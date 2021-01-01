Best Smartphones Under $210
Price: ~$150
Released: 5 months ago
Generic score: 79 out of 100
- Android 10.0, Joy UI 12
- 6.67" AMOLED display (1080 x 2400)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 12 GB RAM
- Rear – 64 MP, front 20 MP
- 4729 mAh
Display
85
Camera
72
Performance
81
Battery Life
88
Price: ~$178
Released: 8 months ago
Generic score: 72 out of 100
- Android 10.0, Magic UI 3.1
- 6.63" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2400)
- HiSilicon Kirin 820, 6 GB RAM
- Rear – 40 MP, front 16 MP
- 4300 mAh
Display
72
Camera
67
Performance
67
Battery Life
82
Price: ~$191
Released: 9 months ago
Generic score: 69 out of 100
- Android 10.0, MIUI 12
- 6.67" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2400)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G, 4 GB RAM
- Rear – 48 MP, front 16 MP
- 5020 mAh
Display
70
Camera
69
Performance
55
Battery Life
92
Price: ~$212
Released: about 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 265,822
Generic score: 68 out of 100
- Android 9, Android One
- 6.21" AMOLED display (1080 x 2248)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, 6 GB RAM
- Rear – 12 MP, front 20 MP
- 4000 mAh
Display
67
Camera
61
Performance
60
Battery Life
88
Price: ~$221
Released: about 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 298,093
Generic score: 68 out of 100
- Android 10, Magic UI 3.1
- 6.4" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2310)
- HiSilicon Kirin 980, 8 GB RAM
- Rear – 48 MP, front 25 MP
- 4000 mAh
Display
61
Camera
62
Performance
72
Battery Life
74
Price: ~$208
Released: about 1 year ago
AnTuTu: 223,173
Generic score: 67 out of 100
- Android 10, MIUI 12
- 6.53" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2340)
- MediaTek Helio G90T, 6 GB RAM
- Rear – 64 MP, front 20 MP
- 4500 mAh
Display
65
Camera
69
Performance
56
Battery Life
84
Price: ~$208
Released: 10 months ago
AnTuTu: 108,182
Generic score: 65 out of 100
- Android 10, One UI 2.5
- 6.4" Super AMOLED display (1080 x 2340)
- Exynos 7 Octa 9611, 4 GB RAM
- Rear – 48 MP, front 20 MP
- 6000 mAh
Display
74
Camera
61
Performance
40
Battery Life
91
Price: ~$198
Released: 5 months ago
Generic score: 64 out of 100
- Android 10, MIUI 11
- 6.53" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2340)
- MediaTek Helio G85, 6 GB RAM
- Rear – 48 MP, front 13 MP
- 5020 mAh
Display
66
Camera
59
Performance
45
Battery Life
91
#9
Price: ~$224
Released: 7 months ago
AnTuTu: 141,546
Generic score: 64 out of 100
- Android 10, ColorOS 7.1
- 6.5" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2400)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 665, 4 GB RAM
- Rear – 48 MP, front 16 MP
- 5000 mAh
Display
67
Camera
63
Performance
40
Battery Life
91
Price: ~$176
Released: 7 months ago
Generic score: 64 out of 100
- Android 10, MIUI 12
- 6.53" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2340)
- MediaTek Helio G85, 4 GB RAM
- Rear – 48 MP, front 13 MP
- 5020 mAh
Display
66
Camera
61
Performance
41
Battery Life
91
#11
Price: ~$168
Released: 9 months ago
AnTuTu: 141,024
Generic score: 64 out of 100
- Android 10.0, ColorOS 7.1
- 6.5" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2400)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 665, 4 GB RAM
- Rear – 12 MP, front 8 MP
- 5000 mAh
Display
67
Camera
59
Performance
41
Battery Life
91
#12
Price: ~$213
Released: over 1 year ago
AnTuTu: 158,049
Generic score: 64 out of 100
- Android 10, MIUI 12
- 6.39" Super AMOLED display (1080 x 2340)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 710, 6 GB RAM
- Rear – 48 MP, front 32 MP
- 4030 mAh
Display
68
Camera
67
Performance
44
Battery Life
79
Price: ~$219
Released: over 1 year ago
AnTuTu: 206,874
Generic score: 64 out of 100
- Android 10, EMUI 10
- 6.59" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2340)
- HiSilicon Kirin 810, 8 GB RAM
- Rear – 48 MP, front 16 MP
- 4000 mAh
Display
64
Camera
62
Performance
60
Battery Life
73
#14
Price: ~$171
Released: about 2 months ago
Generic score: 63 out of 100
- Android 10, MIUI 12
- 6.53" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2340)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 662, 4 GB RAM
- Rear – 48 MP, front 8 MP
- 6000 mAh
Display
67
Camera
55
Performance
41
Battery Life
93
Price: ~$203
Released: 2 months ago
AnTuTu: 134,884
Generic score: 63 out of 100
- Android 10, EMUI 10.1
- 6.67" TFT LCD display (1080 x 2400)
- HiSilicon Kirin 710A, 4 GB RAM
- Rear – 48 MP, front 8 MP
- 5000 mAh
Display
67
Camera
64
Performance
37
Battery Life
89