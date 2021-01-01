Home > Smartphone Ratings > Best Phones Under 450 USD

Best Smartphones Under $450

#1

Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro specs
Price: ~$471
Released: 7 months ago
Generic score: 81 out of 100
  • Android 10.0, MIUI 12
  • 6.67" Super AMOLED display (1080 x 2400)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 8 GB RAM
  • Rear – 64 MP, front 20 MP
  • 4700 mAh
Display
72
Camera
73
Performance
93
Battery Life
87
Full specs
#2

Xiaomi Redmi K30 Ultra
Xiaomi Redmi K30 Ultra specs
Price: ~$456
Released: 5 months ago
Generic score: 80 out of 100
  • Android 10.0, MIUI 12
  • 6.67" AMOLED display (1080 x 2400)
  • Mediatek Dimensity 1000 Plus, 8 GB RAM
  • Rear – 64 MP, front 20 MP
  • 4500 mAh
Display
88
Camera
70
Performance
81
Battery Life
84
Full specs
#3

Huawei Mate 30
Huawei Mate 30 specs
Price: ~$437
Released: 12 months ago
AnTuTu: 335,198
Generic score: 80 out of 100
  • Android 10, EMUI 10
  • 6.62" OLED display (1080 x 2340)
  • HiSilicon Kirin 990, 8 GB RAM
  • Rear – 40 MP, front 24 MP
  • 4200 mAh
Display
70
Camera
78
Performance
85
Battery Life
90
Full specs
#4

Huawei Honor 30
Huawei Honor 30 specs
Price: ~$437
Released: 8 months ago
Generic score: 78 out of 100
  • Android 10.0, Magic UI 3.1.1
  • 6.53" OLED display (1080 x 2400)
  • HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G, 8 GB RAM
  • Rear – 40 MP, front 32 MP
  • 4000 mAh
Display
70
Camera
86
Performance
82
Battery Life
78
Full specs
#5

Huawei Honor View 30 Pro
Huawei Honor View 30 Pro specs
Price: ~$437
Released: 11 months ago
AnTuTu: 354,354
Generic score: 78 out of 100
  • Android 10.0, Magic UI 3
  • 6.57" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2400)
  • HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G, 8 GB RAM
  • Rear – 40 MP, front 32 MP
  • 4100 mAh
Display
65
Camera
82
Performance
84
Battery Life
89
Full specs
#6

OnePlus 7T
OnePlus 7T specs
Price: ~$462
Released: over 1 year ago
AnTuTu: 365,183
Generic score: 78 out of 100
  • Android 10.0, OxygenOS 10.0.7
  • 6.55" AMOLED display (1080 x 2400)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus, 8 GB RAM
  • Rear – 48 MP, front 16 MP
  • 3800 mAh
Display
81
Camera
76
Performance
85
Battery Life
73
Full specs
#7

Samsung Galaxy S10
Samsung Galaxy S10 specs
Price: ~$478
Released: almost 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 321,845
Generic score: 78 out of 100
  • Android 11, One UI 3.0
  • 6.1" Super AMOLED display (1440 x 3040)
  • Exynos 9 Octa 9820, 8 GB RAM
  • Rear – 12 MP, front 10 MP
  • 3400 mAh
Display
81
Camera
79
Performance
75
Battery Life
69
Full specs
#8

Oppo Realme X3
Oppo Realme X3 specs
Price: ~$347
Released: 6 months ago
AnTuTu: 396,154
Generic score: 77 out of 100
  • Android 10, Realme UI 1.0
  • 6.6" Super AMOLED display (1080 x 2400)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus, 12 GB RAM
  • Rear – 64 MP, front 16 MP
  • 4200 mAh
Display
82
Camera
75
Performance
83
Battery Life
81
Full specs
#9

Oppo Realme X3 SuperZoom
Oppo Realme X3 SuperZoom specs
Price: ~$388
Released: 6 months ago
AnTuTu: 398,014
Generic score: 76 out of 100
  • Android 10, Realme UI 1.0
  • 6.6" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2400)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus, 12 GB RAM
  • Rear – 64 MP, front 32 MP
  • 4200 mAh
Display
77
Camera
74
Performance
84
Battery Life
79
Full specs
#10

Huawei Honor View 30
Huawei Honor View 30 specs
Price: ~$338
Released: about 1 year ago
AnTuTu: 345,982
Generic score: 76 out of 100
  • Android 10.0, Magic UI 3
  • 6.57" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2400)
  • HiSilicon Kirin 990, 8 GB RAM
  • Rear – 40 MP, front 32 MP
  • 4200 mAh
Display
65
Camera
78
Performance
83
Battery Life
81
Full specs
#11

Oppo Realme X2 Pro
Oppo Realme X2 Pro specs
Price: ~$478
Released: about 1 year ago
AnTuTu: 396,982
Generic score: 76 out of 100
  • Android 10, Realme UI 1.0
  • 6.5" Super AMOLED display (1080 x 2400)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus, 12 GB RAM
  • Rear – 64 MP, front 16 MP
  • 4000 mAh
Display
80
Camera
75
Performance
81
Battery Life
75
Full specs
#12

ZTE Axon 10 Pro
ZTE Axon 10 Pro specs
Price: ~$452
Released: over 1 year ago
AnTuTu: 382,992
Generic score: 75 out of 100
  • Android 10, MiFavor 10.0
  • 6.47" AMOLED display (1080 x 2340)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, 12 GB RAM
  • Rear – 48 MP, front 20 MP
  • 4000 mAh
Display
69
Camera
67
Performance
81
Battery Life
88
Full specs
#13

Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite
Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite specs
Price: ~$367
Released: 3 months ago
Generic score: 74 out of 100
  • Android 10, MIUI 12
  • 6.67" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2400)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G, 6 GB RAM
  • Rear – 64 MP, front 16 MP
  • 4820 mAh
Display
80
Camera
70
Performance
62
Battery Life
86
Full specs
#14

Oppo Reno 10x zoom
Oppo Reno 10x zoom specs
Price: ~$335
Released: over 1 year ago
AnTuTu: 385,783
Generic score: 74 out of 100
  • Android 10, ColorOS 7
  • 6.6" AMOLED display (1080 x 2340)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, 8 GB RAM
  • Rear – 48 MP, front 16 MP
  • 4065 mAh
Display
64
Camera
77
Performance
80
Battery Life
81
Full specs
#15

Apple iPhone XS
Apple iPhone XS specs
Price: ~$463
Released: over 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 384,554
Generic score: 74 out of 100
  • iOS 14.2,
  • 5.8" OLED display (2436 x 1125)
  • Apple A12 Bionic, 4 GB RAM
  • Rear – 12 MP, front 7 MP
  • 2658 mAh
Display
73
Camera
65
Performance
86
Battery Life
61
Full specs
РусскийEnglish