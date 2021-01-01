Home > Smartphone Ratings > Best Phones Under 160 USD

Best Smartphones Under $160

#1

Xiaomi Black Shark 3S
Xiaomi Black Shark 3S specs
Price: ~$150
Released: 5 months ago
Generic score: 79 out of 100
  • Android 10.0, Joy UI 12
  • 6.67" AMOLED display (1080 x 2400)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 12 GB RAM
  • Rear – 64 MP, front 20 MP
  • 4729 mAh
Display
85
Camera
72
Performance
81
Battery Life
88
Full specs
#2

Xiaomi Black Shark 2
Xiaomi Black Shark 2 specs
Price: ~$137
Released: almost 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 395,733
Generic score: 71 out of 100
  • Android 10, JoyUI 11
  • 6.39" AMOLED display (1080 x 2340)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, 12 GB RAM
  • Rear – 48 MP, front 20 MP
  • 4000 mAh
Display
69
Camera
60
Performance
82
Battery Life
74
Full specs
#3

Huawei P40 Lite
Huawei P40 Lite specs
Price: ~$140
Released: 11 months ago
AnTuTu: 233,892
Generic score: 68 out of 100
  • Android 10.0, EMUI 10
  • 6.4" LTPS LCD display (1080 x 2310)
  • HiSilicon Kirin 810, 8 GB RAM
  • Rear – 48 MP, front 16 MP
  • 4200 mAh
Display
66
Camera
64
Performance
61
Battery Life
85
Full specs
#4

Oppo Realme 6
Oppo Realme 6 specs
Price: ~$146
Released: 10 months ago
Generic score: 66 out of 100
  • Android 10.0, Realme UI
  • 6.5" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2400)
  • MediaTek Helio G90T, 8 GB RAM
  • Rear – 64 MP, front 16 MP
  • 4300 mAh
Display
72
Camera
62
Performance
57
Battery Life
81
Full specs
#5

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9 specs
Price: ~$144
Released: 6 months ago
Generic score: 62 out of 100
  • Android 10, MIUI 12
  • 6.53" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2340)
  • MediaTek Helio G80, 4 GB RAM
  • Rear – 13 MP, front 8 MP
  • 5020 mAh
Display
65
Camera
56
Performance
39
Battery Life
90
Full specs
#6

Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact
Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact specs
Price: ~$134
Released: almost 3 years ago
AnTuTu: 265,459
Generic score: 62 out of 100
  • Android 10,
  • 5" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2160)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, 4 GB RAM
  • Rear – 13 MP, front 8 MP
  • 2870 mAh
Display
65
Camera
51
Performance
62
Battery Life
63
Full specs
#7

Oppo A53
Oppo A53 specs
Price: ~$147
Released: 5 months ago
Generic score: 61 out of 100
  • Android 10, ColorOS 7.2
  • 6.5" IPS LCD display (720 x 1600)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 460, 4 GB RAM
  • Rear – 13 MP, front 8 MP
  • 5000 mAh
Display
65
Camera
51
Performance
37
Battery Life
91
Full specs
#8

ZTE Blade V2020
ZTE Blade V2020 specs
Price: ~$148
Released: 6 months ago
Generic score: 60 out of 100
  • Android 10, MiFavor 10.1
  • 6.53" LTPS LCD display (1080 x 2340)
  • MediaTek Helio P70, 4 GB RAM
  • Rear – 48 MP, front 16 MP
  • 4000 mAh
Display
67
Camera
61
Performance
37
Battery Life
78
Full specs
#9

Samsung Galaxy M40
Samsung Galaxy M40 specs
Price: ~$137
Released: over 1 year ago
AnTuTu: 177,821
Generic score: 60 out of 100
  • Android 10, One UI 2.0
  • 6.3" PLS TFT display (1080 x 2340)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 675, 4 GB RAM
  • Rear – 32 MP, front 16 MP
  • 3500 mAh
Display
64
Camera
61
Performance
45
Battery Life
72
Full specs
#10

Meizu Note 9
Meizu Note 9 specs
Price: ~$164
Released: almost 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 176,988
Generic score: 59 out of 100
  • Android 9.0, Flyme 7.2
  • 6.2" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2244)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 675, 6 GB RAM
  • Rear – 48 MP, front 20 MP
  • 4000 mAh
Display
61
Camera
53
Performance
44
Battery Life
78
Full specs
#11

Samsung Galaxy A30s
Samsung Galaxy A30s specs
Price: ~$164
Released: over 1 year ago
AnTuTu: 107,123
Generic score: 58 out of 100
  • Android 10, One UI 2.0
  • 6.4" Super AMOLED display (720 x 1560)
  • Exynos 7 Octa 7904, 4 GB RAM
  • Rear – 25 MP, front 16 MP
  • 4000 mAh
Display
62
Camera
58
Performance
31
Battery Life
78
Full specs
#12

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 specs
Price: ~$138
Released: about 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 132,987
Generic score: 58 out of 100
  • Android 10, MIUI 12
  • 6.3" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2340)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 660, 4 GB RAM
  • Rear – 48 MP, front 13 MP
  • 4000 mAh
Display
62
Camera
51
Performance
38
Battery Life
78
Full specs
#13

Xiaomi Mi 8 SE
Xiaomi Mi 8 SE specs
Price: ~$137
Released: over 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 174,343
Generic score: 58 out of 100
  • Android 10, MIUI 12
  • 5.88" AMOLED display (1080 x 2244)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 710, 6 GB RAM
  • Rear – 12 MP, front 20 MP
  • 3120 mAh
Display
65
Camera
52
Performance
45
Battery Life
64
Full specs
#14

Huawei Honor 9X Lite
Huawei Honor 9X Lite specs
Price: ~$126
Released: 8 months ago
AnTuTu: 139,212
Generic score: 57 out of 100
  • Android 9, EMUI 9.1
  • 6.5" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2340)
  • HiSilicon Kirin 710F, 4 GB RAM
  • Rear – 48 MP, front 16 MP
  • 3750 mAh
Display
66
Camera
54
Performance
38
Battery Life
66
Full specs
#15

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3 specs
Price: ~$165
Released: 8 months ago
AnTuTu: 139,787
Generic score: 57 out of 100
  • Android 10.0, Android One
  • 6.55" IPS LCD display (720 x 1600)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 665, 3 GB RAM
  • Rear – 13 MP, front 8 MP
  • 4000 mAh
Display
58
Camera
59
Performance
37
Battery Life
69
Full specs
