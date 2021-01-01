Best Smartphones Under $80
Price: ~$65
Released: over 3 years ago
AnTuTu: 114,344
Generic score: 55 out of 100
- Android 9.0, MIUI 11
- 5.5" IPS LCD display (1080 x 1920)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 660, 6 GB RAM
- Rear – 12 MP, front 16 MP
- 3500 mAh
Display
56
Camera
58
Performance
37
Battery Life
72
Price: ~$68
Released: 5 months ago
Generic score: 53 out of 100
- Android 10, Realme UI 1.0
- 6.5" IPS LCD display (1600 x 720)
- MediaTek Helio G35, 2 GB RAM
- Rear – 13 MP, front 5 MP
- 5000 mAh
Display
59
Camera
47
Performance
28
Battery Life
81
#3
Price: ~$82
Released: almost 5 years ago
AnTuTu: 131,844
Generic score: 51 out of 100
- Android 8.0, MIUI 10
- 5.15" IPS LCD display (1080 x 1920)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 820, 4 GB RAM
- Rear – 16 MP, front 4 MP
- 3000 mAh
Display
55
Camera
42
Performance
46
Battery Life
66
Price: ~$73
Released: 5 months ago
AnTuTu: 44,878
Generic score: 46 out of 100
- Android 10, Android Go
- 5.3" PLS TFT display (720 x 1480)
- MediaTek MT6739, 1 GB RAM
- Rear – 8 MP, front 5 MP
- 3000 mAh
Display
59
Camera
43
Performance
15
Battery Life
56
Price: ~$68
Released: over 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 67,434
Generic score: 46 out of 100
- Android 9.0, One UI 1.0
- 6" TFT LCD display (720 x 1480)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 425, 4 GB RAM
- Rear – 13 MP, front 8 MP
- 3300 mAh
Display
54
Camera
46
Performance
26
Battery Life
60
#6
Price: ~$72
Released: 9 months ago
Generic score: 45 out of 100
- Android 10,
- 5.71" IPS LCD display (720 x 1520)
- Qualcomm 215, 1 GB RAM
- Rear – 8 MP, front 5 MP
- 3000 mAh
Display
58
Camera
41
Performance
16
Battery Life
56
Price: ~$79
Released: over 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 75,434
Generic score: 45 out of 100
- Android 9.0, MIUI 11
- 5.45" IPS LCD display (720 x 1440)
- MediaTek Helio P22, 4 GB RAM
- Rear – 12 MP, front 5 MP
- 3000 mAh
Display
52
Camera
44
Performance
26
Battery Life
56
Price: ~$75
Released: over 3 years ago
AnTuTu: 56,214
Generic score: 43 out of 100
- Android 6.0, Flyme 5.2
- 5.5" IPS LCD display (1080 x 1920)
- MediaTek MT6755, 4 GB RAM
- Rear – 13 MP, front 5 MP
- 4000 mAh
Display
53
Camera
37
Performance
22
Battery Life
75
Price: ~$83
Released: almost 4 years ago
AnTuTu: 60,343
Generic score: 43 out of 100
- Android 6.0.1, MIUI 8
- 5" IPS LCD display (1080 x 1920)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 625, 3 GB RAM
- Rear – 13 MP, front 5 MP
- 4100 mAh
Display
55
Camera
38
Performance
24
Battery Life
70
Price: ~$68
Released: over 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 32,181
Generic score: 42 out of 100
- Android 8.1, MiFavor UI
- 5.45" IPS LCD display (720 x 1440)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 425, 3 GB RAM
- Rear – 13 MP, front 5 MP
- 3200 mAh
Display
53
Camera
38
Performance
18
Battery Life
59
Price: ~$75
Released: over 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 41,984
Generic score: 42 out of 100
- Android 8.1, EMUI 8
- 5.45" IPS LCD display (720 x 1440)
- MediaTek MT6739, 2 GB RAM
- Rear – 13 MP, front 5 MP
- 3020 mAh
Display
51
Camera
41
Performance
19
Battery Life
56
#12
Price: ~$76
Released: over 4 years ago
AnTuTu: 44,877
Generic score: 42 out of 100
- Android 5.1, Flyme UI
- 5.5" IPS LCD display (1080 x 1920)
- MediaTek MT6755, 2 GB RAM
- Rear – 13 MP, front 5 MP
- 4100 mAh
Display
53
Camera
39
Performance
22
Battery Life
70
#13
Price: ~$68
Released: almost 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 32,183
Generic score: 41 out of 100
- Android 8.1, Android Go Edition
- 5" IPS LCD display (720 x 1280)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 425, 1 GB RAM
- Rear – 8 MP, front 5 MP
- 3000 mAh
Display
53
Camera
40
Performance
12
Battery Life
56
#14
Price: ~$65
Released: about 2 years ago
AnTuTu: 16,000
Generic score: 41 out of 100
- Android 8.0, Flyme UI
- 5.45" IPS LCD display (720 x 1440)
- Spreadtrum SC9832E, 2 GB RAM
- Rear – 13 MP, front 8 MP
- 3000 mAh
Display
52
Camera
41
Performance
16
Battery Life
56
#15
Price: ~$61
Released: over 4 years ago
AnTuTu: 40,771
Generic score: 41 out of 100
- Android 6.0.1, MIUI 9.2
- 5" IPS LCD display (720 x 1280)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 430, 2 GB RAM
- Rear – 13 MP, front 5 MP
- 4100 mAh
Display
46
Camera
38
Performance
20
Battery Life
73