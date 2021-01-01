Best Smartphones Under $400
Price: ~$347
Released: 6 months ago
AnTuTu: 396,154
Generic score: 77 out of 100
- Android 10, Realme UI 1.0
- 6.6" Super AMOLED display (1080 x 2400)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus, 12 GB RAM
- Rear – 64 MP, front 16 MP
- 4200 mAh
Display
82
Camera
75
Performance
83
Battery Life
81
Price: ~$388
Released: 6 months ago
AnTuTu: 398,014
Generic score: 76 out of 100
- Android 10, Realme UI 1.0
- 6.6" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2400)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus, 12 GB RAM
- Rear – 64 MP, front 32 MP
- 4200 mAh
Display
77
Camera
74
Performance
84
Battery Life
79
Price: ~$338
Released: about 1 year ago
AnTuTu: 345,982
Generic score: 76 out of 100
- Android 10.0, Magic UI 3
- 6.57" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2400)
- HiSilicon Kirin 990, 8 GB RAM
- Rear – 40 MP, front 32 MP
- 4200 mAh
Display
65
Camera
78
Performance
83
Battery Life
81
Price: ~$367
Released: 3 months ago
Generic score: 74 out of 100
- Android 10, MIUI 12
- 6.67" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2400)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G, 6 GB RAM
- Rear – 64 MP, front 16 MP
- 4820 mAh
Display
80
Camera
70
Performance
62
Battery Life
86
Price: ~$335
Released: over 1 year ago
AnTuTu: 385,783
Generic score: 74 out of 100
- Android 10, ColorOS 7
- 6.6" AMOLED display (1080 x 2340)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, 8 GB RAM
- Rear – 48 MP, front 16 MP
- 4065 mAh
Display
64
Camera
77
Performance
80
Battery Life
81
Price: ~$342
Released: over 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 304,984
Generic score: 74 out of 100
- Android 10, 10.1
- 7.2" OLED display (1080 x 2240)
- HiSilicon Kirin 980, 6 GB RAM
- Rear – 40 MP, front 24 MP
- 5000 mAh
Display
67
Camera
73
Performance
74
Battery Life
85
#7
Price: ~$362
Released: almost 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 389,985
Generic score: 73 out of 100
- Android 10, MIUI 12.0.1
- 6.39" AMOLED display (1080 x 2340)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, 6 GB RAM
- Rear – 48 MP, front 20 MP
- 3300 mAh
Display
71
Camera
73
Performance
78
Battery Life
74
Price: ~$380
Released: over 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 249,276
Generic score: 73 out of 100
- Android 10, One UI 2.5
- 6.4" Super AMOLED display (1440 x 2960)
- Exynos 9 Octa 9810, 6 GB RAM
- Rear – 12 MP, front 8 MP
- 4000 mAh
Display
77
Camera
72
Performance
65
Battery Life
80
Price: ~$314
Released: 7 months ago
Generic score: 72 out of 100
- Android 10.0, Magic UI 3.1
- 6.5" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2400)
- HiSilicon Kirin 820, 6 GB RAM
- Rear – 64 MP, front 16 MP
- 4000 mAh
Display
69
Camera
74
Performance
67
Battery Life
78
#10
Price: ~$355
Released: 9 months ago
Generic score: 71 out of 100
- Android 10.0, EMUI 10.1
- 6.5" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2400)
- HiSilicon Kirin 820, 8 GB RAM
- Rear – 64 MP, front 16 MP
- 4000 mAh
Display
68
Camera
71
Performance
69
Battery Life
78
#11
Price: ~$332
Released: 9 months ago
Generic score: 71 out of 100
- Android 10.0, ColorOS 7
- 6.4" AMOLED display (1080 x 2400)
- MediaTek Helio P90, 8 GB RAM
- Rear – 48 MP, front 44 MP
- 4025 mAh
Display
72
Camera
77
Performance
54
Battery Life
79
#12
Price: ~$302
Released: 11 months ago
AnTuTu: 225,115
Generic score: 71 out of 100
- Android 10, MIUI 12
- 6.67" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2400)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G, 8 GB RAM
- Rear – 64 MP, front 20 MP
- 4500 mAh
Display
81
Camera
74
Performance
57
Battery Life
80
#13
Price: ~$356
Released: about 1 year ago
AnTuTu: 355,873
Generic score: 71 out of 100
- Android 9.0, Flyme 7.3
- 6.2" Super AMOLED display (1080 x 2232)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, 8 GB RAM
- Rear – 48 MP, front 20 MP
- 3600 mAh
Display
71
Camera
65
Performance
79
Battery Life
73
Price: ~$410
Released: over 1 year ago
AnTuTu: 310,199
Generic score: 71 out of 100
- Android 10, Magic 3.1
- 6.26" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2340)
- HiSilicon Kirin 980, 8 GB RAM
- Rear – 48 MP, front 32 MP
- 4000 mAh
Display
64
Camera
71
Performance
74
Battery Life
78
Price: ~$280
Released: almost 3 years ago
AnTuTu: 246,544
Generic score: 71 out of 100
- Android 10, One UI 2.1
- 6.2" Super AMOLED display (1440 x 2960)
- Exynos 9 Octa 9810, 6 GB RAM
- Rear – 12 MP, front 8 MP
- 3500 mAh
Display
74
Camera
71
Performance
63
Battery Life
74