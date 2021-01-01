Home > Smartphone Ratings > Best Phones Under 180 USD

Best Smartphones Under $180

#1

Xiaomi Black Shark 3S
Xiaomi Black Shark 3S specs
Price: ~$150
Released: 5 months ago
Generic score: 79 out of 100
  • Android 10.0, Joy UI 12
  • 6.67" AMOLED display (1080 x 2400)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 12 GB RAM
  • Rear – 64 MP, front 20 MP
  • 4729 mAh
Display
85
Camera
72
Performance
81
Battery Life
88
Full specs
#2

Huawei Honor X10
Huawei Honor X10 specs
Price: ~$178
Released: 8 months ago
Generic score: 72 out of 100
  • Android 10.0, Magic UI 3.1
  • 6.63" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2400)
  • HiSilicon Kirin 820, 6 GB RAM
  • Rear – 40 MP, front 16 MP
  • 4300 mAh
Display
72
Camera
67
Performance
67
Battery Life
82
Full specs
#3

Xiaomi Black Shark 2
Xiaomi Black Shark 2 specs
Price: ~$137
Released: almost 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 395,733
Generic score: 71 out of 100
  • Android 10, JoyUI 11
  • 6.39" AMOLED display (1080 x 2340)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, 12 GB RAM
  • Rear – 48 MP, front 20 MP
  • 4000 mAh
Display
69
Camera
60
Performance
82
Battery Life
74
Full specs
#4

Huawei P40 Lite
Huawei P40 Lite specs
Price: ~$140
Released: 11 months ago
AnTuTu: 233,892
Generic score: 68 out of 100
  • Android 10.0, EMUI 10
  • 6.4" LTPS LCD display (1080 x 2310)
  • HiSilicon Kirin 810, 8 GB RAM
  • Rear – 48 MP, front 16 MP
  • 4200 mAh
Display
66
Camera
64
Performance
61
Battery Life
85
Full specs
#5

Oppo Realme 6
Oppo Realme 6 specs
Price: ~$146
Released: 10 months ago
Generic score: 66 out of 100
  • Android 10.0, Realme UI
  • 6.5" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2400)
  • MediaTek Helio G90T, 8 GB RAM
  • Rear – 64 MP, front 16 MP
  • 4300 mAh
Display
72
Camera
62
Performance
57
Battery Life
81
Full specs
#6

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 specs
Price: ~$176
Released: 7 months ago
Generic score: 64 out of 100
  • Android 10, MIUI 12
  • 6.53" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2340)
  • MediaTek Helio G85, 4 GB RAM
  • Rear – 48 MP, front 13 MP
  • 5020 mAh
Display
66
Camera
61
Performance
41
Battery Life
91
Full specs
#7

Oppo A52
Oppo A52 specs
Price: ~$168
Released: 9 months ago
AnTuTu: 141,024
Generic score: 64 out of 100
  • Android 10.0, ColorOS 7.1
  • 6.5" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2400)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 665, 4 GB RAM
  • Rear – 12 MP, front 8 MP
  • 5000 mAh
Display
67
Camera
59
Performance
41
Battery Life
91
Full specs
#8

Xiaomi Poco M3
Xiaomi Poco M3 specs
Price: ~$171
Released: about 2 months ago
Generic score: 63 out of 100
  • Android 10, MIUI 12
  • 6.53" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2340)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 662, 4 GB RAM
  • Rear – 48 MP, front 8 MP
  • 6000 mAh
Display
67
Camera
55
Performance
41
Battery Life
93
Full specs
#9

Oppo Realme Q
Oppo Realme Q specs
Price: ~$179
Released: about 1 year ago
AnTuTu: 181,891
Generic score: 63 out of 100
  • Android 9.0, ColorOS 6
  • 6.3" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2340)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 712, 8 GB RAM
  • Rear – 48 MP, front 16 MP
  • 4035 mAh
Display
64
Camera
69
Performance
47
Battery Life
76
Full specs
#10

Huawei Honor 30i
Huawei Honor 30i specs
Price: ~$181
Released: 4 months ago
AnTuTu: 140,254
Generic score: 62 out of 100
  • Android 10, Magic UI 3.1
  • 6.3" OLED display (1080 x 2400)
  • HiSilicon Kirin 710F, 4 GB RAM
  • Rear – 48 MP, front 16 MP
  • 4000 mAh
Display
73
Camera
60
Performance
41
Battery Life
69
Full specs
#11

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9 specs
Price: ~$144
Released: 6 months ago
Generic score: 62 out of 100
  • Android 10, MIUI 12
  • 6.53" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2340)
  • MediaTek Helio G80, 4 GB RAM
  • Rear – 13 MP, front 8 MP
  • 5020 mAh
Display
65
Camera
56
Performance
39
Battery Life
90
Full specs
#12

Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact
Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact specs
Price: ~$134
Released: almost 3 years ago
AnTuTu: 265,459
Generic score: 62 out of 100
  • Android 10,
  • 5" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2160)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, 4 GB RAM
  • Rear – 13 MP, front 8 MP
  • 2870 mAh
Display
65
Camera
51
Performance
62
Battery Life
63
Full specs
#13

Meizu 16
Meizu 16 specs
Price: ~$170
Released: over 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 291,144
Generic score: 62 out of 100
  • Android 10, Flyme UI 8.1
  • 6" Super AMOLED display (1080 x 2160)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, 8 GB RAM
  • Rear – 12 MP, front 20 MP
  • 3010 mAh
Display
62
Camera
53
Performance
60
Battery Life
66
Full specs
#14

Oppo A53
Oppo A53 specs
Price: ~$147
Released: 5 months ago
Generic score: 61 out of 100
  • Android 10, ColorOS 7.2
  • 6.5" IPS LCD display (720 x 1600)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 460, 4 GB RAM
  • Rear – 13 MP, front 8 MP
  • 5000 mAh
Display
65
Camera
51
Performance
37
Battery Life
91
Full specs
#15

Huawei Y8p
Huawei Y8p specs
Price: ~$171
Released: 8 months ago
AnTuTu: 136,845
Generic score: 61 out of 100
  • Android 10, EMUI 10.1
  • 6.3" OLED display (1080 x 2400)
  • HiSilicon Kirin 710F, 4 GB RAM
  • Rear – 48 MP, front 16 MP
  • 4000 mAh
Display
72
Camera
62
Performance
40
Battery Life
69
Full specs
РусскийEnglish