TOP-10 Samsung Phones Under $80
Price: ~$73
Released: 5 months ago
AnTuTu: 44,878
Generic score: 46 out of 100
- Android 10, Android Go
- 5.3" PLS TFT display (720 x 1480)
- MediaTek MT6739, 1 GB RAM
- Rear – 8 MP, front 5 MP
- 3000 mAh
MicroSD
Display
59
Camera
43
Performance
15
Battery Life
56
Price: ~$68
Released: over 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 67,434
Generic score: 46 out of 100
- Android 9.0, One UI 1.0
- 6" TFT LCD display (720 x 1480)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 425, 4 GB RAM
- Rear – 13 MP, front 8 MP
- 3300 mAh
NFC MicroSD
Display
54
Camera
46
Performance
26
Battery Life
60
Price: ~$68
Released: almost 6 years ago
AnTuTu: 22,833
Generic score: 40 out of 100
- Android 4.4.4, TouchWiz
- 5" Super AMOLED display (720 x 1280)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 410, 1.5 GB RAM
- Rear – 8 MP, front 5 MP
- 2400 mAh
MicroSD Corning Gorilla Glass 4
Display
49
Camera
37
Performance
32
Battery Life
49
Price: ~$67
Released: about 3 years ago
AnTuTu: 34,045
Generic score: 39 out of 100
- Android 8.0, Experience UI
- 5" Super AMOLED display (540 x 960)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 425, 2 GB RAM
- Rear – 8 MP, front 5 MP
- 2600 mAh
MicroSD
Display
48
Camera
38
Performance
15
Battery Life
51
Price: ~$53
Released: over 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 38,134
Generic score: 39 out of 100
- Android 8.1, Android Go
- 5" TFT LCD display (540 x 960)
- Exynos 7 Quad 7570, 1 GB RAM
- Rear – 8 MP, front 5 MP
- 2600 mAh
MicroSD
Display
46
Camera
36
Performance
17
Battery Life
51
Price: ~$61
Released: about 5 years ago
AnTuTu: 24,553
Generic score: 37 out of 100
- Android 7.1.1, TouchWiz
- 5" Super AMOLED display (720 x 1280)
- Spreadtrum SC9830A, 1.5 GB RAM
- Rear – 8 MP, front 5 MP
- 2600 mAh
NFC MicroSD
Display
50
Camera
36
Performance
13
Battery Life
50
Price: ~$61
Released: about 4 years ago
AnTuTu: 40,343
Generic score: 36 out of 100
- Android 8.0, TouchWiz UX
- 5" TFT LCD display (540 x 960)
- MediaTek MT6737, 1.5 GB RAM
- Rear – 8 MP, front 5 MP
- 2600 mAh
MicroSD
Display
40
Camera
36
Performance
16
Battery Life
51
Price: ~$66
Released: about 5 years ago
AnTuTu: 22,933
Generic score: 33 out of 100
- Android 5.1.1, TouchWiz
- 4.5" Super AMOLED display (480 x 800)
- Spreadtrum SC7727SE, 1 GB RAM
- Rear – 5 MP, front 2 MP
- 2050 mAh
MicroSD
Display
42
Camera
34
Performance
12
Battery Life
44
Price: ~$55
Released: over 6 years ago
AnTuTu: 21,454
Generic score: 33 out of 100
- Android 5.1, TouchWiz
- 5" TFT LCD display (540 x 960)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 410, 1 GB RAM
- Rear – 8 MP, front 5 MP
- 2600 mAh
MicroSD
Display
41
Camera
35
Performance
12
Battery Life
51
Price: ~$64
Released: almost 5 years ago
AnTuTu: 17,633
Generic score: 31 out of 100
- Android 5.1, TouchWiz
- 4" TFT LCD display (480 x 800)
- Spreadtrum SC8830, 0.76 GB RAM
- Rear – 5 MP, front 0.3 MP
- 1500 mAh
MicroSD
Display
39
Camera
33
Performance
11
Battery Life
38