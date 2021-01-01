Home > Smartphone Ratings > Best Phones Under 250 USD

Best Smartphones Under $250

#1

Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC specs
Price: ~$251
Released: 4 months ago
Generic score: 73 out of 100
  • Android 10, MIUI 12
  • 6.67" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2400)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G, 6 GB RAM
  • Rear – 64 MP, front 20 MP
  • 5160 mAh
Display
81
Camera
71
Performance
56
Battery Life
89
Full specs
#2

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro specs
Price: ~$236
Released: 9 months ago
Generic score: 70 out of 100
  • Android 10.0, MIUI 11
  • 6.67" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2400)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G, 6 GB RAM
  • Rear – 64 MP, front 16 MP
  • 5020 mAh
Display
70
Camera
69
Performance
57
Battery Life
91
Full specs
#3

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S specs
Price: ~$191
Released: 9 months ago
Generic score: 69 out of 100
  • Android 10.0, MIUI 12
  • 6.67" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2400)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G, 4 GB RAM
  • Rear – 48 MP, front 16 MP
  • 5020 mAh
Display
70
Camera
69
Performance
55
Battery Life
92
Full specs
#4

ZTE Axon 9 Pro
ZTE Axon 9 Pro specs
Price: ~$212
Released: about 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 265,822
Generic score: 68 out of 100
  • Android 9, Android One
  • 6.21" AMOLED display (1080 x 2248)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, 6 GB RAM
  • Rear – 12 MP, front 20 MP
  • 4000 mAh
Display
67
Camera
61
Performance
60
Battery Life
88
Full specs
#5

Huawei Honor View 20
Huawei Honor View 20 specs
Price: ~$221
Released: about 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 298,093
Generic score: 68 out of 100
  • Android 10, Magic UI 3.1
  • 6.4" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2310)
  • HiSilicon Kirin 980, 8 GB RAM
  • Rear – 48 MP, front 25 MP
  • 4000 mAh
Display
61
Camera
62
Performance
72
Battery Life
74
Full specs
#6

Samsung Galaxy S9
Samsung Galaxy S9 specs
Price: ~$263
Released: almost 3 years ago
AnTuTu: 245,445
Generic score: 68 out of 100
  • Android 10, One UI 2,1
  • 5.8" Super AMOLED display (1440 x 2960)
  • Exynos 9 Octa 9810, 4 GB RAM
  • Rear – 12 MP, front 8 MP
  • 3000 mAh
Display
75
Camera
67
Performance
58
Battery Life
67
Full specs
#7

Oppo Realme 6S
Oppo Realme 6S specs
Price: ~$246
Released: 8 months ago
Generic score: 67 out of 100
  • Android 10.0, Realme UI 1.0
  • 6.5" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2400)
  • MediaTek Helio G90T, 6 GB RAM
  • Rear – 48 MP, front 16 MP
  • 4300 mAh
Display
72
Camera
63
Performance
57
Battery Life
82
Full specs
#8

Samsung Galaxy M31
Samsung Galaxy M31 specs
Price: ~$277
Released: 11 months ago
AnTuTu: 108,672
Generic score: 67 out of 100
  • Android 10, One UI 2.5
  • 6.4" Super AMOLED display (1080 x 2340)
  • Exynos 7 Octa 9611, 6 GB RAM
  • Rear – 64 MP, front 32 MP
  • 6000 mAh
Display
74
Camera
74
Performance
41
Battery Life
91
Full specs
#9

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro specs
Price: ~$208
Released: about 1 year ago
AnTuTu: 223,173
Generic score: 67 out of 100
  • Android 10, MIUI 12
  • 6.53" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2340)
  • MediaTek Helio G90T, 6 GB RAM
  • Rear – 64 MP, front 20 MP
  • 4500 mAh
Display
65
Camera
69
Performance
56
Battery Life
84
Full specs
#10

Oppo Realme XT
Oppo Realme XT specs
Price: ~$239
Released: over 1 year ago
AnTuTu: 186,533
Generic score: 66 out of 100
  • Android 10, ColorOS 7
  • 6.4" Super AMOLED display (1080 x 2340)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 712, 8 GB RAM
  • Rear – 64 MP, front 16 MP
  • 4000 mAh
Display
69
Camera
74
Performance
47
Battery Life
77
Full specs
#11

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE specs
Price: ~$266
Released: 3 months ago
AnTuTu: 141,574
Generic score: 65 out of 100
  • Android 10, Funtouch OS 11
  • 6.44" AMOLED display (1080 x 2400)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 665, 8 GB RAM
  • Rear – 48 MP, front 16 MP
  • 4100 mAh
Display
74
Camera
67
Performance
42
Battery Life
79
Full specs
#12

Samsung Galaxy M21
Samsung Galaxy M21 specs
Price: ~$208
Released: 10 months ago
AnTuTu: 108,182
Generic score: 65 out of 100
  • Android 10, One UI 2.5
  • 6.4" Super AMOLED display (1080 x 2340)
  • Exynos 7 Octa 9611, 4 GB RAM
  • Rear – 48 MP, front 20 MP
  • 6000 mAh
Display
74
Camera
61
Performance
40
Battery Life
91
Full specs
#13

Xiaomi Redmi 10X 4G
Xiaomi Redmi 10X 4G specs
Price: ~$198
Released: 5 months ago
Generic score: 64 out of 100
  • Android 10, MIUI 11
  • 6.53" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2340)
  • MediaTek Helio G85, 6 GB RAM
  • Rear – 48 MP, front 13 MP
  • 5020 mAh
Display
66
Camera
59
Performance
45
Battery Life
91
Full specs
#14

Oppo A72
Oppo A72 specs
Price: ~$224
Released: 7 months ago
AnTuTu: 141,546
Generic score: 64 out of 100
  • Android 10, ColorOS 7.1
  • 6.5" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2400)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 665, 4 GB RAM
  • Rear – 48 MP, front 16 MP
  • 5000 mAh
Display
67
Camera
63
Performance
40
Battery Life
91
Full specs
#15

Samsung Galaxy A51
Samsung Galaxy A51 specs
Price: ~$262
Released: about 1 year ago
AnTuTu: 113,167
Generic score: 64 out of 100
  • Android 10, One UI 2.5
  • 6.5" Super AMOLED display (1080 x 2400)
  • Exynos 9 Octa 9611, 6 GB RAM
  • Rear – 48 MP, front 32 MP
  • 4000 mAh
Display
71
Camera
72
Performance
39
Battery Life
71
Full specs
РусскийEnglish