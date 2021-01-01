Best Smartphones Under $160
Price: ~$150
Released: 5 months ago
Generic score: 79 out of 100
- Android 10.0, Joy UI 12
- 6.67" AMOLED display (1080 x 2400)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 12 GB RAM
- Rear – 64 MP, front 20 MP
- 4729 mAh
Display
85
Camera
72
Performance
81
Battery Life
88
Price: ~$137
Released: almost 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 395,733
Generic score: 71 out of 100
- Android 10, JoyUI 11
- 6.39" AMOLED display (1080 x 2340)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, 12 GB RAM
- Rear – 48 MP, front 20 MP
- 4000 mAh
Display
69
Camera
60
Performance
82
Battery Life
74
Price: ~$140
Released: 11 months ago
AnTuTu: 233,892
Generic score: 68 out of 100
- Android 10.0, EMUI 10
- 6.4" LTPS LCD display (1080 x 2310)
- HiSilicon Kirin 810, 8 GB RAM
- Rear – 48 MP, front 16 MP
- 4200 mAh
Display
66
Camera
64
Performance
61
Battery Life
85
Price: ~$146
Released: 10 months ago
Generic score: 66 out of 100
- Android 10.0, Realme UI
- 6.5" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2400)
- MediaTek Helio G90T, 8 GB RAM
- Rear – 64 MP, front 16 MP
- 4300 mAh
Display
72
Camera
62
Performance
57
Battery Life
81
Price: ~$144
Released: 6 months ago
Generic score: 62 out of 100
- Android 10, MIUI 12
- 6.53" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2340)
- MediaTek Helio G80, 4 GB RAM
- Rear – 13 MP, front 8 MP
- 5020 mAh
Display
65
Camera
56
Performance
39
Battery Life
90
Price: ~$134
Released: almost 3 years ago
AnTuTu: 265,459
Generic score: 62 out of 100
- Android 10,
- 5" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2160)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, 4 GB RAM
- Rear – 13 MP, front 8 MP
- 2870 mAh
Display
65
Camera
51
Performance
62
Battery Life
63
#7
Price: ~$147
Released: 5 months ago
Generic score: 61 out of 100
- Android 10, ColorOS 7.2
- 6.5" IPS LCD display (720 x 1600)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 460, 4 GB RAM
- Rear – 13 MP, front 8 MP
- 5000 mAh
Display
65
Camera
51
Performance
37
Battery Life
91
Price: ~$148
Released: 6 months ago
Generic score: 60 out of 100
- Android 10, MiFavor 10.1
- 6.53" LTPS LCD display (1080 x 2340)
- MediaTek Helio P70, 4 GB RAM
- Rear – 48 MP, front 16 MP
- 4000 mAh
Display
67
Camera
61
Performance
37
Battery Life
78
Price: ~$137
Released: over 1 year ago
AnTuTu: 177,821
Generic score: 60 out of 100
- Android 10, One UI 2.0
- 6.3" PLS TFT display (1080 x 2340)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 675, 4 GB RAM
- Rear – 32 MP, front 16 MP
- 3500 mAh
Display
64
Camera
61
Performance
45
Battery Life
72
#10
Price: ~$164
Released: almost 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 176,988
Generic score: 59 out of 100
- Android 9.0, Flyme 7.2
- 6.2" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2244)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 675, 6 GB RAM
- Rear – 48 MP, front 20 MP
- 4000 mAh
Display
61
Camera
53
Performance
44
Battery Life
78
Price: ~$164
Released: over 1 year ago
AnTuTu: 107,123
Generic score: 58 out of 100
- Android 10, One UI 2.0
- 6.4" Super AMOLED display (720 x 1560)
- Exynos 7 Octa 7904, 4 GB RAM
- Rear – 25 MP, front 16 MP
- 4000 mAh
Display
62
Camera
58
Performance
31
Battery Life
78
Price: ~$138
Released: about 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 132,987
Generic score: 58 out of 100
- Android 10, MIUI 12
- 6.3" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2340)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 660, 4 GB RAM
- Rear – 48 MP, front 13 MP
- 4000 mAh
Display
62
Camera
51
Performance
38
Battery Life
78
#13
Price: ~$137
Released: over 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 174,343
Generic score: 58 out of 100
- Android 10, MIUI 12
- 5.88" AMOLED display (1080 x 2244)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 710, 6 GB RAM
- Rear – 12 MP, front 20 MP
- 3120 mAh
Display
65
Camera
52
Performance
45
Battery Life
64
Price: ~$126
Released: 8 months ago
AnTuTu: 139,212
Generic score: 57 out of 100
- Android 9, EMUI 9.1
- 6.5" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2340)
- HiSilicon Kirin 710F, 4 GB RAM
- Rear – 48 MP, front 16 MP
- 3750 mAh
Display
66
Camera
54
Performance
38
Battery Life
66
#15
Price: ~$165
Released: 8 months ago
AnTuTu: 139,787
Generic score: 57 out of 100
- Android 10.0, Android One
- 6.55" IPS LCD display (720 x 1600)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 665, 3 GB RAM
- Rear – 13 MP, front 8 MP
- 4000 mAh
Display
58
Camera
59
Performance
37
Battery Life
69