: over 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 38,134
Generic score: 39 out of 100
  • Android 8.1, Android Go
  • 5" TFT LCD display (540 x 960)
  • Exynos 7 Quad 7570, 1 GB RAM
  • Rear – 8 MP, front 5 MP
  • 2600 mAh
MicroSD
Display
46
Camera
36
Performance
17
Battery Life
51
Full specs
#6

Samsung Galaxy J3 (2016)
Samsung Galaxy J3 (2016) specs
Price: ~$61
Released: about 5 years ago
AnTuTu: 24,553
Generic score: 37 out of 100
  • Android 7.1.1, TouchWiz
  • 5" Super AMOLED display (720 x 1280)
  • Spreadtrum SC9830A, 1.5 GB RAM
  • Rear – 8 MP, front 5 MP
  • 2600 mAh
NFC MicroSD
Display
50
Camera
36
Performance
13
Battery Life
50
Full specs
#7

Samsung Galaxy J2 Prime
Samsung Galaxy J2 Prime specs
Price: ~$61
Released: about 4 years ago
AnTuTu: 40,343
Generic score: 36 out of 100
  • Android 8.0, TouchWiz UX
  • 5" TFT LCD display (540 x 960)
  • MediaTek MT6737, 1.5 GB RAM
  • Rear – 8 MP, front 5 MP
  • 2600 mAh
MicroSD
Display
40
Camera
36
Performance
16
Battery Life
51
Full specs
#8

Samsung Galaxy J1 (2016)
Samsung Galaxy J1 (2016) specs
Price: ~$66
Released: about 5 years ago
AnTuTu: 22,933
Generic score: 33 out of 100
  • Android 5.1.1, TouchWiz
  • 4.5" Super AMOLED display (480 x 800)
  • Spreadtrum SC7727SE, 1 GB RAM
  • Rear – 5 MP, front 2 MP
  • 2050 mAh
MicroSD
Display
42
Camera
34
Performance
12
Battery Life
44
Full specs
#9

Samsung Galaxy Grand Prime
Samsung Galaxy Grand Prime specs
Price: ~$55
Released: over 6 years ago
AnTuTu: 21,454
Generic score: 33 out of 100
  • Android 5.1, TouchWiz
  • 5" TFT LCD display (540 x 960)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 410, 1 GB RAM
  • Rear – 8 MP, front 5 MP
  • 2600 mAh
MicroSD
Display
41
Camera
35
Performance
12
Battery Life
51
Full specs
#10

Samsung Galaxy j1 Mini
Samsung Galaxy j1 Mini specs
Price: ~$64
Released: almost 5 years ago
AnTuTu: 17,633
Generic score: 31 out of 100
  • Android 5.1, TouchWiz
  • 4" TFT LCD display (480 x 800)
  • Spreadtrum SC8830, 0.76 GB RAM
  • Rear – 5 MP, front 0.3 MP
  • 1500 mAh
MicroSD
Display
39
Camera
33
Performance
11
Battery Life
38
Full specs
