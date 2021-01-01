Home > Smartphone Ratings > Best Phones Under 210 USD

Best Smartphones Under $210

#1

Xiaomi Black Shark 3S
Xiaomi Black Shark 3S specs
Price: ~$150
Released: 5 months ago
Generic score: 79 out of 100
  • Android 10.0, Joy UI 12
  • 6.67" AMOLED display (1080 x 2400)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 12 GB RAM
  • Rear – 64 MP, front 20 MP
  • 4729 mAh
Display
85
Camera
72
Performance
81
Battery Life
88
Full specs
#2

Huawei Honor X10
Huawei Honor X10 specs
Price: ~$178
Released: 8 months ago
Generic score: 72 out of 100
  • Android 10.0, Magic UI 3.1
  • 6.63" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2400)
  • HiSilicon Kirin 820, 6 GB RAM
  • Rear – 40 MP, front 16 MP
  • 4300 mAh
Display
72
Camera
67
Performance
67
Battery Life
82
Full specs
#3

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S specs
Price: ~$191
Released: 9 months ago
Generic score: 69 out of 100
  • Android 10.0, MIUI 12
  • 6.67" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2400)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G, 4 GB RAM
  • Rear – 48 MP, front 16 MP
  • 5020 mAh
Display
70
Camera
69
Performance
55
Battery Life
92
Full specs
#4

ZTE Axon 9 Pro
ZTE Axon 9 Pro specs
Price: ~$212
Released: about 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 265,822
Generic score: 68 out of 100
  • Android 9, Android One
  • 6.21" AMOLED display (1080 x 2248)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, 6 GB RAM
  • Rear – 12 MP, front 20 MP
  • 4000 mAh
Display
67
Camera
61
Performance
60
Battery Life
88
Full specs
#5

Huawei Honor View 20
Huawei Honor View 20 specs
Price: ~$221
Released: about 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 298,093
Generic score: 68 out of 100
  • Android 10, Magic UI 3.1
  • 6.4" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2310)
  • HiSilicon Kirin 980, 8 GB RAM
  • Rear – 48 MP, front 25 MP
  • 4000 mAh
Display
61
Camera
62
Performance
72
Battery Life
74
Full specs
#6

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro specs
Price: ~$208
Released: about 1 year ago
AnTuTu: 223,173
Generic score: 67 out of 100
  • Android 10, MIUI 12
  • 6.53" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2340)
  • MediaTek Helio G90T, 6 GB RAM
  • Rear – 64 MP, front 20 MP
  • 4500 mAh
Display
65
Camera
69
Performance
56
Battery Life
84
Full specs
#7

Samsung Galaxy M21
Samsung Galaxy M21 specs
Price: ~$208
Released: 10 months ago
AnTuTu: 108,182
Generic score: 65 out of 100
  • Android 10, One UI 2.5
  • 6.4" Super AMOLED display (1080 x 2340)
  • Exynos 7 Octa 9611, 4 GB RAM
  • Rear – 48 MP, front 20 MP
  • 6000 mAh
Display
74
Camera
61
Performance
40
Battery Life
91
Full specs
#8

Xiaomi Redmi 10X 4G
Xiaomi Redmi 10X 4G specs
Price: ~$198
Released: 5 months ago
Generic score: 64 out of 100
  • Android 10, MIUI 11
  • 6.53" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2340)
  • MediaTek Helio G85, 6 GB RAM
  • Rear – 48 MP, front 13 MP
  • 5020 mAh
Display
66
Camera
59
Performance
45
Battery Life
91
Full specs
#9

Oppo A72
Oppo A72 specs
Price: ~$224
Released: 7 months ago
AnTuTu: 141,546
Generic score: 64 out of 100
  • Android 10, ColorOS 7.1
  • 6.5" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2400)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 665, 4 GB RAM
  • Rear – 48 MP, front 16 MP
  • 5000 mAh
Display
67
Camera
63
Performance
40
Battery Life
91
Full specs
#10

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 specs
Price: ~$176
Released: 7 months ago
Generic score: 64 out of 100
  • Android 10, MIUI 12
  • 6.53" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2340)
  • MediaTek Helio G85, 4 GB RAM
  • Rear – 48 MP, front 13 MP
  • 5020 mAh
Display
66
Camera
61
Performance
41
Battery Life
91
Full specs
#11

Oppo A52
Oppo A52 specs
Price: ~$168
Released: 9 months ago
AnTuTu: 141,024
Generic score: 64 out of 100
  • Android 10.0, ColorOS 7.1
  • 6.5" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2400)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 665, 4 GB RAM
  • Rear – 12 MP, front 8 MP
  • 5000 mAh
Display
67
Camera
59
Performance
41
Battery Life
91
Full specs
#12

Xiaomi Mi CC9
Xiaomi Mi CC9 specs
Price: ~$213
Released: over 1 year ago
AnTuTu: 158,049
Generic score: 64 out of 100
  • Android 10, MIUI 12
  • 6.39" Super AMOLED display (1080 x 2340)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 710, 6 GB RAM
  • Rear – 48 MP, front 32 MP
  • 4030 mAh
Display
68
Camera
67
Performance
44
Battery Life
79
Full specs
#13

Huawei Honor 9X Pro
Huawei Honor 9X Pro specs
Price: ~$219
Released: over 1 year ago
AnTuTu: 206,874
Generic score: 64 out of 100
  • Android 10, EMUI 10
  • 6.59" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2340)
  • HiSilicon Kirin 810, 8 GB RAM
  • Rear – 48 MP, front 16 MP
  • 4000 mAh
Display
64
Camera
62
Performance
60
Battery Life
73
Full specs
#14

Xiaomi Poco M3
Xiaomi Poco M3 specs
Price: ~$171
Released: about 2 months ago
Generic score: 63 out of 100
  • Android 10, MIUI 12
  • 6.53" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2340)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 662, 4 GB RAM
  • Rear – 48 MP, front 8 MP
  • 6000 mAh
Display
67
Camera
55
Performance
41
Battery Life
93
Full specs
#15

Huawei P Smart 2021
Huawei P Smart 2021 specs
Price: ~$203
Released: 2 months ago
AnTuTu: 134,884
Generic score: 63 out of 100
  • Android 10, EMUI 10.1
  • 6.67" TFT LCD display (1080 x 2400)
  • HiSilicon Kirin 710A, 4 GB RAM
  • Rear – 48 MP, front 8 MP
  • 5000 mAh
Display
67
Camera
64
Performance
37
Battery Life
89
Full specs
