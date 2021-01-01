Best Smartphones Under $60
Price: ~$46
Released: about 4 years ago
AnTuTu: 122,732
Generic score: 54 out of 100
- Android 9.0, EMUI 9
- 5.9" IPS LCD display (1080 x 1920)
- HiSilicon Kirin 960, 4 GB RAM
- Rear – 12 MP, front 8 MP
- 4000 mAh
Display
53
Camera
48
Performance
49
Battery Life
69
Price: ~$42
Released: over 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 46,982
Generic score: 46 out of 100
- Android 10, One UI 2.0
- 5.6" Super AMOLED display (720 x 1480)
- Exynos 7 Octa 7870, 4 GB RAM
- Rear – 13 MP, front 8 MP
- 3000 mAh
Display
56
Camera
42
Performance
23
Battery Life
56
#3
Price: ~$38
Released: about 3 years ago
AnTuTu: 36,554
Generic score: 41 out of 100
- Android 7, Flyme 7.3
- 5.2" IPS LCD display (720 x 1280)
- MediaTek MT6750, 3 GB RAM
- Rear – 13 MP, front 8 MP
- 3070 mAh
Display
48
Camera
39
Performance
17
Battery Life
66
Price: ~$53
Released: over 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 38,134
Generic score: 39 out of 100
- Android 8.1, Android Go
- 5" TFT LCD display (540 x 960)
- Exynos 7 Quad 7570, 1 GB RAM
- Rear – 8 MP, front 5 MP
- 2600 mAh
Display
46
Camera
36
Performance
17
Battery Life
51
Price: ~$52
Released: over 3 years ago
AnTuTu: 24,098
Generic score: 34 out of 100
- Android 6.0, EMUI 4.1 Mini
- 5" IPS LCD display (480 x 854)
- MediaTek MT6737M, 1 GB RAM
- Rear – 8 MP, front 2 MP
- 2200 mAh
Display
40
Camera
33
Performance
14
Battery Life
46
Price: ~$55
Released: over 6 years ago
AnTuTu: 21,454
Generic score: 33 out of 100
- Android 5.1, TouchWiz
- 5" TFT LCD display (540 x 960)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 410, 1 GB RAM
- Rear – 8 MP, front 5 MP
- 2600 mAh
Display
41
Camera
35
Performance
12
Battery Life
51