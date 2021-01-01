Home > Smartphone Ratings > Best Phones Under 200 USD

Best Smartphones Under $200

#1

Xiaomi Black Shark 3S
Xiaomi Black Shark 3S specs
Price: ~$150
Released: 5 months ago
Generic score: 79 out of 100
  • Android 10.0, Joy UI 12
  • 6.67" AMOLED display (1080 x 2400)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 12 GB RAM
  • Rear – 64 MP, front 20 MP
  • 4729 mAh
Display
85
Camera
72
Performance
81
Battery Life
88
Full specs
#2

Huawei Honor X10
Huawei Honor X10 specs
Price: ~$178
Released: 8 months ago
Generic score: 72 out of 100
  • Android 10.0, Magic UI 3.1
  • 6.63" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2400)
  • HiSilicon Kirin 820, 6 GB RAM
  • Rear – 40 MP, front 16 MP
  • 4300 mAh
Display
72
Camera
67
Performance
67
Battery Life
82
Full specs
#3

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S specs
Price: ~$191
Released: 9 months ago
Generic score: 69 out of 100
  • Android 10.0, MIUI 12
  • 6.67" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2400)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G, 4 GB RAM
  • Rear – 48 MP, front 16 MP
  • 5020 mAh
Display
70
Camera
69
Performance
55
Battery Life
92
Full specs
#4

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro specs
Price: ~$208
Released: about 1 year ago
AnTuTu: 223,173
Generic score: 67 out of 100
  • Android 10, MIUI 12
  • 6.53" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2340)
  • MediaTek Helio G90T, 6 GB RAM
  • Rear – 64 MP, front 20 MP
  • 4500 mAh
Display
65
Camera
69
Performance
56
Battery Life
84
Full specs
#5

Oppo Realme 6
Oppo Realme 6 specs
Price: ~$146
Released: 10 months ago
Generic score: 66 out of 100
  • Android 10.0, Realme UI
  • 6.5" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2400)
  • MediaTek Helio G90T, 8 GB RAM
  • Rear – 64 MP, front 16 MP
  • 4300 mAh
Display
72
Camera
62
Performance
57
Battery Life
81
Full specs
#6

Samsung Galaxy M21
Samsung Galaxy M21 specs
Price: ~$208
Released: 10 months ago
AnTuTu: 108,182
Generic score: 65 out of 100
  • Android 10, One UI 2.5
  • 6.4" Super AMOLED display (1080 x 2340)
  • Exynos 7 Octa 9611, 4 GB RAM
  • Rear – 48 MP, front 20 MP
  • 6000 mAh
Display
74
Camera
61
Performance
40
Battery Life
91
Full specs
#7

Xiaomi Redmi 10X 4G
Xiaomi Redmi 10X 4G specs
Price: ~$198
Released: 5 months ago
Generic score: 64 out of 100
  • Android 10, MIUI 11
  • 6.53" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2340)
  • MediaTek Helio G85, 6 GB RAM
  • Rear – 48 MP, front 13 MP
  • 5020 mAh
Display
66
Camera
59
Performance
45
Battery Life
91
Full specs
#8

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 specs
Price: ~$176
Released: 7 months ago
Generic score: 64 out of 100
  • Android 10, MIUI 12
  • 6.53" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2340)
  • MediaTek Helio G85, 4 GB RAM
  • Rear – 48 MP, front 13 MP
  • 5020 mAh
Display
66
Camera
61
Performance
41
Battery Life
91
Full specs
#9

Oppo A52
Oppo A52 specs
Price: ~$168
Released: 9 months ago
AnTuTu: 141,024
Generic score: 64 out of 100
  • Android 10.0, ColorOS 7.1
  • 6.5" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2400)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 665, 4 GB RAM
  • Rear – 12 MP, front 8 MP
  • 5000 mAh
Display
67
Camera
59
Performance
41
Battery Life
91
Full specs
#10

Xiaomi Poco M3
Xiaomi Poco M3 specs
Price: ~$171
Released: about 2 months ago
Generic score: 63 out of 100
  • Android 10, MIUI 12
  • 6.53" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2340)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 662, 4 GB RAM
  • Rear – 48 MP, front 8 MP
  • 6000 mAh
Display
67
Camera
55
Performance
41
Battery Life
93
Full specs
#11

Huawei P Smart 2021
Huawei P Smart 2021 specs
Price: ~$203
Released: 2 months ago
AnTuTu: 134,884
Generic score: 63 out of 100
  • Android 10, EMUI 10.1
  • 6.67" TFT LCD display (1080 x 2400)
  • HiSilicon Kirin 710A, 4 GB RAM
  • Rear – 48 MP, front 8 MP
  • 5000 mAh
Display
67
Camera
64
Performance
37
Battery Life
89
Full specs
#12

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31 specs
Price: ~$197
Released: 9 months ago
AnTuTu: 110,672
Generic score: 63 out of 100
  • Android 10, One UI 2.5
  • 6.4" Super AMOLED display (1080 x 2400)
  • Mediatek Helio P65, 4 GB RAM
  • Rear – 48 MP, front 20 MP
  • 5000 mAh
Display
73
Camera
58
Performance
37
Battery Life
92
Full specs
#13

Oppo Realme Q
Oppo Realme Q specs
Price: ~$179
Released: about 1 year ago
AnTuTu: 181,891
Generic score: 63 out of 100
  • Android 9.0, ColorOS 6
  • 6.3" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2340)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 712, 8 GB RAM
  • Rear – 48 MP, front 16 MP
  • 4035 mAh
Display
64
Camera
69
Performance
47
Battery Life
76
Full specs
#14

Huawei Honor 10X Lite
Huawei Honor 10X Lite specs
Price: ~$197
Released: 2 months ago
AnTuTu: 136,119
Generic score: 62 out of 100
  • Android 10, Magic UI 3.1
  • 6.67" TFT LCD display (1080 x 2400)
  • HiSilicon Kirin 710A, 4 GB RAM
  • Rear – 48 MP, front 8 MP
  • 5000 mAh
Display
67
Camera
59
Performance
38
Battery Life
87
Full specs
#15

Huawei Honor 30i
Huawei Honor 30i specs
Price: ~$181
Released: 4 months ago
AnTuTu: 140,254
Generic score: 62 out of 100
  • Android 10, Magic UI 3.1
  • 6.3" OLED display (1080 x 2400)
  • HiSilicon Kirin 710F, 4 GB RAM
  • Rear – 48 MP, front 16 MP
  • 4000 mAh
Display
73
Camera
60
Performance
41
Battery Life
69
Full specs
