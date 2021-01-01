Best Smartphones Under $120
Price: ~$126
Released: 8 months ago
AnTuTu: 139,212
Generic score: 57 out of 100
- Android 9, EMUI 9.1
- 6.5" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2340)
- HiSilicon Kirin 710F, 4 GB RAM
- Rear – 48 MP, front 16 MP
- 3750 mAh
Display
66
Camera
54
Performance
38
Battery Life
66
Price: ~$123
Released: 11 months ago
Generic score: 55 out of 100
- Android 10.0, realme UI 1.0
- 6.5" IPS LCD display (720 x 1560)
- MediaTek Helio G70, 4 GB RAM
- Rear – 12 MP, front 5 MP
- 5000 mAh
Display
58
Camera
51
Performance
37
Battery Life
81
Price: ~$126
Released: over 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 138,119
Generic score: 55 out of 100
- Android 9.0, EMUI 9
- 6.5" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2340)
- HiSilicon Kirin 710, 6 GB RAM
- Rear – 20 MP, front 16 MP
- 3750 mAh
Display
60
Camera
55
Performance
38
Battery Life
68
Price: ~$118
Released: almost 5 years ago
AnTuTu: 132,342
Generic score: 55 out of 100
- Android 8.0, TouchWiz UI
- 5.1" Super AMOLED display (1440 x 2560)
- Exynos 8 Octa 8890, 4 GB RAM
- Rear – 12 MP, front 5 MP
- 3000 mAh
Display
63
Camera
53
Performance
49
Battery Life
67
Price: ~$108
Released: 4 months ago
Generic score: 54 out of 100
- Android 10, MIUI 12
- 6.53" IPS LCD display (720 x 1600)
- MediaTek Helio G35, 3 GB RAM
- Rear – 13 MP, front 5 MP
- 5000 mAh
Display
58
Camera
51
Performance
24
Battery Life
81
#6
Price: ~$109
Released: over 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 130,172
Generic score: 54 out of 100
- Android 10, Android One
- 5.99" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2160)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 660, 6 GB RAM
- Rear – 12 MP, front 20 MP
- 3010 mAh
Display
59
Camera
52
Performance
36
Battery Life
59
Price: ~$123
Released: over 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 115,401
Generic score: 54 out of 100
- Android 10, Android One
- 5.8" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2280)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 636, 6 GB RAM
- Rear – 16 MP, front 16 MP
- 3060 mAh
Display
63
Camera
51
Performance
32
Battery Life
66
Price: ~$123
Released: over 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 115,976
Generic score: 53 out of 100
- Android 9.0, MIUI 12
- 6.26" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2280)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 636, 6 GB RAM
- Rear – 12 MP, front 20 MP
- 4000 mAh
Display
61
Camera
50
Performance
32
Battery Life
67
Price: ~$113
Released: almost 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 132,899
Generic score: 52 out of 100
- Android 10, Realme UI 1.0
- 6.2" IPS LCD display (720 x 1520)
- MediaTek Helio P70, 4 GB RAM
- Rear – 13 MP, front 13 MP
- 4230 mAh
Display
53
Camera
50
Performance
35
Battery Life
76
Price: ~$105
Released: almost 3 years ago
AnTuTu: 116,744
Generic score: 52 out of 100
- Android 9.0, MIUI 12
- 5.99" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2160)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 636, 6 GB RAM
- Rear – 12 MP, front 5 MP
- 4000 mAh
Display
60
Camera
44
Performance
31
Battery Life
76
#11
Price: ~$115
Released: 4 months ago
AnTuTu: 75,689
Generic score: 51 out of 100
- Android 10, Android One
- 6.5" IPS LCD display (720 x 1600)
- MediaTek Helio P22, 3 GB RAM
- Rear – 13 MP, front 5 MP
- 4500 mAh
Display
60
Camera
48
Performance
21
Battery Life
75
#12
Price: ~$98
Released: 5 months ago
Generic score: 51 out of 100
- Android 10, MIUI 12
- 6.53" IPS LCD display (720 x 1600)
- MediaTek Helio G25, 2 GB RAM
- Rear – 13 MP, front 5 MP
- 5000 mAh
Display
59
Camera
41
Performance
24
Battery Life
81
#13
Price: ~$116
Released: over 1 year ago
AnTuTu: 77,784
Generic score: 51 out of 100
- Android 10, MIUI 12
- 6.22" IPS LCD display (720 x 1520)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 439, 2 GB RAM
- Rear – 12 MP, front 8 MP
- 5000 mAh
Display
55
Camera
46
Performance
22
Battery Life
91
#14
Price: ~$123
Released: about 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 103,987
Generic score: 51 out of 100
- Android 8.1, Flyme UI 7.3
- 6" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2160)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 632, 4 GB RAM
- Rear – 12 MP, front 8 MP
- 3600 mAh
Display
60
Camera
47
Performance
30
Battery Life
73
Price: ~$108
Released: over 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 73,459
Generic score: 51 out of 100
- Android 10, MIUI 12
- 5.84" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2280)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 625, 4 GB RAM
- Rear – 12 MP, front 5 MP
- 4000 mAh
Display
62
Camera
45
Performance
31
Battery Life
72