Best Smartphones Under $450
Price: ~$471
Released: 7 months ago
Generic score: 81 out of 100
- Android 10.0, MIUI 12
- 6.67" Super AMOLED display (1080 x 2400)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 8 GB RAM
- Rear – 64 MP, front 20 MP
- 4700 mAh
Display
72
Camera
73
Performance
93
Battery Life
87
Price: ~$456
Released: 5 months ago
Generic score: 80 out of 100
- Android 10.0, MIUI 12
- 6.67" AMOLED display (1080 x 2400)
- Mediatek Dimensity 1000 Plus, 8 GB RAM
- Rear – 64 MP, front 20 MP
- 4500 mAh
Display
88
Camera
70
Performance
81
Battery Life
84
Price: ~$437
Released: 12 months ago
AnTuTu: 335,198
Generic score: 80 out of 100
- Android 10, EMUI 10
- 6.62" OLED display (1080 x 2340)
- HiSilicon Kirin 990, 8 GB RAM
- Rear – 40 MP, front 24 MP
- 4200 mAh
Display
70
Camera
78
Performance
85
Battery Life
90
Price: ~$437
Released: 8 months ago
Generic score: 78 out of 100
- Android 10.0, Magic UI 3.1.1
- 6.53" OLED display (1080 x 2400)
- HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G, 8 GB RAM
- Rear – 40 MP, front 32 MP
- 4000 mAh
Display
70
Camera
86
Performance
82
Battery Life
78
Price: ~$437
Released: 11 months ago
AnTuTu: 354,354
Generic score: 78 out of 100
- Android 10.0, Magic UI 3
- 6.57" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2400)
- HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G, 8 GB RAM
- Rear – 40 MP, front 32 MP
- 4100 mAh
Display
65
Camera
82
Performance
84
Battery Life
89
#6
Price: ~$462
Released: over 1 year ago
AnTuTu: 365,183
Generic score: 78 out of 100
- Android 10.0, OxygenOS 10.0.7
- 6.55" AMOLED display (1080 x 2400)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus, 8 GB RAM
- Rear – 48 MP, front 16 MP
- 3800 mAh
Display
81
Camera
76
Performance
85
Battery Life
73
Price: ~$478
Released: almost 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 321,845
Generic score: 78 out of 100
- Android 11, One UI 3.0
- 6.1" Super AMOLED display (1440 x 3040)
- Exynos 9 Octa 9820, 8 GB RAM
- Rear – 12 MP, front 10 MP
- 3400 mAh
Display
81
Camera
79
Performance
75
Battery Life
69
Price: ~$347
Released: 6 months ago
AnTuTu: 396,154
Generic score: 77 out of 100
- Android 10, Realme UI 1.0
- 6.6" Super AMOLED display (1080 x 2400)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus, 12 GB RAM
- Rear – 64 MP, front 16 MP
- 4200 mAh
Display
82
Camera
75
Performance
83
Battery Life
81
Price: ~$388
Released: 6 months ago
AnTuTu: 398,014
Generic score: 76 out of 100
- Android 10, Realme UI 1.0
- 6.6" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2400)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus, 12 GB RAM
- Rear – 64 MP, front 32 MP
- 4200 mAh
Display
77
Camera
74
Performance
84
Battery Life
79
Price: ~$338
Released: about 1 year ago
AnTuTu: 345,982
Generic score: 76 out of 100
- Android 10.0, Magic UI 3
- 6.57" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2400)
- HiSilicon Kirin 990, 8 GB RAM
- Rear – 40 MP, front 32 MP
- 4200 mAh
Display
65
Camera
78
Performance
83
Battery Life
81
Price: ~$478
Released: about 1 year ago
AnTuTu: 396,982
Generic score: 76 out of 100
- Android 10, Realme UI 1.0
- 6.5" Super AMOLED display (1080 x 2400)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus, 12 GB RAM
- Rear – 64 MP, front 16 MP
- 4000 mAh
Display
80
Camera
75
Performance
81
Battery Life
75
#12
Price: ~$452
Released: over 1 year ago
AnTuTu: 382,992
Generic score: 75 out of 100
- Android 10, MiFavor 10.0
- 6.47" AMOLED display (1080 x 2340)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, 12 GB RAM
- Rear – 48 MP, front 20 MP
- 4000 mAh
Display
69
Camera
67
Performance
81
Battery Life
88
Price: ~$367
Released: 3 months ago
Generic score: 74 out of 100
- Android 10, MIUI 12
- 6.67" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2400)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G, 6 GB RAM
- Rear – 64 MP, front 16 MP
- 4820 mAh
Display
80
Camera
70
Performance
62
Battery Life
86
Price: ~$335
Released: over 1 year ago
AnTuTu: 385,783
Generic score: 74 out of 100
- Android 10, ColorOS 7
- 6.6" AMOLED display (1080 x 2340)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, 8 GB RAM
- Rear – 48 MP, front 16 MP
- 4065 mAh
Display
64
Camera
77
Performance
80
Battery Life
81
#15
Price: ~$463
Released: over 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 384,554
Generic score: 74 out of 100
- iOS 14.2,
- 5.8" OLED display (2436 x 1125)
- Apple A12 Bionic, 4 GB RAM
- Rear – 12 MP, front 7 MP
- 2658 mAh
Display
73
Camera
65
Performance
86
Battery Life
61