Best Smartphones Under $80

#1

Xiaomi Mi Note 3
Xiaomi Mi Note 3 specs
Price: ~$65
Released: over 3 years ago
AnTuTu: 114,344
Generic score: 55 out of 100
  • Android 9.0, MIUI 11
  • 5.5" IPS LCD display (1080 x 1920)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 660, 6 GB RAM
  • Rear – 12 MP, front 16 MP
  • 3500 mAh
Display
56
Camera
58
Performance
37
Battery Life
72
Full specs
#2

Oppo Realme C11
Oppo Realme C11 specs
Price: ~$68
Released: 5 months ago
Generic score: 53 out of 100
  • Android 10, Realme UI 1.0
  • 6.5" IPS LCD display (1600 x 720)
  • MediaTek Helio G35, 2 GB RAM
  • Rear – 13 MP, front 5 MP
  • 5000 mAh
Display
59
Camera
47
Performance
28
Battery Life
81
Full specs
#3

Xiaomi Mi 5
Xiaomi Mi 5 specs
Price: ~$82
Released: almost 5 years ago
AnTuTu: 131,844
Generic score: 51 out of 100
  • Android 8.0, MIUI 10
  • 5.15" IPS LCD display (1080 x 1920)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 820, 4 GB RAM
  • Rear – 16 MP, front 4 MP
  • 3000 mAh
Display
55
Camera
42
Performance
46
Battery Life
66
Full specs
#4

Samsung Galaxy A01 Core
Samsung Galaxy A01 Core specs
Price: ~$73
Released: 5 months ago
AnTuTu: 44,878
Generic score: 46 out of 100
  • Android 10, Android Go
  • 5.3" PLS TFT display (720 x 1480)
  • MediaTek MT6739, 1 GB RAM
  • Rear – 8 MP, front 5 MP
  • 3000 mAh
Display
59
Camera
43
Performance
15
Battery Life
56
Full specs
#5

Samsung Galaxy J6 Plus
Samsung Galaxy J6 Plus specs
Price: ~$68
Released: over 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 67,434
Generic score: 46 out of 100
  • Android 9.0, One UI 1.0
  • 6" TFT LCD display (720 x 1480)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 425, 4 GB RAM
  • Rear – 13 MP, front 8 MP
  • 3300 mAh
Display
54
Camera
46
Performance
26
Battery Life
60
Full specs
#6

Nokia 1.3
Nokia 1.3 specs
Price: ~$72
Released: 9 months ago
Generic score: 45 out of 100
  • Android 10,
  • 5.71" IPS LCD display (720 x 1520)
  • Qualcomm 215, 1 GB RAM
  • Rear – 8 MP, front 5 MP
  • 3000 mAh
Display
58
Camera
41
Performance
16
Battery Life
56
Full specs
#7

Xiaomi Redmi 6
Xiaomi Redmi 6 specs
Price: ~$79
Released: over 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 75,434
Generic score: 45 out of 100
  • Android 9.0, MIUI 11
  • 5.45" IPS LCD display (720 x 1440)
  • MediaTek Helio P22, 4 GB RAM
  • Rear – 12 MP, front 5 MP
  • 3000 mAh
Display
52
Camera
44
Performance
26
Battery Life
56
Full specs
#8

Meizu M5 Note
Meizu M5 Note specs
Price: ~$75
Released: over 3 years ago
AnTuTu: 56,214
Generic score: 43 out of 100
  • Android 6.0, Flyme 5.2
  • 5.5" IPS LCD display (1080 x 1920)
  • MediaTek MT6755, 4 GB RAM
  • Rear – 13 MP, front 5 MP
  • 4000 mAh
Display
53
Camera
37
Performance
22
Battery Life
75
Full specs
#9

Xiaomi Redmi 4 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi 4 Pro specs
Price: ~$83
Released: almost 4 years ago
AnTuTu: 60,343
Generic score: 43 out of 100
  • Android 6.0.1, MIUI 8
  • 5" IPS LCD display (1080 x 1920)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 625, 3 GB RAM
  • Rear – 13 MP, front 5 MP
  • 4100 mAh
Display
55
Camera
38
Performance
24
Battery Life
70
Full specs
#10

ZTE Blade A7 Vita
ZTE Blade A7 Vita specs
Price: ~$68
Released: over 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 32,181
Generic score: 42 out of 100
  • Android 8.1, MiFavor UI
  • 5.45" IPS LCD display (720 x 1440)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 425, 3 GB RAM
  • Rear – 13 MP, front 5 MP
  • 3200 mAh
Display
53
Camera
38
Performance
18
Battery Life
59
Full specs
#11

Huawei Y5 Prime (2018)
Huawei Y5 Prime (2018) specs
Price: ~$75
Released: over 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 41,984
Generic score: 42 out of 100
  • Android 8.1, EMUI 8
  • 5.45" IPS LCD display (720 x 1440)
  • MediaTek MT6739, 2 GB RAM
  • Rear – 13 MP, front 5 MP
  • 3020 mAh
Display
51
Camera
41
Performance
19
Battery Life
56
Full specs
#12

Meizu M3 Note
Meizu M3 Note specs
Price: ~$76
Released: over 4 years ago
AnTuTu: 44,877
Generic score: 42 out of 100
  • Android 5.1, Flyme UI
  • 5.5" IPS LCD display (1080 x 1920)
  • MediaTek MT6755, 2 GB RAM
  • Rear – 13 MP, front 5 MP
  • 4100 mAh
Display
53
Camera
39
Performance
22
Battery Life
70
Full specs
#13

Xiaomi Redmi Go
Xiaomi Redmi Go specs
Price: ~$68
Released: almost 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 32,183
Generic score: 41 out of 100
  • Android 8.1, Android Go Edition
  • 5" IPS LCD display (720 x 1280)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 425, 1 GB RAM
  • Rear – 8 MP, front 5 MP
  • 3000 mAh
Display
53
Camera
40
Performance
12
Battery Life
56
Full specs
#14

Meizu C9
Meizu C9 specs
Price: ~$65
Released: about 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 16,000
Generic score: 41 out of 100
  • Android 8.0, Flyme UI
  • 5.45" IPS LCD display (720 x 1440)
  • Spreadtrum SC9832E, 2 GB RAM
  • Rear – 13 MP, front 8 MP
  • 3000 mAh
Display
52
Camera
41
Performance
16
Battery Life
56
Full specs
#15

Xiaomi Redmi 3S
Xiaomi Redmi 3S specs
Price: ~$61
Released: over 4 years ago
AnTuTu: 40,771
Generic score: 41 out of 100
  • Android 6.0.1, MIUI 9.2
  • 5" IPS LCD display (720 x 1280)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 430, 2 GB RAM
  • Rear – 13 MP, front 5 MP
  • 4100 mAh
Display
46
Camera
38
Performance
20
Battery Life
73
Full specs
