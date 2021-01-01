Home > Smartphone Ratings > Best Phones Under 120 USD

Best Smartphones Under $120

#1

Huawei Honor 9X Lite
Huawei Honor 9X Lite specs
Price: ~$126
Released: 8 months ago
AnTuTu: 139,212
Generic score: 57 out of 100
  • Android 9, EMUI 9.1
  • 6.5" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2340)
  • HiSilicon Kirin 710F, 4 GB RAM
  • Rear – 48 MP, front 16 MP
  • 3750 mAh
Display
66
Camera
54
Performance
38
Battery Life
66
Full specs
#2

Oppo Realme C3
Oppo Realme C3 specs
Price: ~$123
Released: 11 months ago
Generic score: 55 out of 100
  • Android 10.0, realme UI 1.0
  • 6.5" IPS LCD display (720 x 1560)
  • MediaTek Helio G70, 4 GB RAM
  • Rear – 12 MP, front 5 MP
  • 5000 mAh
Display
58
Camera
51
Performance
37
Battery Life
81
Full specs
#3

Huawei Honor 8X
Huawei Honor 8X specs
Price: ~$126
Released: over 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 138,119
Generic score: 55 out of 100
  • Android 9.0, EMUI 9
  • 6.5" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2340)
  • HiSilicon Kirin 710, 6 GB RAM
  • Rear – 20 MP, front 16 MP
  • 3750 mAh
Display
60
Camera
55
Performance
38
Battery Life
68
Full specs
#4

Samsung Galaxy S7
Samsung Galaxy S7 specs
Price: ~$118
Released: almost 5 years ago
AnTuTu: 132,342
Generic score: 55 out of 100
  • Android 8.0, TouchWiz UI
  • 5.1" Super AMOLED display (1440 x 2560)
  • Exynos 8 Octa 8890, 4 GB RAM
  • Rear – 12 MP, front 5 MP
  • 3000 mAh
Display
63
Camera
53
Performance
49
Battery Life
67
Full specs
#5

Xiaomi Redmi 9C
Xiaomi Redmi 9C specs
Price: ~$108
Released: 4 months ago
Generic score: 54 out of 100
  • Android 10, MIUI 12
  • 6.53" IPS LCD display (720 x 1600)
  • MediaTek Helio G35, 3 GB RAM
  • Rear – 13 MP, front 5 MP
  • 5000 mAh
Display
58
Camera
51
Performance
24
Battery Life
81
Full specs
#6

Xiaomi Mi A2
Xiaomi Mi A2 specs
Price: ~$109
Released: over 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 130,172
Generic score: 54 out of 100
  • Android 10, Android One
  • 5.99" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2160)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 660, 6 GB RAM
  • Rear – 12 MP, front 20 MP
  • 3010 mAh
Display
59
Camera
52
Performance
36
Battery Life
59
Full specs
#7

Nokia 6.1 Plus
Nokia 6.1 Plus specs
Price: ~$123
Released: over 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 115,401
Generic score: 54 out of 100
  • Android 10, Android One
  • 5.8" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2280)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 636, 6 GB RAM
  • Rear – 16 MP, front 16 MP
  • 3060 mAh
Display
63
Camera
51
Performance
32
Battery Life
66
Full specs
#8

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro specs
Price: ~$123
Released: over 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 115,976
Generic score: 53 out of 100
  • Android 9.0, MIUI 12
  • 6.26" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2280)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 636, 6 GB RAM
  • Rear – 12 MP, front 20 MP
  • 4000 mAh
Display
61
Camera
50
Performance
32
Battery Life
67
Full specs
#9

Oppo Realme 3
Oppo Realme 3 specs
Price: ~$113
Released: almost 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 132,899
Generic score: 52 out of 100
  • Android 10, Realme UI 1.0
  • 6.2" IPS LCD display (720 x 1520)
  • MediaTek Helio P70, 4 GB RAM
  • Rear – 13 MP, front 13 MP
  • 4230 mAh
Display
53
Camera
50
Performance
35
Battery Life
76
Full specs
#10

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 specs
Price: ~$105
Released: almost 3 years ago
AnTuTu: 116,744
Generic score: 52 out of 100
  • Android 9.0, MIUI 12
  • 5.99" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2160)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 636, 6 GB RAM
  • Rear – 12 MP, front 5 MP
  • 4000 mAh
Display
60
Camera
44
Performance
31
Battery Life
76
Full specs
#11

Nokia 2.4
Nokia 2.4 specs
Price: ~$115
Released: 4 months ago
AnTuTu: 75,689
Generic score: 51 out of 100
  • Android 10, Android One
  • 6.5" IPS LCD display (720 x 1600)
  • MediaTek Helio P22, 3 GB RAM
  • Rear – 13 MP, front 5 MP
  • 4500 mAh
Display
60
Camera
48
Performance
21
Battery Life
75
Full specs
#12

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A specs
Price: ~$98
Released: 5 months ago
Generic score: 51 out of 100
  • Android 10, MIUI 12
  • 6.53" IPS LCD display (720 x 1600)
  • MediaTek Helio G25, 2 GB RAM
  • Rear – 13 MP, front 5 MP
  • 5000 mAh
Display
59
Camera
41
Performance
24
Battery Life
81
Full specs
#13

Xiaomi Redmi 8A
Xiaomi Redmi 8A specs
Price: ~$116
Released: over 1 year ago
AnTuTu: 77,784
Generic score: 51 out of 100
  • Android 10, MIUI 12
  • 6.22" IPS LCD display (720 x 1520)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 439, 2 GB RAM
  • Rear – 12 MP, front 8 MP
  • 5000 mAh
Display
55
Camera
46
Performance
22
Battery Life
91
Full specs
#14

Meizu Note 8
Meizu Note 8 specs
Price: ~$123
Released: about 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 103,987
Generic score: 51 out of 100
  • Android 8.1, Flyme UI 7.3
  • 6" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2160)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 632, 4 GB RAM
  • Rear – 12 MP, front 8 MP
  • 3600 mAh
Display
60
Camera
47
Performance
30
Battery Life
73
Full specs
#15

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro specs
Price: ~$108
Released: over 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 73,459
Generic score: 51 out of 100
  • Android 10, MIUI 12
  • 5.84" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2280)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 625, 4 GB RAM
  • Rear – 12 MP, front 5 MP
  • 4000 mAh
Display
62
Camera
45
Performance
31
Battery Life
72
Full specs
