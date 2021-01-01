Best Smartphones Under $300
Price: ~$347
Released: 6 months ago
AnTuTu: 396,154
Generic score: 77 out of 100
- Android 10, Realme UI 1.0
- 6.6" Super AMOLED display (1080 x 2400)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus, 12 GB RAM
- Rear – 64 MP, front 16 MP
- 4200 mAh
Display
82
Camera
75
Performance
83
Battery Life
81
Price: ~$338
Released: about 1 year ago
AnTuTu: 345,982
Generic score: 76 out of 100
- Android 10.0, Magic UI 3
- 6.57" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2400)
- HiSilicon Kirin 990, 8 GB RAM
- Rear – 40 MP, front 32 MP
- 4200 mAh
Display
65
Camera
78
Performance
83
Battery Life
81
Price: ~$335
Released: over 1 year ago
AnTuTu: 385,783
Generic score: 74 out of 100
- Android 10, ColorOS 7
- 6.6" AMOLED display (1080 x 2340)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, 8 GB RAM
- Rear – 48 MP, front 16 MP
- 4065 mAh
Display
64
Camera
77
Performance
80
Battery Life
81
Price: ~$342
Released: over 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 304,984
Generic score: 74 out of 100
- Android 10, 10.1
- 7.2" OLED display (1080 x 2240)
- HiSilicon Kirin 980, 6 GB RAM
- Rear – 40 MP, front 24 MP
- 5000 mAh
Display
67
Camera
73
Performance
74
Battery Life
85
Price: ~$251
Released: 4 months ago
Generic score: 73 out of 100
- Android 10, MIUI 12
- 6.67" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2400)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G, 6 GB RAM
- Rear – 64 MP, front 20 MP
- 5160 mAh
Display
81
Camera
71
Performance
56
Battery Life
89
Price: ~$314
Released: 7 months ago
Generic score: 72 out of 100
- Android 10.0, Magic UI 3.1
- 6.5" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2400)
- HiSilicon Kirin 820, 6 GB RAM
- Rear – 64 MP, front 16 MP
- 4000 mAh
Display
69
Camera
74
Performance
67
Battery Life
78
#7
Price: ~$332
Released: 9 months ago
Generic score: 71 out of 100
- Android 10.0, ColorOS 7
- 6.4" AMOLED display (1080 x 2400)
- MediaTek Helio P90, 8 GB RAM
- Rear – 48 MP, front 44 MP
- 4025 mAh
Display
72
Camera
77
Performance
54
Battery Life
79
Price: ~$302
Released: 11 months ago
AnTuTu: 225,115
Generic score: 71 out of 100
- Android 10, MIUI 12
- 6.67" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2400)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G, 8 GB RAM
- Rear – 64 MP, front 20 MP
- 4500 mAh
Display
81
Camera
74
Performance
57
Battery Life
80
Price: ~$280
Released: almost 3 years ago
AnTuTu: 246,544
Generic score: 71 out of 100
- Android 10, One UI 2.1
- 6.2" Super AMOLED display (1440 x 2960)
- Exynos 9 Octa 9810, 6 GB RAM
- Rear – 12 MP, front 8 MP
- 3500 mAh
Display
74
Camera
71
Performance
63
Battery Life
74
Price: ~$236
Released: 9 months ago
Generic score: 70 out of 100
- Android 10.0, MIUI 11
- 6.67" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2400)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G, 6 GB RAM
- Rear – 64 MP, front 16 MP
- 5020 mAh
Display
70
Camera
69
Performance
57
Battery Life
91
#11
Price: ~$341
Released: about 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 273,475
Generic score: 70 out of 100
- Android 10, EMUI 10.1
- 6.53" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2244)
- HiSilicon Kirin 980, 6 GB RAM
- Rear – 12 MP, front 24 MP
- 4000 mAh
Display
67
Camera
66
Performance
69
Battery Life
75
#12
Price: ~$287
Released: 3 months ago
Generic score: 69 out of 100
- Android 10, Realme UI 1.0
- 6.5" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2400)
- MediaTek Helio G95, 8 GB RAM
- Rear – 48 MP, front 16 MP
- 5000 mAh
Display
74
Camera
62
Performance
58
Battery Life
90
#13
Price: ~$335
Released: about 1 year ago
AnTuTu: 335,981
Generic score: 69 out of 100
- Android 10, EMUI 10.1
- 6.26" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2340)
- HiSilicon Kirin 980, 6 GB RAM
- Rear – 48 MP, front 32 MP
- 3750 mAh
Display
65
Camera
65
Performance
73
Battery Life
75
Price: ~$342
Released: over 1 year ago
AnTuTu: 235,021
Generic score: 69 out of 100
- Android 10, EMUI 10.1
- 6.39" OLED display (1080 x 2340)
- HiSilicon Kirin 980, 8 GB RAM
- Rear – 48 MP, front 32 MP
- 3500 mAh
Display
67
Camera
70
Performance
72
Battery Life
72
Price: ~$300
Released: 5 months ago
Generic score: 68 out of 100
- Android 10, One UI 2.1
- 6.46" Super AMOLED display (1080 x 2400)
- Exynos 7 Octa 9611, 6 GB RAM
- Rear – 64 MP, front 32 MP
- 6000 mAh
Display
73
Camera
74
Performance
44
Battery Life
91