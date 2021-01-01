Best Smartphones Under $180
Price: ~$150
Released: 5 months ago
Generic score: 79 out of 100
- Android 10.0, Joy UI 12
- 6.67" AMOLED display (1080 x 2400)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 12 GB RAM
- Rear – 64 MP, front 20 MP
- 4729 mAh
Display
85
Camera
72
Performance
81
Battery Life
88
Price: ~$178
Released: 8 months ago
Generic score: 72 out of 100
- Android 10.0, Magic UI 3.1
- 6.63" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2400)
- HiSilicon Kirin 820, 6 GB RAM
- Rear – 40 MP, front 16 MP
- 4300 mAh
Display
72
Camera
67
Performance
67
Battery Life
82
Price: ~$137
Released: almost 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 395,733
Generic score: 71 out of 100
- Android 10, JoyUI 11
- 6.39" AMOLED display (1080 x 2340)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, 12 GB RAM
- Rear – 48 MP, front 20 MP
- 4000 mAh
Display
69
Camera
60
Performance
82
Battery Life
74
Price: ~$140
Released: 11 months ago
AnTuTu: 233,892
Generic score: 68 out of 100
- Android 10.0, EMUI 10
- 6.4" LTPS LCD display (1080 x 2310)
- HiSilicon Kirin 810, 8 GB RAM
- Rear – 48 MP, front 16 MP
- 4200 mAh
Display
66
Camera
64
Performance
61
Battery Life
85
Price: ~$146
Released: 10 months ago
Generic score: 66 out of 100
- Android 10.0, Realme UI
- 6.5" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2400)
- MediaTek Helio G90T, 8 GB RAM
- Rear – 64 MP, front 16 MP
- 4300 mAh
Display
72
Camera
62
Performance
57
Battery Life
81
Price: ~$176
Released: 7 months ago
Generic score: 64 out of 100
- Android 10, MIUI 12
- 6.53" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2340)
- MediaTek Helio G85, 4 GB RAM
- Rear – 48 MP, front 13 MP
- 5020 mAh
Display
66
Camera
61
Performance
41
Battery Life
91
#7
Price: ~$168
Released: 9 months ago
AnTuTu: 141,024
Generic score: 64 out of 100
- Android 10.0, ColorOS 7.1
- 6.5" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2400)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 665, 4 GB RAM
- Rear – 12 MP, front 8 MP
- 5000 mAh
Display
67
Camera
59
Performance
41
Battery Life
91
Price: ~$171
Released: about 2 months ago
Generic score: 63 out of 100
- Android 10, MIUI 12
- 6.53" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2340)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 662, 4 GB RAM
- Rear – 48 MP, front 8 MP
- 6000 mAh
Display
67
Camera
55
Performance
41
Battery Life
93
Price: ~$179
Released: about 1 year ago
AnTuTu: 181,891
Generic score: 63 out of 100
- Android 9.0, ColorOS 6
- 6.3" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2340)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 712, 8 GB RAM
- Rear – 48 MP, front 16 MP
- 4035 mAh
Display
64
Camera
69
Performance
47
Battery Life
76
#10
Price: ~$181
Released: 4 months ago
AnTuTu: 140,254
Generic score: 62 out of 100
- Android 10, Magic UI 3.1
- 6.3" OLED display (1080 x 2400)
- HiSilicon Kirin 710F, 4 GB RAM
- Rear – 48 MP, front 16 MP
- 4000 mAh
Display
73
Camera
60
Performance
41
Battery Life
69
#11
Price: ~$144
Released: 6 months ago
Generic score: 62 out of 100
- Android 10, MIUI 12
- 6.53" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2340)
- MediaTek Helio G80, 4 GB RAM
- Rear – 13 MP, front 8 MP
- 5020 mAh
Display
65
Camera
56
Performance
39
Battery Life
90
Price: ~$134
Released: almost 3 years ago
AnTuTu: 265,459
Generic score: 62 out of 100
- Android 10,
- 5" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2160)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, 4 GB RAM
- Rear – 13 MP, front 8 MP
- 2870 mAh
Display
65
Camera
51
Performance
62
Battery Life
63
#13
Price: ~$170
Released: over 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 291,144
Generic score: 62 out of 100
- Android 10, Flyme UI 8.1
- 6" Super AMOLED display (1080 x 2160)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, 8 GB RAM
- Rear – 12 MP, front 20 MP
- 3010 mAh
Display
62
Camera
53
Performance
60
Battery Life
66
#14
Price: ~$147
Released: 5 months ago
Generic score: 61 out of 100
- Android 10, ColorOS 7.2
- 6.5" IPS LCD display (720 x 1600)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 460, 4 GB RAM
- Rear – 13 MP, front 8 MP
- 5000 mAh
Display
65
Camera
51
Performance
37
Battery Life
91
#15
Price: ~$171
Released: 8 months ago
AnTuTu: 136,845
Generic score: 61 out of 100
- Android 10, EMUI 10.1
- 6.3" OLED display (1080 x 2400)
- HiSilicon Kirin 710F, 4 GB RAM
- Rear – 48 MP, front 16 MP
- 4000 mAh
Display
72
Camera
62
Performance
40
Battery Life
69