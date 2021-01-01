Best Smartphones Under $70
Price: ~$65
Released: over 3 years ago
AnTuTu: 114,344
Generic score: 55 out of 100
- Android 9.0, MIUI 11
- 5.5" IPS LCD display (1080 x 1920)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 660, 6 GB RAM
- Rear – 12 MP, front 16 MP
- 3500 mAh
Display
56
Camera
58
Performance
37
Battery Life
72
Price: ~$68
Released: 5 months ago
Generic score: 53 out of 100
- Android 10, Realme UI 1.0
- 6.5" IPS LCD display (1600 x 720)
- MediaTek Helio G35, 2 GB RAM
- Rear – 13 MP, front 5 MP
- 5000 mAh
Display
59
Camera
47
Performance
28
Battery Life
81
Price: ~$68
Released: over 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 67,434
Generic score: 46 out of 100
- Android 9.0, One UI 1.0
- 6" TFT LCD display (720 x 1480)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 425, 4 GB RAM
- Rear – 13 MP, front 8 MP
- 3300 mAh
Display
54
Camera
46
Performance
26
Battery Life
60
Price: ~$68
Released: over 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 32,181
Generic score: 42 out of 100
- Android 8.1, MiFavor UI
- 5.45" IPS LCD display (720 x 1440)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 425, 3 GB RAM
- Rear – 13 MP, front 5 MP
- 3200 mAh
Display
53
Camera
38
Performance
18
Battery Life
59
Price: ~$68
Released: almost 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 32,183
Generic score: 41 out of 100
- Android 8.1, Android Go Edition
- 5" IPS LCD display (720 x 1280)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 425, 1 GB RAM
- Rear – 8 MP, front 5 MP
- 3000 mAh
Display
53
Camera
40
Performance
12
Battery Life
56
#6
Price: ~$65
Released: about 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 16,000
Generic score: 41 out of 100
- Android 8.0, Flyme UI
- 5.45" IPS LCD display (720 x 1440)
- Spreadtrum SC9832E, 2 GB RAM
- Rear – 13 MP, front 8 MP
- 3000 mAh
Display
52
Camera
41
Performance
16
Battery Life
56
Price: ~$61
Released: over 4 years ago
AnTuTu: 40,771
Generic score: 41 out of 100
- Android 6.0.1, MIUI 9.2
- 5" IPS LCD display (720 x 1280)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 430, 2 GB RAM
- Rear – 13 MP, front 5 MP
- 4100 mAh
Display
46
Camera
38
Performance
20
Battery Life
73
Price: ~$68
Released: almost 6 years ago
AnTuTu: 22,833
Generic score: 40 out of 100
- Android 4.4.4, TouchWiz
- 5" Super AMOLED display (720 x 1280)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 410, 1.5 GB RAM
- Rear – 8 MP, front 5 MP
- 2400 mAh
Display
49
Camera
37
Performance
32
Battery Life
49
Price: ~$67
Released: about 3 years ago
AnTuTu: 34,045
Generic score: 39 out of 100
- Android 8.0, Experience UI
- 5" Super AMOLED display (540 x 960)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 425, 2 GB RAM
- Rear – 8 MP, front 5 MP
- 2600 mAh
Display
48
Camera
38
Performance
15
Battery Life
51
Price: ~$53
Released: over 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 38,134
Generic score: 39 out of 100
- Android 8.1, Android Go
- 5" TFT LCD display (540 x 960)
- Exynos 7 Quad 7570, 1 GB RAM
- Rear – 8 MP, front 5 MP
- 2600 mAh
Display
46
Camera
36
Performance
17
Battery Life
51
#11
Price: ~$61
Released: almost 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 35,323
Generic score: 38 out of 100
- Android 10, Android Go
- 5.45" TFT LCD display (480 x 960)
- MediaTek MT6739, 1 GB RAM
- Rear – 8 MP, front 5 MP
- 2500 mAh
Display
48
Camera
32
Performance
12
Battery Life
50
Price: ~$61
Released: about 5 years ago
AnTuTu: 24,553
Generic score: 37 out of 100
- Android 7.1.1, TouchWiz
- 5" Super AMOLED display (720 x 1280)
- Spreadtrum SC9830A, 1.5 GB RAM
- Rear – 8 MP, front 5 MP
- 2600 mAh
Display
50
Camera
36
Performance
13
Battery Life
50
#13
Price: ~$66
Released: over 3 years ago
AnTuTu: 23,445
Generic score: 37 out of 100
- Android 6.0, EMUI 4.1
- 5" IPS LCD display (720 x 1280)
- MediaTek MT6737, 2 GB RAM
- Rear – 8 MP, front 5 MP
- 3000 mAh
Display
46
Camera
34
Performance
15
Battery Life
56
#14
Price: ~$67
Released: almost 4 years ago
AnTuTu: 37,091
Generic score: 37 out of 100
- Android 6.0.1, MIUI 10
- 5" IPS LCD display (720 x 1280)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 425, 2 GB RAM
- Rear – 13 MP, front 5 MP
- 3120 mAh
Display
44
Camera
37
Performance
17
Battery Life
58
Price: ~$61
Released: about 4 years ago
AnTuTu: 40,343
Generic score: 36 out of 100
- Android 8.0, TouchWiz UX
- 5" TFT LCD display (540 x 960)
- MediaTek MT6737, 1.5 GB RAM
- Rear – 8 MP, front 5 MP
- 2600 mAh
Display
40
Camera
36
Performance
16
Battery Life
51