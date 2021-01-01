Best Smartphones Under $500
Price: ~$532
Released: 4 months ago
Generic score: 87 out of 100
- Android 11, One UI 3.0
- 6.5" Super AMOLED display (1080 x 2400)
- Exynos 990, 8 GB RAM
- Rear – 12 MP, front 32 MP
- 4500 mAh
Display
90
Camera
83
Performance
92
Battery Life
90
Price: ~$526
Released: 7 months ago
Generic score: 83 out of 100
- Android 11.0, MIUI 12
- 6.67" Super AMOLED display (1080 x 2400)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 8 GB RAM
- Rear – 64 MP, front 20 MP
- 4700 mAh
Display
79
Camera
76
Performance
93
Battery Life
90
#3
Price: ~$545
Released: 9 months ago
Generic score: 83 out of 100
- Android 11.0, OxygenOS 10.0
- 6.55" AMOLED display (1080 x 2400)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 12 GB RAM
- Rear – 48 MP, front 16 MP
- 4300 mAh
Display
83
Camera
75
Performance
93
Battery Life
82
Price: ~$493
Released: about 2 months ago
Generic score: 82 out of 100
- Android 10, MIUI 12
- 6.67" LTPS LCD display (1080 x 2400)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 8 GB RAM
- Rear – 64 MP, front 20 MP
- 5000 mAh
Display
81
Camera
71
Performance
93
Battery Life
91
Price: ~$471
Released: 7 months ago
Generic score: 81 out of 100
- Android 10.0, MIUI 12
- 6.67" Super AMOLED display (1080 x 2400)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 8 GB RAM
- Rear – 64 MP, front 20 MP
- 4700 mAh
Display
72
Camera
73
Performance
93
Battery Life
87
Price: ~$456
Released: 5 months ago
Generic score: 80 out of 100
- Android 10.0, MIUI 12
- 6.67" AMOLED display (1080 x 2400)
- Mediatek Dimensity 1000 Plus, 8 GB RAM
- Rear – 64 MP, front 20 MP
- 4500 mAh
Display
88
Camera
70
Performance
81
Battery Life
84
#7
Price: ~$518
Released: 10 months ago
Generic score: 80 out of 100
- Android 10.0, EMUI 11
- 6.1" OLED display (1080 x 2340)
- HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G, 8 GB RAM
- Rear – 50 MP, front 32 MP
- 3800 mAh
Display
76
Camera
81
Performance
86
Battery Life
72
Price: ~$437
Released: 12 months ago
AnTuTu: 335,198
Generic score: 80 out of 100
- Android 10, EMUI 10
- 6.62" OLED display (1080 x 2340)
- HiSilicon Kirin 990, 8 GB RAM
- Rear – 40 MP, front 24 MP
- 4200 mAh
Display
70
Camera
78
Performance
85
Battery Life
90
Price: ~$519
Released: almost 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 340,631
Generic score: 79 out of 100
- Android 10, One UI 2.5
- 6.4" Super AMOLED display (1440 x 3040)
- Exynos 9 Octa 9820, 12 GB RAM
- Rear – 12 MP, front 10 MP
- 4100 mAh
Display
80
Camera
79
Performance
79
Battery Life
77
#10
Price: ~$437
Released: 8 months ago
Generic score: 78 out of 100
- Android 10.0, Magic UI 3.1.1
- 6.53" OLED display (1080 x 2400)
- HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G, 8 GB RAM
- Rear – 40 MP, front 32 MP
- 4000 mAh
Display
70
Camera
86
Performance
82
Battery Life
78
Price: ~$437
Released: 11 months ago
AnTuTu: 354,354
Generic score: 78 out of 100
- Android 10.0, Magic UI 3
- 6.57" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2400)
- HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G, 8 GB RAM
- Rear – 40 MP, front 32 MP
- 4100 mAh
Display
65
Camera
82
Performance
84
Battery Life
89
#12
Price: ~$462
Released: over 1 year ago
AnTuTu: 365,183
Generic score: 78 out of 100
- Android 10.0, OxygenOS 10.0.7
- 6.55" AMOLED display (1080 x 2400)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus, 8 GB RAM
- Rear – 48 MP, front 16 MP
- 3800 mAh
Display
81
Camera
76
Performance
85
Battery Life
73
#13
Price: ~$559
Released: over 1 year ago
AnTuTu: 375,998
Generic score: 78 out of 100
- Android 10, OxygenOS 10
- 6.67" AMOLED display (1440 x 3120)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, 12 GB RAM
- Rear – 48 MP, front 16 MP
- 4085 mAh
Display
84
Camera
76
Performance
83
Battery Life
73
Price: ~$478
Released: almost 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 321,845
Generic score: 78 out of 100
- Android 11, One UI 3.0
- 6.1" Super AMOLED display (1440 x 3040)
- Exynos 9 Octa 9820, 8 GB RAM
- Rear – 12 MP, front 10 MP
- 3400 mAh
Display
81
Camera
79
Performance
75
Battery Life
69
Price: ~$388
Released: 6 months ago
AnTuTu: 398,014
Generic score: 76 out of 100
- Android 10, Realme UI 1.0
- 6.6" IPS LCD display (1080 x 2400)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus, 12 GB RAM
- Rear – 64 MP, front 32 MP
- 4200 mAh
Display
77
Camera
74
Performance
84
Battery Life
79